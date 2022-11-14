ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Rescue Shares All the Dogs Who Weren't Adopted at Their Event

There are many dogs available for adoption across the country, and the people who work at animal shelters and rescue organizations are working diligently to get these pups into a good home. Sometimes, this is done by throwing a big adoption event to draw people in to see all the dogs, but even when this happens, some dogs are still left without a forever family at the end of the day.
The Berkshires is Getting Recognition From National Geographic

Anytime someone hears about Massachusetts, it is typically assumed that if they are talking about a specific city, it is likely Boston. This might also include some sort of immediate suburb of Boston. However, it turns out that one largely popular publication has their sights set on the western side of Massachusetts, and more specifically, the Berkshires.
Massachusetts TOP 50 Slang Words

If you’re from here, you KNOW these Massachusetts TOP 50 slang words. You may not even realize it. But you possess a unique trait. You speak like NO one else on earth, if they are not from here. Some Call It Boston-ese Our language is so famous, it’s been...
4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
25 Most Common Last Names in Massachusetts

Massachusetts history runs deep, in all aspects of life. From some of the nation's most historic colleges, oldest restaurants, and original professional athletics teams. In addition to pride in our state's history, Massachusetts residents also take pride in their unique personal heritage as well. The city of Boston has deep...
Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season

NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
MA Residents Need to Be Cautious of Holiday Delivery Scams

It's that time of year when residents throughout Massachusetts will be making holiday purchases. Perhaps you have already started and/or finished your holiday shopping. If so, that's one less thing for you to stress about during the holidays. As shopping online has become the norm over the past several years, Massachusetts residents need to be aware of delivery scams (also watch out for holiday decoration scams which you can read more about by going here).
