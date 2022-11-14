Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
30 Armed Thieves Steal 13 Vehicles From Detroit Dealership
An organized group of thieves stormed a Detroit Metro area car dealership and drove away with 13 vehicles. According to Fox 2 Detroit, 30 criminals invaded the Genesee County dealer early Monday morning and exchanged gunfire with the on-duty security guard. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the criminal gang...
58-Year-Old Anthony Saferian Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lapeer (Lapeer, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Lapeer. The accident happened at the intersection of Plum Creek Road and N. Lapeer Road (M-24) at around 11:22 p.m. Saferian, 58 was driving a 2017 Ford F-250 traveling south on M-24.
13 Cars Stolen From Flint Car Dealership By Roughly 30 Vandals
An article written by Microsoft News explains how 13 cars were stolen from a dealership in Flint, Michigan on Monday, November 14. A group of roughly 30 individuals rushed the car lot and exchanged gunshots with security before racing off the lot with 13 vehicles in total. The lot sits...
Midland police officer charged with being ‘super drunk’ in one-vehicle crash that left him injured
MIDLAND, MI — A month ago, a Midland police officer was injured in an off-duty crash to the point he had to be hospitalized. Now, prosecutors have charged him with causing the crash, and being super drunk when he did so. The crash itself was reported about 11:20 p.m....
Truth About Cars
Massive Dealer Car Theft Ends With a Fiery Crash and Locked-Down College
In the old days, as in just a few years ago, a car thief might not be brazen enough to nab a ride in the middle of the day or from a busy parking lot, but things are different today. Now, we’re seeing massive gangs of thieves raiding dealerships and making off with several high-dollar models at a time. Fox 2 reported that Police in Flint, Michigan, rounded up more than two dozen people earlier this week for their roles in a vast car theft at a local dealer.
wsgw.com
Midland Police Officer Under Investigation for Drunk Driving
A Midland police officer is scheduled to be arraigned on drunk driving charges on November 30. Police say Officer Jason Gatrell was intoxicated the night of October 2 when he was driving in the area of Monroe and Sturgeon roads in Midland County, crashing his vehicle into a wooded area. Gatrell was off duty at the time of the crash. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. State police conducting an investigation into the crash say Gatrell’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit in Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
1 suspect shot by Detroit police, second man on the run after traffic stop at gas station
Police are looking for the SUV, believed to be either a Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe with a Michigan plate of ELY 6819. Investigators say the driver of that SUV took off on foot down Strathmoor after they pulled it over.
Suspect in fatal shooting barricaded in Detroit home with ‘arsenal of military grade weapons,’ DPD says
Police say a ‘serious’ situation is unfolding Thursday morning on Detroit’s west side after the suspect of a fatal shooting barricaded himself inside a home with a large amount of firearms.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man accused of carjacking 4 Lyft drivers at gunpoint after forcing them to undress
DETROIT – Officials said a Detroit man carjacked four different Lyft drivers at gunpoint and forced those drivers to remove clothing after submitting late-night requests from various locations around the city. Darese Deandre Haile, 21, was named in a criminal complaint filed Nov. 10. Court records show Haile has...
Clio man charged with holding women captive, threatening to kill them
ARBELA TWP, MI — A Clio man is facing several felonies after allegedly holding two women captive and threatening to kill them. About 10 p.m. on Nov. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a residence within the Baker Subdivision in Tuscola County’s Arbela Township for a hostage complaint.
Detroit News
Police seek tips on man, woman in Pontiac retail fraud
Pontiac — A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of a man and a woman who used a stolen credit card number to buy paint equipment and supplies. The suspects made the purchase on Nov. 2, 2022, at the Home Depot...
High Speed Crime Spree: 20 People, 13 Cars Stolen From Flint Lot
No doubt, you've seen or heard of heist movies like 'Oceans 11' with George Clooney or 'The Italian Job' with Mark Wahlberg, but this story is real and straight out of... Flint, Michigan. It's believed an organized ring of 20 people crashed the gates at an auto auction lot located...
fox2detroit.com
Pontiac motorcyclist dead after crashing on icy road; alcohol considered factor
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after he crashed his motorcycle on an icy road early Thursday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Miner, 30, was riding his 2016 Yamaha motorcycle east on Montcalm near Glenwood in Pontiac around 2:25 a.m. when he lost control, hit a curb, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
39 years ago: Body of Flint teen who vanished on way to school found in ditch 4 days later
FLINT, Mich. – Police still don’t know who kidnapped and murdered a 16-year-old girl from Flint 39 years ago. Sheri Jo Elliott, 16, vanished on her way to school on Nov. 16, 1983. Her body was found in a ditch four days later. Elliott left her home on...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects accused of targeting Detroit Lyft drivers to steal their cars, clothes at gunpoint
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four Lyft drivers were carjacked at gunpoint after responding to ride requests in Detroit this year, according to a criminal complaint. According to court records, Darese Deandre Haile and another unnamed suspect allegedly carjacked the victims and stole their clothes and other items after requesting rides between May and October of this year.
1 man shot dead in the street as barricaded gunman situation unfolds in Detroit
At least one person is dead after being allegedly shot by an armed suspect who retreated into a home off Robson Street in Detroit, authorities say.
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor: Death of woman found in suspect's stolen pickup truck was likely strangulation
Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said the death of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz appears to be from strangulation according to preliminary evidence. Nineteen-year-old Stephen Freeman is now charged in her murder.
Man crashes into house, dies, after driver in stolen car ran him off the road
DETROIT -- A man was killed Monday after he was hit and run off the road by another driver who was traveling in stolen car, according to Fox 2 Detroit. The victim was traveling southbound on Hayes Street around 1 p.m. in a silver Chevrolet Impala when the suspect in a red Kia hit the Impala near the intersection at Rochelle Street.
Warren police: 2 family members arrested after road rage incident, assault of police officers
A case of road rage on Wednesday ended with two family members in custody. A 36-year-old Warren woman and a 30-year-old Woodhaven woman were both arrested after the incident, which unfolded around 2 p.m. in Warren on Wednesday.
fox2detroit.com
Ex-Detroit police officer who killed attorney in crash was in 3 previous crashes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The ex-Detroit cop who killed a prominent attorney in an on-duty car crash was involved in three other crashes in the years leading up to it. Teaira Funderburg's driving record includes seven pages of citations, suspensions and crashes culminating with the one that took attorney Cliff Woodards' life. The question being raised now, why wasn’t something done to keep her from behind the wheel.
Comments / 0