NBC Connecticut

Republicans Take Control of the House, NBC News Projects

Republicans will take majority control of the House, NBC News projects. Congressional leadership will be divided, with the Senate staying in Democratic hands. GOP candidates up and down the ballot sought to capitalize on widespread anxieties about crime and inflation, which ranked as top issues throughout the cycle. While President...
NBC Connecticut

FTX Says It Could Have Over 1 Million Creditors in New Bankruptcy Filing

Last week, when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, FTX indicated that it had more than 100,000 creditors. But in an updated filing Tuesday, lawyers for the company said: "In fact, there could be more than one million creditors in these Chapter 11 Cases." Over the past 72 hours,...
NBC Connecticut

Commanders Sued by DC, Accused of Cheating Fans Out of Ticket Money

The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia, this time accused of scheming to cheat fans out of ticket money. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine on Thursday announced the filing of a lawsuit in civil court against the NFL team for its actions in taking season-ticket holder money and keeping it for its own purposes.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Connecticut

FTX Suggests Sam Bankman-Fried Transferred Assets to Bahamas Government Custody After Bankruptcy: Filing

FTX in a bombshell emergency court filing Thursday said evidence suggests Bahamian regulators directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it had filed for bankruptcy protection. The filing said that Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the...
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Connecticut

Starwood's Barry Sternlicht Says What the Fed Is Doing to the Economy Is ‘Suicide'

The Federal Reserve's moves in 2022 to aggressively raise interest rates to cool down inflation will inflict greater harm to the economy than expected, according to Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "It's not sustainable," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "What they want to do...

