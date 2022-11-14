Read full article on original website
Pat Toomey blames Donald Trump for Pa. election results
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Big losses in races are prompting some soul-searching among Republicans in the Philadelphia area and across the country. Republicans underperformed in their fight for control of Congress. The fallout continues from the GOP after several key losses during the midterm elections, including two in Pennsylvania. Some Republican...
Why AP called Pennsylvania Senate race for John Fetterman
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s performance with in-person and absentee votes in Philadelphia and in suburban Delaware County proved too much for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to overcome. Because most of the votes still coming in were from places Fetterman was winning, that meant...
Lengthy vote counts frustrate, but don't signal problems
Lengthy vote counts in states such as Arizona or California can frustrate candidates and their supporters, but they don't indicate anything is wrong with the voting or the tallying of ballots
WJLA
DC's Virginia McLaurin, woman who danced with the Obamas, dies at 113
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia McLaurin, one of D.C.’s most famous citizens, died Monday morning after being under hospice care for a few days, her family announced on her Facebook page. She was 113. "She lived an incredibly full life and appreciated all the love she received from people...
Fetterman arrives in Washington D.C. as Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect
Pennsylvania's U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman arrived in Washington D.C. and appeared with lawmakers on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Summer Lee becomes first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania
Progressive Democrat Summer Lee won election to the House on Tuesday, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania. For Lee, it’s the second time she’s made history. Four years ago, Lee became the first African American woman from the region elected to the state House in Harrisburg.
'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding
“Here Comes the Bride” will be heard at the White House very soon. Again.Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden, and Peter Neal are getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history.It will be the first wedding with a president's granddaughter as the bride, and the first one in that location, according to the White House Historical Association. A mutual friend set up Naomi Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, about four years ago in New York City and the White House said they have been together...
Pennsylvania Republican Laments Jan. 6 Convictions: ‘Is This Really America?’
Rep. Mike Kelly also claimed that a majority of Americans see the FBI as a “danger” in his debate with Democratic challenger Dan Pastore.
Feds dismiss Jan. 6 charges against man they said bragged about being in Pelosi’s office
Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C. have dismissed the case against a Camden County man that alleged he entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot that sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The FBI charged Donald Smith in July 2021 with four federal charges accusing him of...
What do double Democratic victories for Fetterman and Shapiro really mean? | John Baer
I suspect some will point to Pennsylvania’s election results as a statement on the state of politics beyond our commonwealth, and a harbinger of the future. The double Democratic wins of John Fetterman for U.S. Senate and Josh Shapiro for governor likely will be painted in many colors, shaped to serve many agendas.
Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. Shapiro, the state’s two-term attorney general, scored a massive 14 percentage point win over Republican rival Doug Mastriano in last week’s midterm election, smashed state campaign finance records and became the first candidate since 1966 to succeed a governor of the same party in Pennsylvania. Democrats in the state also flipped a U.S. Senate seat — just the second time since the Civil War that the state elected two Democrats to the chamber — while winning a majority of the state’s congressional seats and possibly even control of the state House of Representatives for the first time in 12 years. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said the election results showed voters’ eagerness to protect abortion rights and the sanctity of elections from subversion by far-right Republicans who promoted former President Donald Trump’s lies about voter fraud in his 2020 loss.
A nice day for a White House wedding: 18 ceremonies (so far)
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eighteen couples have gotten married at the White House over the decades. Some wedding trivia, courtesy of the White House Historical Association:. — March 1812: Lucy Payne Washington, the sister of first lady Dolley Madison, marries Supreme Court Associate Justice Thomas Todd. FIRST DAUGHTER.
Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
White House touts economic initiatives at ‘Maryland Summit’ attended by Olszewski and others
The White House hosted a “Maryland summit” on Wednesday for elected officials from around the state, touting the Biden administration’s pandemic “rescue plan” and its efforts to help the state improve roads, bridges and transit systems. The half-day forum — part pep rally and part information session — was part of a messaging strategy in which the White House has been inviting leaders from a ...
Philadelphia is Preparing For the Expected Arrival of 52 Migrants From Texas
Philadelphia expects to be the next city receiving migrants from Texas. This year Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed migrants who crossed the Texas-Mexican to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago.
Myanmar junta frees Australian economist, former UK envoy in mass amnesty
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ruling military on Thursday freed a former British ambassador, a Japanese filmmaker and an Australian economic adviser to deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, officials said, among nearly 6,000 prisoners included in a mass amnesty.
Police: Man with knife, ax, sword entered New York Times building
A 27-year-old man entered the New York Times building on Thursday armed with a knife, ax and sword, according to police. The man reportedly did not appear to threaten anyone but asked to speak with particular individuals at the Times, per NBC New York. The man complied with a request...
A third railroad union rejects proposed contract, further raising the odds of a strike
A third railroad union has rejected a tentative labor deal, a move that further raises the odds that America's 110,000 freight railroad workers will go on strike early next month.
Texas sends next busload of migrants to Philadelphia
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands to Democratic-led locales, putting a new bus on the road a week after the Republican easily won reelection.
Freight railroads say strike can still be avoided
The trade group representing the nation's freight railroads is confident that a strike by more than 100,000 union members can be avoided, even after rank-and-file members rejected the tentative labor deals reached earlier this fall.
