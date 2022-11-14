Zoë Kravitz doesn’t think it’s likely that the third season of Big Little Lies will happen following Jean-Marc Vallée’s death. In an interview with GQ where Kravitz answered tweets from fans, she was asked when the HBO series would return. “I don’t think it is,” she answered. “We talked about doing a Season 3 a lot and unfortunately Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year which was heartbreaking. And I just can’t imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. So, unfortunately, it’s done.” Big Little Lies was a dark comedy based on the Liane...

1 DAY AGO