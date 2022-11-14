ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Carolyn King
3d ago

Poor thing! What a cold and lousy day to be an alligator here up north! I hope he/she survives.

6
NorthcentralPA.com

Alligator found and removed from Pennsylvania road

The phrase "see you later alligator" became a little too real in Pennsylvania this week. In Dauphin County on Route 441, a 2.5- to 3-feet-long alligator was left in a blue bin on the side of the road. Authorities were notified; a reptile rescue unit responded and resolved the situation. The reptile is currently being treated at "Triple J Reptiles and Rescue."
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
