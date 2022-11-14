Read full article on original website
‘Who’s The Boss?’ Actor Danny Pintauro Returns To Acting After Dealing With Trauma
It has been thirty years, and Danny Pintauro is back on our TV screen with a major role in Lifetime’s A Country Christmas Harmony. Before now, Danny had battled with addictions and mental and health issues; due to this, he went through constant rejections and financial decline and was even diagnosed with HIV. The actor was not enthusiastic about returning to acting for a long time.
Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'
Actor Brad Pitt is reportedly dating a new woman, Ines de Ramon, who announced her split from ex-husband, "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley, in September.
‘& Juliet’ Imagines a Life After Romeo—With Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys
The two young women sitting directly in front of this critic were having the best time at Broadway musical & Juliet (Stephen Sondheim Theatre, booking to May 28, 2023)—seat-bopping throughout, and smiling delightedly. The two people behind loudly beheld that it was the worst thing they had seen on stage in a long time. In between both parties, this critic sat, feeling the contrasting passions of both. If you want a stage show that wears its admirably progressive politics proudly, if not convincingly, and features a panoply of pop songs whose tunes are immediately familiar—by five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max...
