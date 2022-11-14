Read full article on original website
Trial of Uber driver accused of hitting, killing passenger in Tulsa begins with bodycam footage
TULSA, Okla. — Omar Baabbad was charged with murder in the first degree of his passenger Jeremy Shadrick of Tulsa. On Wednesday, the jury heard testimony establishing the scene of the incident. One witness gave emotional testimony about watching Shadrick’s body “go up into the air,” after he was hit by the car.
KOKI FOX 23
FOX23 Exclusive: Family of man who died in TPD custody speaks out after bodycam footage is released
TULSA, Okla. — Kinesha Pearson, the sister of a man who died in Tulsa Police custody on Sept. 21, is speaking out after viewing body camera footage of her brother’s arrest and final moments. “They have plenty of time to get to him, to help him in the...
news9.com
Judge Increases Bond For Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder
The man who police say is a "person of interest" in the murders of four Okmulgee men is now being held on a $10-million bond. Joe Kennedy is currently being held in the Okmulgee County Jail. After being brought back to Oklahoma from Florida to face charges of violating his...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Making Threats To Tulsa VA Clinic Arrested
A man is in jail after police say he made threats to the Tulsa VA Clinic. According to an affidavit, Zachariah McGuire called the VA on Monday, demanded a mental health appointment, and said if he didn't get it in 30 minutes, he'd show up and murder people. Police say...
KTUL
Police arrest man after car chase on Highway 51 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was arrested after fleeing officers at over 100 mph Wednesday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers say they were responding to a domestic call near 55th and Mingo. Before arriving, officers confirmed the suspect, John Merchant, had an active felony warrant and he was going to be arrested for stalking the caller.
news9.com
Tulsa Man Arrested, Police Recover Fentanyl Pills, Powder
A Tulsa man has been arrested Tuesday and is accused of drug trafficking, according to Tulsa Police. The Police Department posted on Facebook that officers served a warrant at the Quality Inn near 41st and highway 169 where they recovered more than 60 grams of Fentanyl powder and nearly 300 grams of Fentanyl pills, as well as a firearm. John Wroblewski was arrested by police inside the hotel room. Police said that Wroblewski is a convicted felon currently serving a suspended probationary sentence for illegal possession of a firearm.
KOKI FOX 23
Man pleads no contest to assault charge that led to death of Miami Nights club owner
TULSA, Okla. — A man arrested in 2021 in connection to an east Tulsa nightclub owner’s death pleaded no contest in Tulsa County Court Tuesday. Jose Ledesma-Hernandez pleaded no contest to a charge of assault with intent to commit a felony. In October 2021, Tulsa Police said Miami...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man sentenced to 40 years – victim shot in the head for refusing to deny previous assault
MIAMI, Okla. — An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend multiple times after she refused to recant a previous domestic violence attack. The judge sentenced Austin Wesley Tanner, 26, of Hominy, to 40 years in prison, with all but 15 years of that sentence suspended. The case stems from 2020 when Tanner was charged with shooting his then girlfriend and running from police.
Former Rogers County DA, ADA win defamation lawsuit against Claremore Police officer
TULSA, Okla. — A former Rogers County district attorney (DA) and assistant district attorney (ADA) won a defamation lawsuit against a Claremore Police officer Wednesday. This is a case FOX23 has followed since 2013. Former DA Janice Steidley and former ADA David Iski were accussed of wrongdoing, and these...
KOKI FOX 23
Person of interest in apartment break-ins sought by Owasso police
OWASSO, Okla. — A person of interest is being sought by Owasso police wanted for questioning surrounding a string of break-ins at apartment complexes, Owasso police said in a social media post. There have been five reported alleged break-ins or attempted break-ins between 98 Apartments and the Villas at...
Guilty plea keeps man out of jail in Sand Springs crash that killed 3
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Steven Wade Jameson entered a plea to a reduced charge Monday, nearly 13 years after a crash killed a family of three in Sand Springs. Jameson pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter Monday, versus the three first-degree manslaughter charges he pleaded guilty to in 2011. He served four years of a 24-year prison sentence before Tulsa County Judge James Caputo vacated his sentence and allowed him to withdraw his original plea.
TPD: fight ends with 2 people hospitalized in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police said a fight at a local Walmart ended with two people hospitalized in south Tulsa. Reports of a stabbing at the Walmart near 71st and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa Police at the scene told FOX23 that when officers arrived, they discovered that two people got into an argument.
news9.com
Sapulpa Police Recover Stolen, Damaged Trikes Belonging To Man With Special Needs
A Sapulpa family said they woke up heartbroken after two tricycles were stolen from their front yard. The three-wheel bikes belonged to a man with special needs who rode them every single day. The family has lived in Sapulpa for six years and never had an issue with anyone taking...
KOKI FOX 23
Bodycam footage shows moments before man suspected of armed robbery dies in TPD custody
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD)’s body camera footage shows the moments before a man suspected of armed robbery died in police custody. TPD released the footage after FOX23 filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for it in September. TPD said the suspect, Ramond Thompson,...
news9.com
Police: Homeowner Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Fleeing Burglary Suspect
A Tulsa homeowner has been arrested after he shot a man who he claimed was trying to break into his house near 81st and Harvard, according to Tulsa Police. Police say, David Roland, has been arrested because he appears to have chased the suspected burglar down the street before shooting them once in the stomach. Tulsa Police say they got a call from Roland around 3:15 Monday morning saying he had just shot someone who was trying to break into his house. Roland later told Detectives that he was going to bed when he heard a car driving down the street. Roland said he assumed it was a burglar and stated to detectives that no one drives through the neighborhood at that time unless it's a thief.
Police search for man accused of spending $1400 with stolen credit cards
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are trying to identify a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse and spending more than $1,000 in electronics with her credit cards, according to a Tulsa Police Department (TPD) Facebook post. According to the post, on Oct. 11, 2022, a woman said...
Window repairman says he pulled adults out of home in BA murder-suicide
A local window repairman says he broke through the front door of a Broken Arrow home and immediately saw two people on the floor dead after what police say was a murder-suicide.
KTUL
Man hit, killed by car while on the job in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died in a car accident in Tulsa County early Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the incident happened near South 209th West Avenue and U.S. 412 near Sand Springs just before 6 a.m. this morning. Forty-four-year-old pedestrian Clarence Bond...
wastetodaymagazine.com
