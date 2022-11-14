Read full article on original website
echo-pilot.com
Can anyone beat Georgia? A look at remaining opponents and College Football Playoff contenders
When you’ve lifted the ultimate trophy 10 months earlier and danced with cigars in mouths and confetti falling, winning the SEC East is just kind of nice. That "was a slight celebration," Georgia football defensive lineman Tramel Walthour said of the response after the Bulldogs 45-19 win at Mississippi State Saturday.
sportstalkatl.com
Would Tennessee win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoff?
The Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the college football world. Following their dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens, Kirby Smart‘s team traveled to Starkville and handled their business against Mike Leach and Mississippi State. With games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech to finish the regular season, the Dawgs are all but guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff.
Golf Digest
Harris English is playing an extremely dangerous game with his beloved Georgia Bulldogs
Each year, the PGA Tour's RSM Classic also doubles as a University of Georgia men's golf team reunion. Many former Damn Good Dawgs have made Sea Island their home, and the ones that haven't still show up anyway just for the strokes-gained/vibes. Everywhere you look, it's Dawgs, Dawgs and more Dawgs.
Georgia stays atop CFP rankings for Week 12 as drama builds outside of top 4
Georgia once again grabbed the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs won 45-19 this past week against Mississippi State, giving the committee no reason at all to slide them down. The top four remained unchanged from last week, as Ohio State came in at No. 2,...
lineups.com
Georgia vs Kentucky Odds, Picks, Predictions (11/19/22)
Georgia visits Kentucky in their final SEC test of the year after cruising against Mississippi State. Kentucky, on the other side, is coming off a shocking loss to Vanderbilt. This should be an interesting matchup for the SEC East pecking order. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks and predictions for this game!
Social media reacts to SEC Coach of the Year poll: Kirby Smart, Josh Heupel or Brian Kelly?
ATHENS — Kirby Smart is a two-time SEC Coach of the Year and is among those being considered for the award this season. Smart, of course, pays such things no mind as he prepares his No. 1-ranked Georgia team for a 3:30 p.m. game at Kentucky on Saturday. But...
buffalonynews.net
Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia
SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
Metro private school says other teams conspiring to block basketball team from playing
ROKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta private school said other schools are conspiring to block its basketball team from playing games. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Wilson Academy in Conyers, where the issue could keep students from getting much-needed college scholarships. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
fox5atlanta.com
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
Recent BYU-Idaho graduate killed in Georgia, police arrest friend
Aaron William Davis was found stabbed to death in Rome, Georgia. Rome Police arrested his friend on suspicion of murder.
Ukraine backers want University of North Georgia to drop Russia event
A group of Ukrainians and supporters have asked University of North Georgia to cancel a campus cultural event called "Rush into Russian."
Electric aircraft developer plans Covington factory with 1,000 jobs
Archer Aviation plans to build its first manufacturing plant in Covington.
Students sent home after fire intentionally set in bathroom at high school in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. — Students at Cedar Shoals High School were sent home Wednesday morning after a fire in a student bathroom. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. School officials told Channel 2 Action News the fire was intentionally set but put out quickly. Even though...
wuga.org
Early Voting Times for Runoff Extended in Clarke County
After nearly a nearly five-hour long meeting, the Clarke County Board of Elections has agreed to extend advanced voting. According to elections staff, the ACC library will not be available for early voting. Board Chairman Raffle says the facility is usually the second most popular voting precinct during early voting, but several locations will be open. All polling locations will close at 5 pm on Friday, December 2nd. For more information on times and locations, visit the ACC Government’s website.
Several FoCo campgrounds closed for annual deer hunt
The US Army Corp of Engineers will be conducting a quota deer hunt on the land around Buford Dam from Nov. 15 through 17(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) The US Army Corp of Engineers will be conducting a quota deer hunt on the land around Buford Dam from Tuesday, November 15 through Thursday, November 17.
Human remains found on the side of the road in northeast Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human skeletal remains found near Cleveland. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities say the skeletal remains were found on the side of the road by a property owner in the 6000 block...
U.S. Attorney’s Office: Georgia man who shot at repo workers and led police on chase sentenced to maximum prison term
ATHENS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Athens, Georgia, man who led police on a high-speed chase and fired shots at repo employees was sentenced to prison on a federal gun charge, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. 30-year-old Ceddrick Demon Mercery, also known as Stunt, is sentenced to serve 120 […]
Man wanted for shooting detention officer, killing another at McDonough apartments arrested, US Marshals say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for a shooting that left a Henry County detention officer critically injured and another person dead on Nov. 4 at a McDonough apartment complex has been arrested, the US Marshals Service confirmed. The manhunt for 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas began just over...
