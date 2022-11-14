Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash Sends One to the Hospital
Two-Vehicle Crash With Injury Occurs at Fruitridge Road Intersection. A two-vehicle crash at a Sacramento intersection on November 16 sent one person to a hospital with undescribed injuries. The collision occurred around 9:11 a.m. at the intersection of Fruitridge Road and Mendocino Boulevard. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department and California Highway Patrol (CHP) both responded to the accident, which blocked the lanes at the intersection.
goldcountrymedia.com
Toddler killed in fatal crash and two drivers wounded
A boy under 2 years old was killed and two drivers were injured in a car crash Wednesday morning off of Riverside Avenue in Roseville, according to the California High Patrol (CHP). At 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, California High Patrol and the Roseville Fire Department responded to a report of a...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
DUI Accident Body Found on Highway 50
Body Recovered Days after Alleged DUI Accident on Highway 50. A body was found along Highway 50 following a recent alleged DUI accident after officers with the CHP were notified of a deceased person on the opposite side of a guardrail in the bushes. The accident involved a Mercedes and Toyota Prius in the westbound lanes of the highway on November 11. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers placed the driver of the Mercedes under arrest for suspected drunk driving.
Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Interstate 80 near the Sacramento-Placer county line at around 8:45 a.m. The officials have not disclosed how many people have been injured or killed in the accident.
Crash on Interstate 80 kills toddler, leaves two other people with major injuries
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A two-vehicle collision at the Riverside Avenue on-ramp on eastbound Interstate 80 resulted in the death of a toddler, according to the California Highway Patrol. Video Above: Body found near area where DUI crash occurred The CHP’s Auburn office said that a white Volkswagon sedan with a possible flat tire was […]
Toddler killed, two others injured in crash on I-80E on-ramp
AUBURN, Calif. — A toddler was killed and his mother seriously injured Wednesday after an accident on an I-80E on-ramp. According to California Highway Patrol, the mother and toddler were in a Volkswagen sedan moving slowly because it had a flat tire. Their vehicle was hit by a pickup...
Crews douse fire at homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville
PLACERVILLE — Firefighters doused a blaze that spread in a homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville Thursday morning. The fire was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. south of the highway and north of Broadway. Cal Fire AEU as well as El Dorado County Fire Protection District crews responded to the scene and found a modified structure had caught fire. Crews were able to keep the fire within the 100-square-foot encampment. No injuries were reported, Cal Fire says. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
Sacramento area sees hundreds of hit-and-runs monthly, CHP says
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento area sees hundreds of hit-and-runs monthly, according to the CHP. Increased traffic since the start of the pandemic is just one reason why, but how are investigators handling the workload?CBS13 spoke to one man who was hit while riding his motorcycle in south Sacramento.Derek Meek and Debra Conrad met in High School."He was my boyfriend in high school," Conrad said.After graduation, they drifted apart until life eventually brought them back together. But two years into their engagement, Conrad almost lost her love again."It's a hard one. How could somebody leave the scene of an accident not...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
South Lake Tahoe Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver
A woman died on November 14 in a single-vehicle crash close to South Lake Tahoe. The accident occurred along S.R. 89 southbound near Pickett’s Junction around 4:25 in the morning. The accident occurred when the driver, in a Hyundai Elantra, exited the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a boulder, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Toddler dies, 2 adults injured in crash on California's I-80
A toddler was killed in a crash Wednesday on eastbound I-80 in Citrus Heights, Calif., officials said.
CHP investigating after body found near crash in El Dorado County
PLACERVILLE -- Officers are asking for the public's help to find a possible connection between a crash on Friday and a body found the next day along the highway in El Dorado County.According to a statement from the CHP's Placerville office, on Nov. 11 at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a Hwy. 50 crash near Mosquito Rd. that involved a Mercedes-Benz and a Prius. When they arrived, officers say, they discovered that the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, 35-year-old Erica Chambers of Camino, had left the scene, and with the help of Placerville police, was located soon after. Chambers was treated...
Fire at Sacramento tire shop prompts firefighter response
SACRAMENTO -- A fire at a tire shop in North Sacramento prompted a response from firefighters.Crews that arrived at the fire on Marysville Boulevard and North Avenue said this was the second fire at the business in weeks.No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
KCRA.com
Woodland sees increase in fuel tank thefts for Uhauls, vehicles parked overnight
WOODLAND, Calif. — Woodland has seen a recent uptick in fuel tank thefts for Uhauls and vehicles that are parked outside overnight, according to the fire department. Officials said on social media that the thieves are drilling through fuel tanks instead of siphoning, causing expensive damage to the vehicles.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Traffic Fatality Reported in Two-Vehicle Accident
Traffic Fatality Occurs at Watt Avenue Intersection. A traffic fatality occurred in Sacramento on November 12 due to a two-vehicle accident. The head-on collision between a Hyundai Sonata and a Mercedes sedan occurred along southbound Watt Avenue at Osage Avenue around 4:46 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The Sacramento County Coroner was called to the scene to declare one person who died at the accident site.
Placerville man’s body found hours after DUI crash occurred in the same area
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a Placerville man was found on Saturday near where a woman was arrested the night before as a drunken driving suspect, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Friday night, officers were sent to the area of Mosquito Road and Highway 50 after receiving reports of a crash […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Placerville Motorcycle Collision Injures Rider
Sly Park Road Accident Reported Between Motorcycle and Pickup. A motorcycle collision with a pickup in Placerville on November 12 caused injuries to the rider. The accident occurred on Sly Park Road near Meadowland Drive around 11:27 a.m. The report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the rider of the motorcycle landed in the reporting person’s front yard. A tow was called to remove the Honda motorcycle. The CHP is investigating how the accident occurred and assigning blame for the crash.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Negligent Driver Kills Bicyclist in Sacramento and Flees
Accident Near Kenwood Street Intersection Claims Life of Bicycle Rider. A negligent driver in Sacramento killed a bicycle rider on November 9 and then fled from the scene. The collision occurred near the Kenwood Street intersection with Arcade Boulevard at about 4:35, according to the incident report by the Sacramento Police Department. The female bicyclist died at the accident scene. The roadway in the area was shut down for a period of time while an investigation was conducted into the fatality accident. The identity of the deceased woman will not be released until family members have been notified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
Improvements are in the works for the Del Rio Trail in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Big changes are coming to Del Rio Trail in Sacramento! The trail is nearly five miles of old railway corridor stretching from Land Park and South Sacramento, between Freeport Road and Interstate 5. Right now, there are old tracks going through it and some parts of...
Fox40
Man hit by car in Stockton dies from injuries
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a vehicle in Stockton Sunday night, the Stockton Police Department said. The police department said officers responded to a report of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian near March Lane and Pershing Avenue around 6 p.m. According...
Vacaville man’s much-needed electric tricycle stolen
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Vacaville Police are looking for the man who took a motorized tricycle from an elderly man. “I knew it was not his,” Detective Kenny Meek said. “I’m very familiar with a lot of the transient subjects around town here. So, I knew that this particular scooter was not his. And I […]
