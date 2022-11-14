R&B singer B. Smyth, whose single “Twerkaholic, Pt. 2″ was released last month, died Thursday after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis, his brother said. He was 28. In a post shared on the singer’s Instagram account, Denzil Smith said his younger brother, whose real name was Brandon Smith, died of respiratory failure stemming from the lung disease, People reported.

