Enjoy a magical adventure with Portland Spirit Cinnamon Bear cruises

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a three-year hiatus, Cinnamon Bear is back for a new Portland Spirit cruise. The whole family can enjoy reserved seating and a plated breakfast with a cast of fun characters, storytelling, music and plenty of magic. Cinnamon Bear has been a holiday tradition for...
Journey to your best self with Amelie Specialized Aesthetics

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Amelie Specialized Aesthetics co-owners Summer Harness and Amy Chio-Varo joined Everyday Northwest to answer some beauty questions ahead of their new medical spa location opening. With a team of aesthetics professionals who are passionate about providing safe, natural-looking aesthetic treatments to help their clients look...
Discover Spice of Africa at My People’s Market

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those hoping to buy local and do some holiday shopping this weekend, My People’s Market is open at the Oregon Convention Center. The market is back for its fifth anniversary with 151 vendors ready to share their apparel, accessories, home goods, art, books, stationery, snacks, sweet treats and more.
Shop the latest tech gadgets with Black Friday deals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Everyday Northwest sponsors LG, Ooma, Bartesian and Lenovo discuss the latest tech gadgets and what’s trending this holiday season. Check out all the Black Friday deals in the video player above.
Dry streaks like this don’t happen often in November

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you have a favorite fall jacket that isn’t built for the rain, now’s the time to show it off. Of course, November is known to be part of the rainy season, and it tends to live up to that reputation around the region. Portland and surrounding communities started the month with nearly three inches of rain, and now, we are on a six-day stint of dry days. It will be seven when we finish up our Monday.
Help students make a real-world impact with PSU’s Day of Giving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Thursday is the Portland State University Day of Giving. Everyday Northwest discussed what makes this cornerstone institution so important to the city as Oregon’s only “public urban research university.”. PSU powers hundreds of unique partnerships and programs that make a real-world impact in...
DONATE NOW: Portland State University Foundation Special Day of Giving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Thursday, Nov. 17, KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW are partnering with Portland State University for a special day of giving. With a gift on Thursday, you’ll be helping student programs and scholarships. Learn more about giving to Portland State University Foundation here.
Best Buddies International talks Best Buddies Champion of the Year event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Nonprofit Best Buddies International, an Everyday Northwest sponsor, is dedicated to establishing a volunteer movement around the world that creates opportunities including — friendships, inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and much more. Oregon Area Director of Best Buddies, Keri McCulley,...
Get and give the gift of vision and hearing with Eye Promise Optical

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Everyday Northwest sponsor Eye Promise Optical is a retail optical shop owned by the Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation, which was built with grant funding in 2017. Anyone can bring in their prescription and know that 100% of the net profits from each purchase...
