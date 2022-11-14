Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Related
Local drag queen reflects on Black Nite, former tavern becomes landmark
The Black Nite rising is now officially considered a historical landmark in Milwaukee. The Black Nite, a gay bar in Milwaukee in the 1960s, was the site of an uprising
CBS 58
'Uniquely Wisconsin': Milwaukee Public Museum gives update on new location
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Public Museum is sharing more details on their plan for the future, as they make progress on a brand-new home. Representatives for the museum held a virtual town hall Wednesday to answer questions and give updates on the process. MPM President, Dr. Ellen Censky,...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: West Milwaukee
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's 58 Hometowns tour is headed to the Village of West Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 17!. Once there, Frankie Jupiter and crew will showcase some of the gems that make West Milwaukee a unique place to call home. Stay tuned to CBS 58 newscasts all day and evening for full coverage, and be sure to check us out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional footage that won't be found on television.
WISN
Mushrooms in living room carpet draws violations from city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking action after a 12 News investigation on mushrooms growing in the carpeting of a Milwaukee apartment. The fungus has been growing for months without any response from the landlord, until the tenant contacted WISN 12 News. "She kept saying 'mama my...
On Milwaukee
As Black babies die at a higher rate, it's time to listen to Black mothers
They lift your spirits, prompt you to think, make you feel grateful, and inspire you to do more. They connect you to our community – in a positive way -- shining a spotlight on what is good about Milwaukee. These are Radio Milwaukee’s Community Stories. Data doesn’t just...
CBS 58
MPS sued by former counselor after termination for anti-trans statements
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Allen-Field Elementary School counselor Marissa Darlingh filed a lawsuit against Milwaukee Public Schools Wednesday morning for her termination after a video shows her stating she would not support transgender students. Darlingh is arguing that her First Amendment was violated. In a feminist rally back in...
empowerwisconsin.org
Sweetheart Milwaukee concert deal could prove costly to taxpayers
MADISON — A state lawmaker sent out a warning last month urging the Milwaukee City Council against signing off on a competing concert complex proposed for the city’s famed Deer District. The council did not heed the warning. State Rep. John Macco in an urgent letter asked the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
CBS 58
Virtual town hall meeting to take place tonight
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- People will have a chance to learn more about the future home of the Milwaukee Public Museum. A virtual town hall meeting runs from 6pm to 7pm this evening. You can find a link to it here. Museum officials will provide an overview on progress being...
CBS 58
World Prematurity Day is Nov. 17; what to know about maternal and infant health
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Nov. 17 is World Prematurity Day, a day to recognize babies born before 37 weeks and the impact that has on families who care for them. Each year, 15,000,000 babies are born premature. We spoke with Emily Kittell, maternal and infant health initiatives manager for...
This Pretty Christmas Town in Wisconsin Has All The Hallmark Movie Vibes You Love
If you've ever visited Cedarburg, Wisconsin before, I'm sure you're well aware of the historic charm it provides, but have you ever seen it at Christmas? It's straight out of a Hallmark movie!. One of Wisconsin's Prettiest Christmas Towns. Being from Illinois, when I think about charming Christmas towns the...
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
CBS 58
Chief Judge Mary Triggiano named director of Marquette Law School's Andrew Center for Restorative Justice
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Circuit Court's chief judge has been named director of Marquette University Law School's Andrew Center for Restorative Justice. Marquette President Michael R. Lovell made the announcement in a press release Wednesday, Nov. 16. The release says Hon. Mary Triggiano, who has served as a...
On Milwaukee
Charter high school breaks ground in Bronzeville
A Milwaukee charter high school broke ground Tuesday on a new building on Tuesday. Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy (HFCA)'s new building at 2212 N. Vel Phillips Ave., announced earlier this year, was designed by Engberg Anderson Architects. It will be built on a vacant lot across from the former...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Enrollment Services walk-in facility opens at 64th and Florist
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee leaders are celebrating a new milestone for the "MilES," which stands for Milwaukee Enrollment Services. The new walk-in facility is open on 64th and Florist on the city's north side. Officials say Milwaukee County residents can get help with BadgerCare, FoodShare and Wisconsin Share benefits.
spectrumnews1.com
An inside look at the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building apartments
MILWAUKEE — A historic building that once revolved around telling the stories of Milwaukee will soon become a place for residents to start a new chapter of their lives. On Tuesday, developer J. Jeffers & Co., the City of Milwaukee and other partners unveiled the new Journal Commons historic luxury apartment building downtown. It was formerly the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building. About 141 residences are inside the property that was originally constructed in 1924.
CBS 58
Natalie's Everyday Heroes: Swimming toward success
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Port Washington High School girls swim team is coming off of its winningest season ever. This is a big accomplishment all by itself. But thanks to two freshmen on the team -- they're winning when it comes to inclusion, too. Gliding through the...
CBS 58
B93.3 makes the switch to Christmas music with the help of the Dancing Grannies
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- B93.3 is now playing wall-to-wall Christmas music. The countdown began first thing Thursday morning with the help of CBS 58. Joe Krauss from Feel Good Mornings with Joe played "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas" to kick it off. But not until the button was pushed by the Dancing Grannies.
spectrumnews1.com
A 'little angel' helps a Milwaukee man in need of a wheelchair
MILWAUKEE — Jaquawn Gaston is always on the move. Recently, a Spectrum News 1 viewer was moved by him. Whether it’s the music studio, the mall or just downtown Milwaukee, Gaston said he loves to go out. Gaston has cerebral palsy and relies on his electric wheelchair to get around.
CBS 58
Ribbon-cutting held for new luxury apartments in former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A historic building downtown that was home to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for nearly 100 years is now a modern day apartment complex. The $35-million project blends elements from the Journal Sentinel with luxury amenities for residents. The original building was created in 1924 by a...
Comments / 0