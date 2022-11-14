Read full article on original website
Tennessee's Mirror Cabins allow guests to truly commune with the nature outsideEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
mymix1041.com
TVFCU opens applications for $175,000 Idea Leap Grant Contest
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) has opened applications for the 2023 Sixth Annual Idea Leap Grant competition in which the credit union will award $175,000 in grants to local small business owners across its 17-county service area, which includes Bradley County. Additionally, for the first time ever, TVFCU is...
WATE
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
WDEF
Historical preservation grants go to two local churches
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Preservation Office of the Tennessee Historical Commission will help save two local churches. The Commission announced almost a million dollars in preservation grants across the state on Wednesday. Two projects in Hamilton and Bradley counties will get a taste of it. They are donating...
Knoxville’s black community endured deeply rooted racism, and now there is medical debt
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. When Dr. H.M. Green opened his new medical office building on East Vine Avenue in 1922, Black residents of this city on the Tennessee River could be seen only in the basement of Knoxville General Hospital. They were barred from the city's other three medical centers.
utc.edu
New scholarship to honor longtime UTC executive Dr. Richard Brown
Dr. Richard Brown confessed to being flattered when he was told about a new scholarship program named after him. “My first reaction to it was that I was humbled and honored to have such a prestigious honor and recognition by the University, but after that, I was really excited about it,” he said. “This will create an opportunity for access to some students who are underserved by access to higher education.
WDEF
UTC discusses school safety following UVA shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The tragic deaths of three University of Virginia football players is still being felt nationwide, including on campus at UTC. The players’ deaths have Charlottesville’s UVA community, as well as many nationwide mourning over the sudden loss. In Chattanooga, UTC security officials are more...
leeuniversity.edu
Lee Names Johnson Honorary Alumnus of the Year
Avery Johnson has been named Lee University’s Honorary Alumnus of the Year. He was recognized for this honor during the school’s Homecoming festivities this past weekend. “Vice Mayor Johnson is an iconic leader in our Cleveland Community,” said Dr. Brad Moffett, vice president for university relations. “It is Lee’s honor that he would accept this award and become more than just a good community partner with Lee, but to become part of our family.”
WDEF
Whataburger breaks ground on Scottsboro restuarant
SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – A new fast food chain is debuting in the Tennessee Valley. Whataburger broke ground on Thursday for a new location in Scottsboro, Alabama, the closest one yet to Chattanooga. The Texas chain has been moving east for years. There are now locations in Huntsville and...
WBBJ
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
WTVCFOX
What now? Evicted Budgetel residents & 71 kids in East Ridge figure out where to stay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The D.A.'s office says some of them were criminals. But not all of them were. Residents of the Budgetel say they were given little time to prepare for the shutdown and evictions Wednesday morning as several moving vans and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
wutc.org
An Early Education Plan For Chattanooga & Hamilton County
What are the challenges and opportunities ahead for child care and early education here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County?. The Early Matters Action Plan aims to offer a few answers - and a few strategies on how to achieve them. The plan was crafted by a coalition of civic and...
WKRN
Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI
One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
WDEF
Scuba Claus to return to Tennessee Aquarium
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — For the first time since the pandemic began, Scuba Claus is returning for public shows at the Tennessee Aquarium. Santa will be swimming alongside native Tennessee species of fish to wave to families and guests in attendance. The Aquarium’s Thom Benson says he’s thrilled to see...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Ooltewah, TN
Ooltewah is a small city in Hamilton County, Tennessee. Some locals attribute "Ooltewah" to the Cherokee Native American term "owl's nest." It is not surprising, given the many dense evergreen spaces in the area. Mountains and parks are everywhere in Ooltewah, and they're all worth the visit. To have a...
WTVC
No service for servicemen: Some veterans on their own without healthcare
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Local advocates say Veterans are "on their own" when it comes to healthcare. While options like the V-A or private insurance are available, some veterans say there are reasons some delay the registration process. Bob Adney, retired Navy seal, says while he was on active duty...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouse Updates
Former President Donald Trump will seek a second term in 2024. K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement. Carlos Lopez commentates on Vols highlights in Spanish for his now eager audience on social media.
mymix1041.com
TVFCU Bradley County Idea Leap Grant Announcement
For the first time ever, TVFCU is hosting three separate Idea Leap Grant Competitions in the Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton areas. We are giving away $75,000 to entrepreneurs in the Chattanooga area and $50,000 each in the Cleveland and Dalton areas. Small businesses must operate in TVFCU’s 17-county service area...
WDEF
Vols Thump Florida Gulf Coast 81-50
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua and Josiah-Jordan James each scored 18 points to lead No. 22 Tennessee to a 81-50 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday night. “We focused on learning a tough loss the hard way,” said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. “We talked about defense. Who...
eastridgenewsonline.com
District Attorney Wamp Shutters Budgetel as a Public Nuisance
On Wednesday morning, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp moved to shut down the Budgetel as a public nuisance. In a written statement released to the media, she wrote that the DA’s office is charged to “to protect our community and keep our citizenry safe.”. The DA’s office...
