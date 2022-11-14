ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Company turning recycled chopsticks into housewares, furniture opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A company that turns recycled chopsticks into housewares and furniture have announced that it has opened a facility in Las Vegas. According to a news release, ChopValue’s new Las Vegas location will mark the company’s first franchise in the United States. The group says they already operate microfactories in Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia.
LAS VEGAS, NV
milestomemories.com

New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport

New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport. Capital One recently launched its Lounge network and opened the first location at Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport a year ago. Two additional lounges were announced already for Denver International Airport and at Washington Dulles International Airport. They were set to open in 2022, but the opening date has been pushed for sometime in 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Yet Another Food Hall Is Planned to Open in Las Vegas

On the heels of food halls planned on the Strip and in the southwest valley, a new food hall is slated to open in downtown Las Vegas. The Fremont Hotel and Casino will debut its new food hall in December, according to a Facebook post. The food hall is part of Boyd Gaming’s $50 million expansion. The 13,150-square-foot food hall will become home to a Steak ‘n Shake, Henderson-based brunch spot CraftKitchen, cozy ramen restaurant Tomo Noodles, southern chicken tender eatery Huey Magoo’s, San Francisco-based Roli Roti, and a Dunkin’.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Spirit announces nonstop service between Las Vegas, San Antonio

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking to visit Alamo City now have another transportation option. Spirit Airlines on Thursday announced that it has launched daily, nonstop service between Las Vegas and San Antonio International Airport. The new service started as of Nov. 17, according to Spirit. “Spirit Airlines makes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas pig farm finally ‘pigging-out’ after empty pandemic troughs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is known for some of its finest restaurants and thousands of pigs rely on those scraps from these restaurants daily. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas Livestock was struggling to feed their pigs as the pandemic shutdown limiting food coming into the farm. But now, the farm said things are finally looking up for their hungry pigs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Residents of Henderson housing community struggle with incomplete repairs

A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting pushback from its homeowners, as several residents in the Cadence Community have said their new builds are incomplete, many having to wait a year or more for these repairs to get fixed. Residents of Henderson housing community struggle …. A popular homebuilder...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

New food hall set to open in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Hotel and Casino announced that a new food hall will open at the property next month in downtown Las Vegas. According to a news release, the food hall is scheduled to debut in mid-December, with a grand opening set for Jan. 12. Fremont Hotel...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

World sign-spinning competition returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For many onlookers driving by, sign spinning may appear to be a mere novelty aimed at attracting eyeballs to local businesses, but for a select few spinners, it’s more than just advertising. The 16th Annual World Sign-Spinning Championship was just announced for 2023. On Jan....
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

Room rates are through the roof in Las Vegas. What's behind the surge?

Las Vegas visitors paid the highest average daily room rate (ADR) in the city's history in September, a trend that will likely continue as the Strip enjoys heavy post-lockdown demand. September had the highest ADR on record at $187.18, according to statistics from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority....
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy