Marion County, IN

WFYI

New SAVI equity report card seeks input

A new report card from SAVI at the Polis Center at IUPUI seeks to grade Indianapolis on racial equity measures. WFYIs Jill Sheridan spoke with SAVI research data analyst Aaron Olson about how this project differs from past efforts and how community members can get involved. Sheridan: So Aaron, tell...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

CICOA Program Updates & Announcements with Tauhric Brown

According to AARP, more than 90 percent of people aged 60 or older want to stay in their home and community for as long as possible. One primary barrier to aging in place is when the home is no longer accessible or presents a fall risk. Safe at Home, a service offered by CICOA helps individuals age in place through home accessibility modifications. Working with local contractors and funded by philanthropic dollars, CICOA’s Safe at Home department completes more than 60 home modifications projects each year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Northeast side neighborhood named latest Lift area

Indianapolis’ next community to be designated a Lift Indy Neighborhood is named. The East 38th Street corridor on the city’s northeast side is the eighth Lift Indy neighborhood. The $3.5 million investment announcement builds on previous development in the area led by Cook Medical, nonprofit groups and the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Changes to IndyGo Access begin with the new year

IndyGo will require a MyKey Half Fare Card for IndyGo Access riders to use its fixed route services starting in the new year. This is one of many new changes coming to IndyGo Access in 2023. The Beyond Americans with Disabilities Act policy will have a mandated area – within...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chalkbeat

IPS pulls plug on plan for charter to share space with Harshman Middle School

Indianapolis Public Schools has reversed course on its plan under Rebuilding Stronger to have a charter operator run a dual language program at Harshman Middle School as part of the district’s Rebuilding Stronger revitalization plan, according to a district email to parents on Monday evening. Instead, IPS would allow Harshman, a traditional public school, to run the program itself. Under the latest version of Rebuilding Stronger, Harshman Middle School would offer two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Gleaners shifts distribution as need soars

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana will change its distribution methods as the need for food increases. Gleaners said the number of residents in need of food has doubled since the start of the year and is reaching height-of-pandemic levels. As a result, the food bank will revert back to a drive-through distribution model that was first used during the COVID-19 shutdown.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business

If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

AES Indiana warns of utility scams during the holiday’s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Utility officials with AES Indiana warn of potential scammers this holiday season. Kelly Young, a spokesperson for AES, said scammers are sophisticated with how they try to rob you. She explained the most common signs of a potential scam. “They threaten to disconnect your utilities, they...
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Indianapolis is defying the state’s high youth incarceration rate

In an empty retail space on the far east side of Indianapolis, about 30 boys pull plastic chairs into a circle. They met up here a couple times a month. “Some of you guys, man – been through so much in your lives, and are still going through it but you still persevere, man,” said Kareem Hines, the group’s leader, as he walks around the circle addressing the group at the start of the two-hour session.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

East side neighborhood named next Lift Indy neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday an east side neighborhood will be the city’s next Lift Indy neighborhood. The East 38th Street Corridor, located on the city’s east side, will be this year’s recipient of Hogsett’s initiative aimed at building healthy Indianapolis neighborhoods.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

WFYI

Indianapolis, IN
