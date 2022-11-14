ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 17

mazzie
3d ago

Findlay a beautiful inspirational story with five siblings even 20 years finding each other is a blessing and now your complete blessing to both families and my momma rest in peace

Reply
25
Mary A Burrows Richmond
3d ago

Such an amazing gift the Martins gave to the Monroe’s. So happy they are all reunited and enjoying life together.

Reply
35
Debby Mansfield
2d ago

this story brought me to happy yet emotional tears, just proves that I'm used embryos are lives waiting to be lived and bless these sweet people that had enough love in their hearts to see that. what an amazing story!

Reply
7
Related
GMA

Nurses discover unique similarity with twins they delivered

When Lauren and Chris Meehan were getting ready to meet their twin daughters earlier this month, they were in for a pleasant surprise ahead of their babies' arrival at HCA Healthcare's Rose Medical Center in Denver. "We were in the [operating room] with two teams of doctors and two teams...
DENVER, CO
Upworthy

He was a 'dumpster baby,' abandoned by his birth mom. Now, he is the CEO of a $62 million company.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Computer science educator Randy Pausch once said: "It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand." Some people just know how to make the best out of the situation they are in and emerge with flying colors. Freddie Figgers was not dealt the best cards in life but he turned his fate around through passion and determination. Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant near a dumpster in rural Florida, Freddie was left to die before he was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. He was then placed in foster care with an elderly couple who decided to adopt the 2-day-old child.
FLORIDA STATE
In Touch Weekly

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days

When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Tyla

Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story

A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
CHICAGO, IL
People

How Dan Diaz, Whose Wife Brittany Maynard Chose to End Her Life amid Cancer Battle, Keeps Her Memory Alive

Brittany Maynard's story put medical aid-in-dying laws in the national spotlight. "I'm able to grieve that Brittany's gone but also feel pride in her," Diaz tells PEOPLE eight years after his wife died Eight years after the death of his wife, Brittany Maynard, Dan Diaz is working to keep her memory alive — and continuing the fight for medical aid-in-dying laws legislation across the U.S.  In January 2014, Maynard was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a terminal form of brain cancer, at just 29 years old. Over the following weeks,...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy