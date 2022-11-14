UC Student Workers Go On Strike, Citing Living Expenses

Student workers and supporters walk from UCLA to Wilshire Boulevard. (Ryanne Mena / LAist)

Topline:

Why are they on strike? Union representatives say students often have to spend more than half of their income on rent. “For me, in 2016 when I started here, I lived in university-owned housing, UCLA’s graduate housing,” said Michael Dean, a doctoral student and bargaining member. “And I paid 69% of my income back to my employer in the form of rent.”

Which union is involved? United Auto Workers Local 2865, which represents some 48,000 students.

It’s been a contentious year: In November 2021, the union threatened to strike if UC didn’t recognize the union as legitimate. The university did so in December. It’s also been almost a year since the university system averted a lecturer strike .

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .