Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: West Milwaukee

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's 58 Hometowns tour is headed to the Village of West Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 17!. Once there, Frankie Jupiter and crew will showcase some of the gems that make West Milwaukee a unique place to call home. Stay tuned to CBS 58 newscasts all day and evening for full coverage, and be sure to check us out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional footage that won't be found on television.
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPS sued by former counselor after termination for anti-trans statements

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Allen-Field Elementary School counselor Marissa Darlingh filed a lawsuit against Milwaukee Public Schools Wednesday morning for her termination after a video shows her stating she would not support transgender students. Darlingh is arguing that her First Amendment was violated. In a feminist rally back in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Sweetheart Milwaukee concert deal could prove costly to taxpayers

MADISON — A state lawmaker sent out a warning last month urging the Milwaukee City Council against signing off on a competing concert complex proposed for the city’s famed Deer District. The council did not heed the warning. State Rep. John Macco in an urgent letter asked the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Virtual town hall meeting to take place tonight

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- People will have a chance to learn more about the future home of the Milwaukee Public Museum. A virtual town hall meeting runs from 6pm to 7pm this evening. You can find a link to it here. Museum officials will provide an overview on progress being...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Charter high school breaks ground in Bronzeville

A Milwaukee charter high school broke ground Tuesday on a new building on Tuesday. Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy (HFCA)'s new building at 2212 N. Vel Phillips Ave., announced earlier this year, was designed by Engberg Anderson Architects. It will be built on a vacant lot across from the former...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Enrollment Services walk-in facility opens at 64th and Florist

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee leaders are celebrating a new milestone for the "MilES," which stands for Milwaukee Enrollment Services. The new walk-in facility is open on 64th and Florist on the city's north side. Officials say Milwaukee County residents can get help with BadgerCare, FoodShare and Wisconsin Share benefits.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

An inside look at the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building apartments

MILWAUKEE — A historic building that once revolved around telling the stories of Milwaukee will soon become a place for residents to start a new chapter of their lives. On Tuesday, developer J. Jeffers & Co., the City of Milwaukee and other partners unveiled the new Journal Commons historic luxury apartment building downtown. It was formerly the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building. About 141 residences are inside the property that was originally constructed in 1924.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Natalie's Everyday Heroes: Swimming toward success

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Port Washington High School girls swim team is coming off of its winningest season ever. This is a big accomplishment all by itself. But thanks to two freshmen on the team -- they're winning when it comes to inclusion, too. Gliding through the...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

A 'little angel' helps a Milwaukee man in need of a wheelchair

MILWAUKEE — Jaquawn Gaston is always on the move. Recently, a Spectrum News 1 viewer was moved by him. Whether it’s the music studio, the mall or just downtown Milwaukee, Gaston said he loves to go out. Gaston has cerebral palsy and relies on his electric wheelchair to get around.
MILWAUKEE, WI

