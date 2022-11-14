Illumina cuts 5% of its workforce

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc (ILMN.O) said on Monday it was cutting 5% of its global workforce to realign its operating expenses as stubborn inflation and a strong dollar weigh on the genetic sequencing equipment maker's business.

The company said it was expecting to take a restructuring charge, which would include expenses related to optimizing its facilities, in the fourth quarter.

The layoffs come on the back of a near $4 billion impairment it took in the third quarter related to its cancer test unit GRAIL(GRAL.O).

The company, which is in the process of launching its next-generation NovaSeq X DNA sequencing systems, has over 9,100 employees globally, according to its website.

