NBC Connecticut
Trump Tax Return Fight Would Be Dropped by Republicans Vying for Key House Committee Chair
The likely next chairman of the Ways and Means Committee will drop the panel's long-running effort to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns. All three Republicans vying for the chairmanship, Reps. Jason Smith, of Missouri, Vern Buchanan, of Florida, and Adrian Smith, of Nebraska, confirmed they would end the legal battle.
NBC Connecticut
Republicans Take Control of the House, NBC News Projects
Republicans will take majority control of the House, NBC News projects. Congressional leadership will be divided, with the Senate staying in Democratic hands. GOP candidates up and down the ballot sought to capitalize on widespread anxieties about crime and inflation, which ranked as top issues throughout the cycle. While President...
NBC Connecticut
FTX Says It Could Have Over 1 Million Creditors in New Bankruptcy Filing
Last week, when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, FTX indicated that it had more than 100,000 creditors. But in an updated filing Tuesday, lawyers for the company said: "In fact, there could be more than one million creditors in these Chapter 11 Cases." Over the past 72 hours,...
NBC Connecticut
Commanders Sued by DC, Accused of Cheating Fans Out of Ticket Money
The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia, this time accused of scheming to cheat fans out of ticket money. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine on Thursday announced the filing of a lawsuit in civil court against the NFL team for its actions in taking season-ticket holder money and keeping it for its own purposes.
NBC Connecticut
Biden Administration Will Ask Supreme Court to Allow Student Loan Debt Relief Program to Resume
The Biden administration said in a new court filing that it will ask the Supreme Court to lift an injunction and allow a major student loan debt relief program to resume. The filing came three days after a federal appeals court in St. Louis issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the program.
NBC Connecticut
FTX Suggests Sam Bankman-Fried Transferred Assets to Bahamas Government Custody After Bankruptcy: Filing
FTX in a bombshell emergency court filing Thursday said evidence suggests Bahamian regulators directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it had filed for bankruptcy protection. The filing said that Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the...
NBC Connecticut
Starwood's Barry Sternlicht Says What the Fed Is Doing to the Economy Is ‘Suicide'
The Federal Reserve's moves in 2022 to aggressively raise interest rates to cool down inflation will inflict greater harm to the economy than expected, according to Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "It's not sustainable," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "What they want to do...
Police: Man with knife, ax, sword entered New York Times building
A 27-year-old man entered the New York Times building on Thursday armed with a knife, ax and sword, according to police. The man reportedly did not appear to threaten anyone but asked to speak with particular individuals at the Times, per NBC New York. The man complied with a request...
