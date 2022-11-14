Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Glasgow resident wins lifetime achievement award for excellence
GLASGOW — Peggy Nims has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Environmental Education. The award, given by the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education, recognizes individuals, schools, and businesses that exemplify dedication, commitment, and influence in the field of environmental education. “I grew up climbing trees, planting...
spectrumnews1.com
Warren County's top community leader's head back to school for School Spotlight Tour
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Wearing suits and dresses community members boarded the school bus to attend class, leaving their backpacks and lunchboxes at home. Warren County Public Schools offered a School Spotlight Tour on Wednesday to increase community leaders’ awareness of the school district’s success. “We have...
whopam.com
Five to be inducted into Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame
Five notable names are the newest inductees into the Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame. They are Arthur Green, Mattie Knight Sanders, Frank Burnett Simpson, Dr. William “Bill” Weathers, and Carolyn Wells. Chairman Fred Harper says the names were chosen by an anonymous selection committee. Green, a...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear announces executive orders relating to medical cannabis
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Tuesday afternoon news conference, Governor Andy Beshear announced two executive orders relating to medical cannabis, one of which allows for the limited use of medical cannabis by qualified people in the state of Kentucky. The first announced executive order would allow qualified people, suffering...
WBKO
Mayor Alcott proposes $4M plan to help BG’s homeless population
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 local non-profits were questioned on what they wanted most from the city, all but one said they’d like the city to “take an active leadership role to help people impacted by homelessness.”. “The second ones that were tied, they requested the city...
'This is literally going to be life-changing for so many Kentuckians': Kentuckians react to governor's medical cannabis executive orders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Taylor said back in 2007, his then 10-year-old daughter had the routine down. "Call 911 or call grandpa," he said. "Don't go in the room. Don't get around me. I was, gosh, I would be a danger to her." The army veteran said his seizures...
thunderboltradio.com
Funeral Services Will Take Place for Former Kentucky First District U.S. Senator Carroll Hubbard
Funeral services for former Western Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman Carroll Hubbard Jr. will take place on Saturday in Mayfield. Hubbard died Saturday in Paducah at the age of 85. He was born on July 7th of 1937 to Baptist pastor Dr. Carroll Hubbard Sr. and Beth Hubbard, an elementary...
Election 2023: Meet the Candidates for Governor of Kentucky
Kentucky Governor's MansionCredit: Stock Photo. Manchester, KY (November 16, 2022) - With the midterm elections of 2022 last week many people are wanting to take a brief break from politics. While many are focused on the holiday season approaching, others are already looking towards the next big political contest in Kentucky. That contest will be the election for the Governor's race to be decided in 2023.
WTVW
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical …. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. Dream Center's Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced...
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear updates recovery efforts from flooding, including FEMA buy-out program
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on recovery efforts from the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky during a Capitol press conference on Thursday, including a Federal Emergency Management Agency buy-out program for people living in areas prone to flooding. “Kentucky Emergency Management received two letters...
Governor: Kentuckians can have medical cannabis if purchased in another state
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced he’s taking executive action to allow Kentuckians with certain health conditions to use and possess medical cannabis purchased in another state.
Sumner County commission votes to give Comer Barn back to original owners
The cost of renovations was the main reason the county wanted to give the barn back to the Rogers Group.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky reporter retires after giving voice to marginalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Deborah Yetter, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist best known for her reporting on abuse, neglect and children’s welfare issues, has retired after 38 years in the industry. Yetter’s final day at the Courier Journal was last Friday, the newspaper reported. Her reporting spurred greater protections...
Kentucky’s Kids Count report shows more children in foster care, but fewer released through reunification
This year’s Kids Count County Data Book shows Kentucky has improved in some metrics, though there is still room for improvement.
Carroll Hubbard, former Kentucky congressman, dies at 85
Carroll Hubbard, the former U.S. congressman who represented Kentucky’s 1st District for 18 years and served two years in federal prison when he was convicted of misusing campaign contributions, died Saturday at a Paducah nursing home. He was 85. A native of Murray, he earned his law degree from...
wnky.com
Law enforcement agencies to gather donations at Hand it to a Hero
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – It’s that time our year again when the Franklin R. Sousley Marine Corps League takes up donations for Toys for Tots. Last year, the Marine Corps distributed almost 80,000 toys to 11,000 children. This year, they’re back again at the Walmart off Campbell Lane, hoping to surpass last year’s numbers.
High electricity bill? Ky. utility regulators are looking into that
Kentucky utility regulators are investigating fuel adjustment charges that can lead to unexpectedly high electricity bills.
953wiki.com
Kentucky Secretary of State recommends expanded voting locations, ending frivolous recounts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – In the wake of the 2022 general election, Secretary of State Michael Adams is calling for expanded voting locations and an end to frivolous recounts in comments before a legislative committee. During his appearance before the General Assembly’s Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee, he thanked...
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky Residents
This article is based on information sourced from the UK TIPS website and accredited medical sites, which are cited within the story. Borderline personality disorder statistics, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
kentuckytoday.com
North Carolina governor pushes gun safety in keynote speech
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sensible policies can be approved to reduce gun violence across the country without threatening the rights of responsible firearm owners, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday, recalling last month’s mass shooting in Raleigh that left five people dead. The Democratic governor made the...
