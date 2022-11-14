Read full article on original website
New SAVI equity report card seeks input
A new report card from SAVI at the Polis Center at IUPUI seeks to grade Indianapolis on racial equity measures. WFYIs Jill Sheridan spoke with SAVI research data analyst Aaron Olson about how this project differs from past efforts and how community members can get involved. Sheridan: So Aaron, tell...
City of Indianapolis investing nearly $8 million into housing for the homeless
According to the Horizon House, an organization that provides service to people experiencing homelessness, there is around 1,800 people that aren't housed.
Racial Equity Report Card shows disparities between residents in Indianapolis
Researchers at the Polis Center at IUPUI are developing a new report that examines the equity gap between racial groups in Indianapolis.
CICOA Program Updates & Announcements with Tauhric Brown
According to AARP, more than 90 percent of people aged 60 or older want to stay in their home and community for as long as possible. One primary barrier to aging in place is when the home is no longer accessible or presents a fall risk. Safe at Home, a service offered by CICOA helps individuals age in place through home accessibility modifications. Working with local contractors and funded by philanthropic dollars, CICOA’s Safe at Home department completes more than 60 home modifications projects each year.
Northeast side neighborhood named latest Lift area
Indianapolis’ next community to be designated a Lift Indy Neighborhood is named. The East 38th Street corridor on the city’s northeast side is the eighth Lift Indy neighborhood. The $3.5 million investment announcement builds on previous development in the area led by Cook Medical, nonprofit groups and the...
City-County Council panel doesn’t take up proposal to charge laws on homeless camps
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee of the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council on Wednesday night decided not to move forward with a proposal to change the city laws that limit homeless encampments. City laws say campsites and personal property may not block more than 50%...
Changes to IndyGo Access begin with the new year
IndyGo will require a MyKey Half Fare Card for IndyGo Access riders to use its fixed route services starting in the new year. This is one of many new changes coming to IndyGo Access in 2023. The Beyond Americans with Disabilities Act policy will have a mandated area – within...
IACS seeks foster families for new program
The last thing you want to worry about is how to take care of your pet in times of crisis. A new Indianapolis Animal Care Services program aims to help.
Indianapolis plans for more than 100 new units to address homelessness
Unable to load the audio player. An additional 104 units of permanent supportive housing will be added to Indianapolis housing stock. The city of Indianapolis was able to invest $7.8 million in four new housing projects. Indianapolis Deputy Mayor of Community Development Jeff Bennett said the move is part of...
IPS pulls plug on plan for charter to share space with Harshman Middle School
Indianapolis Public Schools has reversed course on its plan under Rebuilding Stronger to have a charter operator run a dual language program at Harshman Middle School as part of the district’s Rebuilding Stronger revitalization plan, according to a district email to parents on Monday evening. Instead, IPS would allow Harshman, a traditional public school, to run the program itself. Under the latest version of Rebuilding Stronger, Harshman Middle School would offer two...
Gleaners shifts distribution as need soars
Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana will change its distribution methods as the need for food increases. Gleaners said the number of residents in need of food has doubled since the start of the year and is reaching height-of-pandemic levels. As a result, the food bank will revert back to a drive-through distribution model that was first used during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business
If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
Panel advances $15.5M bond to fund redevelopment of Jail II into apartments, concert venue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee of the Indianapolis City-County Council on Monday night advanced a $15.5 million tax increment financing bond to help fund the redevelopment of the Jail II complex. This historic building will be returned to its former glory. There will be loft-style...
AES Indiana warns of utility scams during the holiday’s
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Utility officials with AES Indiana warn of potential scammers this holiday season. Kelly Young, a spokesperson for AES, said scammers are sophisticated with how they try to rob you. She explained the most common signs of a potential scam. “They threaten to disconnect your utilities, they...
Lift Indy picks East 38th Street Corridor for $3.5 million investment
INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is investing in underfunded and underserved communities to improve their quality of life. The life expectancy in Fishers is 84. That drops all the way down to 68 if you live on the near east side of Indianapolis. East 38th Street and North...
Indianapolis is defying the state’s high youth incarceration rate
In an empty retail space on the far east side of Indianapolis, about 30 boys pull plastic chairs into a circle. They met up here a couple times a month. “Some of you guys, man – been through so much in your lives, and are still going through it but you still persevere, man,” said Kareem Hines, the group’s leader, as he walks around the circle addressing the group at the start of the two-hour session.
East side neighborhood named next Lift Indy neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday an east side neighborhood will be the city’s next Lift Indy neighborhood. The East 38th Street Corridor, located on the city’s east side, will be this year’s recipient of Hogsett’s initiative aimed at building healthy Indianapolis neighborhoods.
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
The safety, vibrancy and health of Downtown are the focus of new investment
An investment in the health and safety of downtown Indianapolis is announced. City leaders said the $3.5 million dollar investment will go to overtime for IMPD patrol, a DPW cleaning crew and outreach to homeless residents. City-county Council President Vop Osili says the past two and a half years have...
Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection underway
As the season of giving ramps up, children of all ages at Heritage Christian School are filling shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, hygiene items, heartfelt messages and much more.
