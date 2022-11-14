ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

RFK Jr.: Choice to Honor Harry and Meghan at Kennedy Gala is ‘Bewildering’

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Ben Birchall/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy’s third child—the one who grew up to be a virulent anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist—thinks it’s mystifying that his family’s human rights foundation would choose to honor the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a forthcoming gala. “It’s a bewildering choice,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told the Daily Mail on Monday. However, Kennedy added, the pick is “still an encouraging step up from 2020,” referring to the choice to honor Dr. Anthony Fauci that year. In October, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights foundation, which is run by Kerry Kennedy, the late senator’s seventh child, announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would receive an award at the 2022 Ripple of Hope Gala. The decision was immediately slammed by at least one prominent Kennedy family scholar, David Nasaw, who called it “somewhere between sublimely ridiculous and blatantly ludicrous.” Nasaw, known for penning a biography on Joseph Kennedy, the family patriarch, asked “what in God’s name” the Sussexes had done “to merit” the award, especially when compared to past recipients, who include former President Barack Obama, Desmond Tutu, and actor Robert De Niro. This December’s gala will be hosted in New York City by Alec Baldwin.

Comments / 94

Wilts
2d ago

I have no idea why the Sussexes are honored for anything. What exactly have they done to get ANY honors? They do nothing but exploit HIS family.

Reply
47
Guest
2d ago

Perhaps they need to CHANGE how people are allowed to become Ripple of Hope Gala or is it another way to promote fellow Democrats and Famous people? How about Bethenny Frankel who has spent her $, time, plane, to help people truly in need ( Puerto Rico after hurricane)?

Reply(5)
33
guest
2d ago

Why do they even get the time of day from organizations? They haven’t accomplished anything to note. Does Archewell really just gather bribe worthy info instead of acting as a charity?

Reply
37
 

The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth

Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
