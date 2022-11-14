ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

mymix1041.com

TVFCU opens applications for $175,000 Idea Leap Grant Contest

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) has opened applications for the 2023 Sixth Annual Idea Leap Grant competition in which the credit union will award $175,000 in grants to local small business owners across its 17-county service area, which includes Bradley County. Additionally, for the first time ever, TVFCU is...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Historical preservation grants go to two local churches

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Preservation Office of the Tennessee Historical Commission will help save two local churches. The Commission announced almost a million dollars in preservation grants across the state on Wednesday. Two projects in Hamilton and Bradley counties will get a taste of it. They are donating...
TENNESSEE STATE
utc.edu

New scholarship to honor longtime UTC executive Dr. Richard Brown

Dr. Richard Brown confessed to being flattered when he was told about a new scholarship program named after him. “My first reaction to it was that I was humbled and honored to have such a prestigious honor and recognition by the University, but after that, I was really excited about it,” he said. “This will create an opportunity for access to some students who are underserved by access to higher education.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

UTC discusses school safety following UVA shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The tragic deaths of three University of Virginia football players is still being felt nationwide, including on campus at UTC. The players’ deaths have Charlottesville’s UVA community, as well as many nationwide mourning over the sudden loss. In Chattanooga, UTC security officials are more...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
leeuniversity.edu

Lee Names Johnson Honorary Alumnus of the Year

Avery Johnson has been named Lee University’s Honorary Alumnus of the Year. He was recognized for this honor during the school’s Homecoming festivities this past weekend. “Vice Mayor Johnson is an iconic leader in our Cleveland Community,” said Dr. Brad Moffett, vice president for university relations. “It is Lee’s honor that he would accept this award and become more than just a good community partner with Lee, but to become part of our family.”
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Whataburger breaks ground on Scottsboro restuarant

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – A new fast food chain is debuting in the Tennessee Valley. Whataburger broke ground on Thursday for a new location in Scottsboro, Alabama, the closest one yet to Chattanooga. The Texas chain has been moving east for years. There are now locations in Huntsville and...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WBBJ

Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wutc.org

An Early Education Plan For Chattanooga & Hamilton County

What are the challenges and opportunities ahead for child care and early education here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County?. The Early Matters Action Plan aims to offer a few answers - and a few strategies on how to achieve them. The plan was crafted by a coalition of civic and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI

One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Scuba Claus to return to Tennessee Aquarium

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — For the first time since the pandemic began, Scuba Claus is returning for public shows at the Tennessee Aquarium. Santa will be swimming alongside native Tennessee species of fish to wave to families and guests in attendance. The Aquarium’s Thom Benson says he’s thrilled to see...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Ooltewah, TN

Ooltewah is a small city in Hamilton County, Tennessee. Some locals attribute "Ooltewah" to the Cherokee Native American term "owl's nest." It is not surprising, given the many dense evergreen spaces in the area. Mountains and parks are everywhere in Ooltewah, and they're all worth the visit. To have a...
OOLTEWAH, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee Amazon Warehouse Updates

East Tennessee Amazon Warehouse Updates
KNOX COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

TVFCU Bradley County Idea Leap Grant Announcement

For the first time ever, TVFCU is hosting three separate Idea Leap Grant Competitions in the Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton areas. We are giving away $75,000 to entrepreneurs in the Chattanooga area and $50,000 each in the Cleveland and Dalton areas. Small businesses must operate in TVFCU’s 17-county service area...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Vols Thump Florida Gulf Coast 81-50

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua and Josiah-Jordan James each scored 18 points to lead No. 22 Tennessee to a 81-50 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday night. “We focused on learning a tough loss the hard way,” said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. “We talked about defense. Who...
KNOXVILLE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

District Attorney Wamp Shutters Budgetel as a Public Nuisance

On Wednesday morning, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp moved to shut down the Budgetel as a public nuisance. In a written statement released to the media, she wrote that the DA’s office is charged to “to protect our community and keep our citizenry safe.”. The DA’s office...
EAST RIDGE, TN

