She Played Ginny Weasley In 'Harry Potter' - See What Bonnie Wright Is Up To Now At 31
Bonnie Wright is best known as an English actress and filmmaker. Although she has not been in the movie industry for as long as some of her colleagues, Bonnie has achieved quite a lot. The Hollywood star has bagged roles in several productions like Operation Christmas List, Who Killed Nelson Nutmeg?, Geography of the Hapless Heart, A Christmas Carol, and many others.
Hugh Grant Was Annoyed by Emma Thompson’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Crying Scenes: He Was ‘So Cross’
Emma Thompson’s emotive acting style has ruffled a few feathers, actually. The Oscar winner, who iconically wept to Joni Mitchell in “Love Actually,” revealed that her two-time co-star Hugh Grant was frustrated with her improvising tears during 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Thompson won the Academy Award for the screenplay for the film. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, who is secretly in love with Grant’s character Edward Ferrars, who is engaged to someone else. After learning that Edward did not, in fact, get married, Elinor is overcome with emotion. “She was not aware of what was inside her, and it suddenly emerges,” Thompson said in...
Emma Thompson Felt ‘Half Alive’ After Learning of Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh’s Affair With Helena Bonham Carter
Reflecting on a dark time. Emma Thompson opened up about her split from ex-husband Kenneth Branagh, who had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter during their marriage. “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” the Oscar winner, 63, told The New Yorker in a profile published earlier this month. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”
Brendan Fraser Says He Will “Not Participate” in 2023 Golden Globes Ceremony: “My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite”
Brendan Fraser says he has no plans to attend the Golden Globes, even if he gets nominated for his much-talked-about turn in The Whale. As part of his Man of the Year cover story with GQ Magazine, the actor opened up about his life since he said in 2018 that former Hollywood Foreign Press Association member Philip Berk — who was expelled from the organization behind the Golden Globes in 2021 for comments about the Black Lives Matter movement — had groped him. More from The Hollywood ReporterHFPA, Dick Clark Productions Appoint Chet Mehta Firm to Handle Press for 2023 Golden GlobesBrendan...
Emma Stone seen playing injured character, is airlifted for new movie ‘And’
Emma Stone was seen on the set of her upcoming movie, "And," on Saturday in New Orleans. Stone's character appears severely injured as she is airlifted.
‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
'House of the Dragon' showrunner Ryan Condal explains the finale's troubling Daemon Targaryen scene
"House of the Dragon" creator Ryan Condal discussed the alarming way Daemon Targaryen treats his wife, Rhaenyra Targaryen, in the series finale.
Bruce Willis Stars In New ‘Detective Knight’ Trailer Even While Battling Aphasia
Back in March, Bruce Willis, along with his much of his family, announced he was officially retiring from acting. The move came after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive disorder that impairs a person’s ability to express and comprehend language. Despite this retirement, he has some films that were completed and set to release after he exited the spotlight. One of those, Detective Knight: Redemption, just dropped a trailer that shows the Die Hard alum back front and center in the middle of all the action.
PopSugar
Exclusive: The Cast of "Disenchanted" Reveal What It Was Like Reuniting 15 Years After "Enchanted"
Fans of Disney's hit 2007 musical "Enchanted" have been begging for a sequel for over a decade and, as it turns out, the original cast — Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden — has been excited about the possibility for just about as long. Now, the cast is reuniting for the highly anticipated sequel, "Disenchanted."
Where You've Seen The Cast Of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Before
In 2019, director Rian Johnson premiered his now-iconic murder-mystery film, "Knives Out." The film takes heavy inspiration from Agatha Christie-esque whodunits, with Daniel Craig playing the role of Benoit Blanc, a Hercules Poirot-type hired to investigate the mysterious death of a mystery novel writer. Notably, "Knives Out" featured an incredibly strong ensemble cast, including Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, and Christopher Plummer.
Zoë Kravitz Doesn’t Think ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3 Is Going To Happen: “Unfortunately, It’s Done”
Zoë Kravitz doesn’t think it’s likely that the third season of Big Little Lies will happen following Jean-Marc Vallée’s death. In an interview with GQ where Kravitz answered tweets from fans, she was asked when the HBO series would return. “I don’t think it is,” she answered. “We talked about doing a Season 3 a lot and unfortunately Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year which was heartbreaking. And I just can’t imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. So, unfortunately, it’s done.” Big Little Lies was a dark comedy based on the Liane...
‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Teaser For ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story Starring Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford
Now that Yellowstone is back in action, Paramount+ is whetting the whistle of Dutton fans by dropping a teaser for 1923 — the prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The latest joint from Taylor Sheridan will have a special debut Sunday, December 18 after a Yellowstone episode on...
‘Who’s The Boss?’ Actor Danny Pintauro Returns To Acting After Dealing With Trauma
It has been thirty years, and Danny Pintauro is back on our TV screen with a major role in Lifetime’s A Country Christmas Harmony. Before now, Danny had battled with addictions and mental and health issues; due to this, he went through constant rejections and financial decline and was even diagnosed with HIV. The actor was not enthusiastic about returning to acting for a long time.
'House Of The Dragon' Olivia Cooke Auditioned For Both Roles--Rhaenyra And Alicent
Olivia Cooke auditioned for both Alicent and Rhaenyra.Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia. House of the Dragon is arguably the most-watched new TV series released in 2022. The show had the advantage of being a Game of Thrones prequel. The show came with millions of viewers, ready to watch anything related to GoT.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Menu' Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes
Horror goes haute-cuisine in The Menu, the horror black comedy that takes “eat-the-rich” to a whole other level. The film follows a well-to-do couple who embarks on a one-of-a-kind culinary experience on a designated, and isolated, island. But an innocent night of fine wine and dining soon reveals itself to be a literal kitchen nightmare. News of The Menu initially broke out in April 2019. Back then, the main cast was already announced, with Ralph Fiennes playing the lead and Emma Stone originally set to join him. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, Stone left the project and was replaced by Anya Taylor-Joy in June 2021. Filming finally began on September 3, 2021, in Savannah, Georgia.
‘& Juliet’ Imagines a Life After Romeo—With Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys
The two young women sitting directly in front of this critic were having the best time at Broadway musical & Juliet (Stephen Sondheim Theatre, booking to May 28, 2023)—seat-bopping throughout, and smiling delightedly. The two people behind loudly beheld that it was the worst thing they had seen on stage in a long time. In between both parties, this critic sat, feeling the contrasting passions of both. If you want a stage show that wears its admirably progressive politics proudly, if not convincingly, and features a panoply of pop songs whose tunes are immediately familiar—by five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max...
Bustle
Judi Dench Isn’t The Only Surprise Cameo You’ll See In Christmas Movie Spirited
Will Ferrell may be known for a lot of roles, but arguably his most memorable is as Buddy the Elf in 2003 smash hit Elf. It’s so popular in fact that Asda has used Elf for its 2022 Christmas advert. And Ferrell is back this year with another festive caper. Starring alongside Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer, Ferrell plays the Ghost of Christmas Present in Spirited, a spin on the classic Charles Dickens novel A Christmas Carol. So if you’re raring to get in the festive spirit, here’s how to watch Spirited in the UK and beyond.
Kristen Stewart to make feature directorial debut in adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's best-selling memoir The Chronology Of Water starring Imogen Poots
Kristen Stewart is continuing on with her work behind the camera as she's now set to make her feature-length film directorial debut. The Twilight actress will helm the film adaption of Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir The Chronology of Water, which became a New York Times best-seller list after its 2010 release.
Collider
‘The Apology’ Trailer: Anna Gunn Enters Her Revenge Era This Christmas
RLJE Films has released a new trailer for The Apology, an upcoming holiday thriller starring Anna Gunn as a grieving mother who’s gifted revenge on Christmas Eve. The movie is the feature debut of writer and director Alison Star Locke. The Apology trailer takes us to Christmas Eve as...
NME
‘Game Of Thrones’ star discusses potential reunion in Jon Snow spin-off series
Game Of Thrones star Jacob Anderson has spoken about the possibility of starring alongside Kit Harrington once more in the forthcoming Jon Snow spin-off series. Anderson, who appeared alongside Harrington as Grey Worm in the original series, said he thought the two characters meeting again in the new series would prove to be “pretty tense”, given the nature of their parting in Game Of Thrones.
