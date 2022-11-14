ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

Pat Toomey blames Donald Trump for Pa. election results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Big losses in races are prompting some soul-searching among Republicans in the Philadelphia area and across the country. Republicans underperformed in their fight for control of Congress. The fallout continues from the GOP after several key losses during the midterm elections, including two in Pennsylvania. Some Republican...
The Independent

'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding

“Here Comes the Bride” will be heard at the White House very soon. Again.Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden, and Peter Neal are getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history.It will be the first wedding with a president's granddaughter as the bride, and the first one in that location, according to the White House Historical Association. A mutual friend set up Naomi Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, about four years ago in New York City and the White House said they have been together...
The Associated Press

Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. Shapiro, the state’s two-term attorney general, scored a massive 14 percentage point win over Republican rival Doug Mastriano in last week’s midterm election, smashed state campaign finance records and became the first candidate since 1966 to succeed a governor of the same party in Pennsylvania. Democrats in the state also flipped a U.S. Senate seat — just the second time since the Civil War that the state elected two Democrats to the chamber — while winning a majority of the state’s congressional seats and possibly even control of the state House of Representatives for the first time in 12 years. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said the election results showed voters’ eagerness to protect abortion rights and the sanctity of elections from subversion by far-right Republicans who promoted former President Donald Trump’s lies about voter fraud in his 2020 loss.
The Associated Press

Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
The Baltimore Sun

White House touts economic initiatives at ‘Maryland Summit’ attended by Olszewski and others

The White House hosted a “Maryland summit” on Wednesday for elected officials from around the state, touting the Biden administration’s pandemic “rescue plan” and its efforts to help the state improve roads, bridges and transit systems. The half-day forum — part pep rally and part information session — was part of a messaging strategy in which the White House has been inviting leaders from a ...
CNN

Freight railroads say strike can still be avoided

The trade group representing the nation's freight railroads is confident that a strike by more than 100,000 union members can be avoided, even after rank-and-file members rejected the tentative labor deals reached earlier this fall.

