Pat Toomey blames Donald Trump for Pa. election results
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Big losses in races are prompting some soul-searching among Republicans in the Philadelphia area and across the country. Republicans underperformed in their fight for control of Congress. The fallout continues from the GOP after several key losses during the midterm elections, including two in Pennsylvania. Some Republican...
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Leaders of the world’s largest economies appeared ready Tuesday to convey a strong message from most condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the group to maintain pressure on Moscow over its nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and roiled the global economy.
AP News Summary at 9:11 a.m. EST
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn’t a Russian attack. PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — The NATO chief and the president of Poland both say there are no indications a missile that came down in Polish farmland, killing two people, was a deliberate attack. They said that Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault that savaged its power grid. The missile came down Tuesday as Russia launched missiles and exploding drones. Poland said the missile was Russian-made. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired it. Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested it was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile.
DC's Virginia McLaurin, woman who danced with the Obamas, dies at 113
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia McLaurin, one of D.C.’s most famous citizens, died Monday morning after being under hospice care for a few days, her family announced on her Facebook page. She was 113. "She lived an incredibly full life and appreciated all the love she received from people...
Fetterman arrives in Washington D.C. as Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect
WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman arrived in Washington D.C. and appeared with lawmakers on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Fetterman joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Vermont Senator-elect Peter Welch at the U.S. Capitol. Known for wearing Carhartt sweatshirts and shorts at campaign events, Fetterman noticeably arrived wearing a suit. Fetterman declared […]
How John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania
(CNN) -- When John Fetterman's team told him he was going to be Pennsylvania's next senator late into Election Night, the Democrat laughed. He smirked. Then, struck by the emotional end of a campaign that included a near-fatal stroke just five months ago, Fetterman wept.Soon, he was standing up in front of the microphones as supporters chanted his name, nodding his head as if in disbelief. Hand over his heart, he looked out and saw his slogan on signs in the crowd: "Every county, every vote.""And that's exactly what happened," Fetterman said, alluding to his campaign's plan to narrow losing margins in rural counties...
Summer Lee becomes first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania
Progressive Democrat Summer Lee won election to the House on Tuesday, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania. For Lee, it’s the second time she’s made history. Four years ago, Lee became the first African American woman from the region elected to the state House in Harrisburg.
'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding
“Here Comes the Bride” will be heard at the White House very soon. Again.Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden, and Peter Neal are getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history.It will be the first wedding with a president's granddaughter as the bride, and the first one in that location, according to the White House Historical Association. A mutual friend set up Naomi Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, about four years ago in New York City and the White House said they have been together...
Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. Shapiro, the state’s two-term attorney general, scored a massive 14 percentage point win over Republican rival Doug Mastriano in last week’s midterm election, smashed state campaign finance records and became the first candidate since 1966 to succeed a governor of the same party in Pennsylvania. Democrats in the state also flipped a U.S. Senate seat — just the second time since the Civil War that the state elected two Democrats to the chamber — while winning a majority of the state’s congressional seats and possibly even control of the state House of Representatives for the first time in 12 years. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said the election results showed voters’ eagerness to protect abortion rights and the sanctity of elections from subversion by far-right Republicans who promoted former President Donald Trump’s lies about voter fraud in his 2020 loss.
White House touts economic initiatives at ‘Maryland Summit’ attended by Olszewski and others
The White House hosted a “Maryland summit” on Wednesday for elected officials from around the state, touting the Biden administration’s pandemic “rescue plan” and its efforts to help the state improve roads, bridges and transit systems. The half-day forum — part pep rally and part information session — was part of a messaging strategy in which the White House has been inviting leaders from a ...
Philadelphia is Preparing For the Expected Arrival of 52 Migrants From Texas
Philadelphia expects to be the next city receiving migrants from Texas. This year Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed migrants who crossed the Texas-Mexican to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago.
Seoul: North Korea fires suspected long-range missile
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea says the missile North Korea launched Friday morning is likely an intercontinental ballistic missile. South Korea’s military said the North fired the missile toward its eastern waters. It later said the missile is likely an ICBM, which North Korea...
Wall Street flat with retail earnings, data pouring in
U.S. futures shifted between small gains and losses early Wednesday morning after Target issued a lackluster profit report, while investors awaited the U.S. government's latest retail sales data. Futures for the Dow Jones and S&P 500 were essentially unchanged one hour before the opening bell. Shares of Target Corp. slid...
Washington Commanders accused of cheating ticket holders in DC attorney general lawsuit
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed another lawsuit against the owners of the Washington Commanders. The suit alleges ownership implemented an illegal scheme that cheated ticket holders out of their deposits for season tickets to use the money for their own purposes. Last week, Racine filed a separate lawsuit against...
This Day in History: November 17
Congress assembled for the first time in Washington, D.C. Despite the new federal government still being organized and the country facing many challenges, both domestically and internationally, the U.S. Congress held its first session in Washington, D.C., on November 17, 1800.
Texas sends next busload of migrants to Philadelphia
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands to Democratic-led locales, putting a new bus on the road a week after the Republican easily won reelection.
A third railroad union rejects proposed contract, further raising the odds of a strike
A third railroad union has rejected a tentative labor deal, a move that further raises the odds that America's 110,000 freight railroad workers will go on strike early next month.
Asylum-seekers bused from Texas arrive in Philadelphia to warm welcome
Peter Pedemonti, a co-director of Philadelphia-based community organization New Sanctuary Movement, was busy getting his young children ready for school last week when he got a call from a colleague in Texas: Gov. Greg Abbott was sending a bus of asylum-seekers to Pennsylvania. The colleague didn't know when the bus...
Freight railroads say strike can still be avoided
The trade group representing the nation's freight railroads is confident that a strike by more than 100,000 union members can be avoided, even after rank-and-file members rejected the tentative labor deals reached earlier this fall.
Dutch court finds two Russians, one Ukrainian separatist guilty over downing of flight MH17
A Dutch court on Thursday found two Russians and a separatist Ukrainian guilty of mass murder for their involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.
