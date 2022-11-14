2 die in Midland early on Sunday
Authorities have identified both men killed in an accident at the Midland Public Library early Sunday morning.
According to the City of Midland, Ricardo Leyva Jr., 25, was driving a Ford Taurus when the car left the roadway and struck a concrete light fixture base in the parking lot of the library around 3 a.m.
Leyva was pronounced dead at the scene and his lone passenger, Daniel Levya, 18, was taken to the hospital and later died.
The investigation is ongoing.
