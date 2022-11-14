ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Applegate All Smiles For First Public Appearance Since Revealing Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

By Samantha Benitz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJBEo_0jAjbQum00
FS2/FayesVision/WENN

Christina Applegate was overcome with emotion and gratitude while accepting her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking the actress' first public appearance since disclosing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

RadarOnline.com can confirm that Applegate was surrounded by love and some of her closest longtime friends for the momentous occasion on Monday.

Married… With Children costars Katey Sagal and David Faustino were guest speakers while Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman and star Linda Cardellini gushed over her accomplishments, saying Applegate was a pleasure to be around on-and-off set.

" You bend but don't break ," said Sagal, who notably played her TV mom Peggy Bundy. "Your humility and irreverence allows all of us to bend with you."

Applegate later gushed over her "gorgeous" fans while taking the podium alongside Segal, thanking all of her supporters over the years for believing in her and helping her to succeed.

"The most important person in this world is my daughter," Applegate continued as she fought back tears, referencing her 11-year-old Sadie whom she shares with husband Martyn LeNoble . "You are so much more than even you know."

"You are so beautiful, kind, and smart and interesting," she proudly continued. "Thank you for standing by me through all of this."

Applegate, who had a walking cane with her, made a quick health-related quip before concluding her heartfelt speech. "Oh by the way, I have a disease. Did you not notice? I'm not even wearing shoes," she shared, adding, "You're supposed to laugh at that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqHlk_0jAjbQum00
OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The Anchorman star appeared to be in great spirits for the event, which was originally set to take place in 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic.

Applegate announced her MS diagnosis via Twitter in 2021, revealing she was focused on staying strong and optimistic especially while filming the third and final season of the Netflix hit Dead to Me .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26pfwy_0jAjbQum00
Jen Lowery/ Mega

In the past, Applegate has been very transparent about her various health struggles, including a battle with breast cancer in 2008.

She went through with a double mastectomy at 36 after testing positive for the BRCA gene and in 2017, she had preventive surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes.

RadarOnline

RadarOnline

