Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Company turning recycled chopsticks into housewares, furniture opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A company that turns recycled chopsticks into housewares and furniture have announced that it has opened a facility in Las Vegas. According to a news release, ChopValue’s new Las Vegas location will mark the company’s first franchise in the United States. The group says they already operate microfactories in Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia.
milestomemories.com
New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport
New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport. Capital One recently launched its Lounge network and opened the first location at Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport a year ago. Two additional lounges were announced already for Denver International Airport and at Washington Dulles International Airport. They were set to open in 2022, but the opening date has been pushed for sometime in 2023.
Las Vegas housing market still affordable for buyers, real-estate expert says
The housing market has experienced highs and lows throughout 2022. But as the year draws to a close and the holidays approach, one Las Vegas real estate expert told 8 News Now, buyers and sellers can still find success after a year of fierce competition and high prices.
news3lv.com
More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
Eater
Yet Another Food Hall Is Planned to Open in Las Vegas
On the heels of food halls planned on the Strip and in the southwest valley, a new food hall is slated to open in downtown Las Vegas. The Fremont Hotel and Casino will debut its new food hall in December, according to a Facebook post. The food hall is part of Boyd Gaming’s $50 million expansion. The 13,150-square-foot food hall will become home to a Steak ‘n Shake, Henderson-based brunch spot CraftKitchen, cozy ramen restaurant Tomo Noodles, southern chicken tender eatery Huey Magoo’s, San Francisco-based Roli Roti, and a Dunkin’.
Man left in financial limbo after unemployment overpayment notice
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man says he is stuck in financial limbo after he got notices from the state’s unemployment department. He says he was told he must pay back thousands of dollars after being overpaid unemployment benefits. Joel Pearlman says he filed for unemployment...
Fox5 KVVU
Spirit announces nonstop service between Las Vegas, San Antonio
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking to visit Alamo City now have another transportation option. Spirit Airlines on Thursday announced that it has launched daily, nonstop service between Las Vegas and San Antonio International Airport. The new service started as of Nov. 17, according to Spirit. “Spirit Airlines makes...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pig farm finally ‘pigging-out’ after empty pandemic troughs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is known for some of its finest restaurants and thousands of pigs rely on those scraps from these restaurants daily. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas Livestock was struggling to feed their pigs as the pandemic shutdown limiting food coming into the farm. But now, the farm said things are finally looking up for their hungry pigs.
8newsnow.com
More frustrated customers come forward, said they can't get cars back from Henderson mechanic
More frustrated customers come forward, said they can't get cars back from Henderson mechanic. More frustrated customers come forward, said they …. More frustrated customers come forward, said they can't get cars back from Henderson mechanic. Accused Las Vegas casino robber was on probation …. A man accused of robbing...
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city employees
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Auditors at OpenTheBooks.com have examined salaries at the city of Las Vegas and identified the 10 highest-paid employees. CEO Adam Andrzejewski joined us to break down the figures.
8newsnow.com
Residents of Henderson housing community struggle with incomplete repairs
A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting pushback from its homeowners, as several residents in the Cadence Community have said their new builds are incomplete, many having to wait a year or more for these repairs to get fixed. Residents of Henderson housing community struggle …. A popular homebuilder...
Fox5 KVVU
Changes coming to Historic Commercial Center to help bars, restaurants move in
Some Nevada hospitals seeing record volumes for pediatric patients as respiratory illnesses spread. Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire. A Las Vegas man was sentenced in court Wednesday for the death of his 14-year-old son. Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird...
Fox5 KVVU
New food hall set to open in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Hotel and Casino announced that a new food hall will open at the property next month in downtown Las Vegas. According to a news release, the food hall is scheduled to debut in mid-December, with a grand opening set for Jan. 12. Fremont Hotel...
8newsnow.com
World sign-spinning competition returns to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For many onlookers driving by, sign spinning may appear to be a mere novelty aimed at attracting eyeballs to local businesses, but for a select few spinners, it’s more than just advertising. The 16th Annual World Sign-Spinning Championship was just announced for 2023. On Jan....
Fox5 KVVU
Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire
Changes coming to Historic Commercial Center to help bars, restaurants move in. Some Nevada hospitals seeing record volumes for pediatric patients as respiratory illnesses spread. A Las Vegas man was sentenced in court Wednesday for the death of his 14-year-old son. Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird flu, inflation ahead...
New home builders offer incentives to encourage buyers to seal the deal
New home builders are getting creative and trying to encourage buyers to sign on the dotted line by offering incentives during a time when borrowing money is so expensive and interest rates are up.
8newsnow.com
More frustrated customers come forward, saying vehicles have not been returned from Henderson auto shop
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Several frustrated people have come forward after 8 News Now aired a story last week about a man who said he can’t get his car back from a Henderson mechanic. “As you can see,” Geno Jahrling said, referencing his vehicle inside the mechanic’s lot. “My...
travelweekly.com
Room rates are through the roof in Las Vegas. What's behind the surge?
Las Vegas visitors paid the highest average daily room rate (ADR) in the city's history in September, a trend that will likely continue as the Strip enjoys heavy post-lockdown demand. September had the highest ADR on record at $187.18, according to statistics from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority....
Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was weaning off nitrous oxide with brother’s help in final weeks alive
Tony Hsieh’s last weeks alive appear to differ from the year prior, where the late Las Vegas entrepreneur and former Zappos CEO was caught in a downward spiral of alleged drug misuse and bad business transactions, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Wednesday said.
Maintaining older vehicles is getting more expensive, outpacing inflation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Older cars may be seen more frequently across roadways these days as more people are opting to hold onto their vehicles longer. The trend could be an effect of the pandemic, as the prices of used vehicles have increased. Yet, this is also leading to the cost of maintaining older vehicles. […]
Comments / 2