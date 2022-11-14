ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Would Tennessee win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoff?

The Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the college football world. Following their dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens, Kirby Smart‘s team traveled to Starkville and handled their business against Mike Leach and Mississippi State. With games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech to finish the regular season, the Dawgs are all but guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Georgia vs Kentucky Odds, Picks, Predictions (11/19/22)

Georgia visits Kentucky in their final SEC test of the year after cruising against Mississippi State. Kentucky, on the other side, is coming off a shocking loss to Vanderbilt. This should be an interesting matchup for the SEC East pecking order. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks and predictions for this game!
ATHENS, GA
Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia

SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
COVINGTON, GA
Early Voting Times for Runoff Extended in Clarke County

After nearly a nearly five-hour long meeting, the Clarke County Board of Elections has agreed to extend advanced voting. According to elections staff, the ACC library will not be available for early voting. Board Chairman Raffle says the facility is usually the second most popular voting precinct during early voting, but several locations will be open. All polling locations will close at 5 pm on Friday, December 2nd. For more information on times and locations, visit the ACC Government’s website.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA

