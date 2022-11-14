Read full article on original website
Kate Winslet & Real-Life Daughter Mia Threapleton Clash in the Trailer for I Am Ruth
Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton will star as mother and daughter in upcoming special I Am Ruth. Winslet stars as Ruth, a mother who becomes concerned about her troubled teenage daughter Freya (Threapleton) as she sinks deeper into a social media addiction. The trailer sees the duo clash as mothers and daughters are wont to do, but things come to a head when Ruth takes Freya's phone and makes her get professional help. "It's what's making you ill," Ruth tells the distraught teen after she confiscates her phone.
Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans
While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
Hugh Grant Was Annoyed by Emma Thompson’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Crying Scenes: He Was ‘So Cross’
Emma Thompson’s emotive acting style has ruffled a few feathers, actually. The Oscar winner, who iconically wept to Joni Mitchell in “Love Actually,” revealed that her two-time co-star Hugh Grant was frustrated with her improvising tears during 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Thompson won the Academy Award for the screenplay for the film. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, who is secretly in love with Grant’s character Edward Ferrars, who is engaged to someone else. After learning that Edward did not, in fact, get married, Elinor is overcome with emotion. “She was not aware of what was inside her, and it suddenly emerges,” Thompson said in...
Emma Thompson Felt ‘Half Alive’ After Learning of Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh’s Affair With Helena Bonham Carter
Reflecting on a dark time. Emma Thompson opened up about her split from ex-husband Kenneth Branagh, who had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter during their marriage. “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” the Oscar winner, 63, told The New Yorker in a profile published earlier this month. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”
Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”
Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy
One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie in the Works at Disney (Exclusive)
Disney is returning to the world of The Princess Diaries. Aadrita Mukerji is penning a script for a new installment for Disney, which sources say is a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.More from The Hollywood ReporterCNN 'Early Start' Anchor Laura Jarrett Jumping to NBC NewsJessica Chastain to Star in Modern Adaptation of 'A Doll's House' on BroadwayHow Keke Palmer Invented "Keke Palmer" Hathaway does not have a deal to return, according to sources, but she has publicly stated her support for a third installment, and the hope is she would return should the potential new...
'Puss in Boots': Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek team up in 'Last Wish' trailer
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Tuesday featuring the voices of Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek. The Last Wish is a sequel to Puss in Boots...
Netflix Orders Series Adaptation of Judy Blume Novel ‘Forever’ From Mara Brock Akil
Netflix has ordered a series version of the Judy Blume novel “Forever” from Mara Brock Akil, Variety has learned. The show was first reported as being in development at Netflix in September 2021. Brock Akil will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series under her Netflix overall deal. This marks the first series order under the deal, which she signed in late 2020. “Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice,” Brock Akil said. “I’m honored to reimagine one...
1923 teaser: First look at Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in Yellowstone prequel
During the Yellowstone season 5 premiere, Paramount+ revealed the first teaser trailer for 1923. Acting as a prequel and origin story to Yellowstone, the new series stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford and follows a new generation of the Dutton family. Mirren and Ford star as Cara and Jacob Dutton...
'House Of The Dragon' Olivia Cooke Auditioned For Both Roles--Rhaenyra And Alicent
Olivia Cooke auditioned for both Alicent and Rhaenyra.Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia. House of the Dragon is arguably the most-watched new TV series released in 2022. The show had the advantage of being a Game of Thrones prequel. The show came with millions of viewers, ready to watch anything related to GoT.
Greta Gerwig reportedly making new Narnia movies for Netflix
Rumours are beginning to circulate that Netflix are hoping to recruit Greta Gerwig to make the first two movies in a new Chronicles of Narnia saga. The first book in the fantasy series, The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe, has been adapted four times – into TV series in the 1960s and 1980s, an animated movie in 1979, and into a big-budget live-action movie in 2005.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are keen on making a Freaky Friday sequel – and Disney is interested
In the golden age of reboots, why not add an early 2000s teen comedy classic to the mix?. While walking the red carpet for Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Jamie Lee Curtis told Variety (opens in new tab)that both she and Lindsay Lohan are "committed" to making a sequel to their 2003 hit film Freaky Friday.
Carey Mulligan And Zoe Kazan Shine In "She Said," The Story Of The Journalists Who Helped Take Down Harvey Weinstein
The film is based on the New York Times bestseller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.
The Handmaid’s Tale: Could Nick And His Wife Rose Actually Get Separated In Gilead? Here’s What Creator Bruce Miller Told Us
The Handmaid's Tale's Nick is in hot water after the Season 5 finale.
Quentin Tarantino Wants to Make His Major TV Debut With a Limited Series
Quentin Tarantino could be stepping into the world of television in a way he never has before. The director revealed during an event in New York on Wednesday that he has plans to make an eight-episode limited series next year, and while Tarantino has worked in the realm of television before, he’s never done it to this extent.
Natasha Rothwell’s ‘How To Die Alone’ Series Is Headed To Hulu
Natasha Rothwell has just got her first comedy series, How to Die Alone, greenlit from Onyx Collective to premiere on Hulu, Deadline reports. The Insecure and White Lotus star is set to play Melissa, “a fat, black, neurotic woman who has never been in love.” The series will be based on Rothwell’s character following a “comical brush with death.” According to a description of the series plot, “she refuses to settle for anything less than the life she wants, catapulting her on a journey to becoming ‘100 percent that bi**h’ in real life by any means necessary.”More from VIBE.com‘The Hair Tales’...
‘& Juliet’ Imagines a Life After Romeo—With Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys
The two young women sitting directly in front of this critic were having the best time at Broadway musical & Juliet (Stephen Sondheim Theatre, booking to May 28, 2023)—seat-bopping throughout, and smiling delightedly. The two people behind loudly beheld that it was the worst thing they had seen on stage in a long time. In between both parties, this critic sat, feeling the contrasting passions of both. If you want a stage show that wears its admirably progressive politics proudly, if not convincingly, and features a panoply of pop songs whose tunes are immediately familiar—by five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max...
First Look: “Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Starring Channing Tatum
Just in time for Valentine’s Day comes the third installment of the blockbuster “Magic Mike” film franchise, the musical comedy “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” The creative team behind the first film, which garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, has reunited to create the magic again: Channing Tatum reprises his role as Mike Lane and Steven Soderbergh returns to the helm with a script from Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films. And starring alongside Tatum is Salma Hayek Pinault (“House of Gucci,” “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”).
