Sand Springs, OK

Man Accused Of Making Threats To Tulsa VA Clinic Arrested

A man is in jail after police say he made threats to the Tulsa VA Clinic. According to an affidavit, Zachariah McGuire called the VA on Monday, demanded a mental health appointment, and said if he didn't get it in 30 minutes, he'd show up and murder people. Police say...
Police arrest man after car chase on Highway 51 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was arrested after fleeing officers at over 100 mph Wednesday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers say they were responding to a domestic call near 55th and Mingo. Before arriving, officers confirmed the suspect, John Merchant, had an active felony warrant and he was going to be arrested for stalking the caller.
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On High-Speed Chase Arrested

A man accused of leading Tulsa Police on a high-speed chase on Wednesday is in custody, according to officers. According to police, a warrant was out for John Merchant when officers got a call about him allegedly stalking someone. When officers eventually found Merchant, near East 41st Street and South...
Tulsa Man Arrested, Police Recover Fentanyl Pills, Powder

A Tulsa man has been arrested Tuesday and is accused of drug trafficking, according to Tulsa Police. The Police Department posted on Facebook that officers served a warrant at the Quality Inn near 41st and highway 169 where they recovered more than 60 grams of Fentanyl powder and nearly 300 grams of Fentanyl pills, as well as a firearm. John Wroblewski was arrested by police inside the hotel room. Police said that Wroblewski is a convicted felon currently serving a suspended probationary sentence for illegal possession of a firearm.
Oklahoma man sentenced to 40 years – victim shot in the head for refusing to deny previous assault

MIAMI, Okla. — An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend multiple times after she refused to recant a previous domestic violence attack. The judge sentenced Austin Wesley Tanner, 26, of Hominy, to 40 years in prison, with all but 15 years of that sentence suspended. The case stems from 2020 when Tanner was charged with shooting his then girlfriend and running from police.
Person of interest in apartment break-ins sought by Owasso police

OWASSO, Okla. — A person of interest is being sought by Owasso police wanted for questioning surrounding a string of break-ins at apartment complexes, Owasso police said in a social media post. There have been five reported alleged break-ins or attempted break-ins between 98 Apartments and the Villas at...
Guilty plea keeps man out of jail in Sand Springs crash that killed 3

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Steven Wade Jameson entered a plea to a reduced charge Monday, nearly 13 years after a crash killed a family of three in Sand Springs. Jameson pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter Monday, versus the three first-degree manslaughter charges he pleaded guilty to in 2011. He served four years of a 24-year prison sentence before Tulsa County Judge James Caputo vacated his sentence and allowed him to withdraw his original plea.
TPD: fight ends with 2 people hospitalized in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a fight at a local Walmart ended with two people hospitalized in south Tulsa. Reports of a stabbing at the Walmart near 71st and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa Police at the scene told FOX23 that when officers arrived, they discovered that two people got into an argument.
Police: Homeowner Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Fleeing Burglary Suspect

A Tulsa homeowner has been arrested after he shot a man who he claimed was trying to break into his house near 81st and Harvard, according to Tulsa Police. Police say, David Roland, has been arrested because he appears to have chased the suspected burglar down the street before shooting them once in the stomach. Tulsa Police say they got a call from Roland around 3:15 Monday morning saying he had just shot someone who was trying to break into his house. Roland later told Detectives that he was going to bed when he heard a car driving down the street. Roland said he assumed it was a burglar and stated to detectives that no one drives through the neighborhood at that time unless it's a thief.
Man hit, killed by car while on the job in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died in a car accident in Tulsa County early Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the incident happened near South 209th West Avenue and U.S. 412 near Sand Springs just before 6 a.m. this morning. Forty-four-year-old pedestrian Clarence Bond...
American Waste Control driver dies after being struck by car

A waste collection employee of American Waste Control, Tulsa, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead on the scene after being struck by a car on Nov. 14, reports News On 6 KOTV of Tulsa. The crash took place at 209 West Ave. in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, shortly before 6 a.m., reports KOTV.
