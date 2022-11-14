ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Fields Proving He's The Franchise Quarterback The Chicago Bears Need

By Pat Boadway
 3 days ago

Fields is taking QB1 to a new level.

The Chicago Bears may be riding a three-game losing streak but Justin Fields continues to show improvement. He's leading the offense in ways we haven't seen in Chicago and it's incredibly fun to watch. Can fans finally rest easy knowing they have the franchise quarterback they've so greatly desired?

Justin Fields Is THE Guy

On Sunday, Justin fields rushed for 147 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He threw another two touchdowns and looks like he cannot be stopped. Granted, he did throw a terrible interception and that was a bad decision. But he's going through his "second rookie season" and is due for some newbie mistakes.

In the Bears' loss to the Lions, Fields became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 100 yards with two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns in a regular season game.

Even Fields' own teammate, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, was tweeting his amazement at the Bears' young quarterback.

Justin Fields also has the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a five-game span: Weeks 6-10. He broke Lamar Jackson's record of 473 yards from 2019's Weeks 6-11. He's thrown eight touchdowns since the Week 7 beatdown of the New England Patriots and he hasn't stopped rushing either.

Justin Fields has seven carries where he reached higher than 20 miles per hour. All other quarterbacks in the NFL have nine combined runs of that speed.

The entire NFL is now aware of the Chicago Bears' young star and he should be respected. It's been a long time since Bears fans could completely show pride in their quarterback, let alone the offense.

But the tides are changing and the Bears are finally coming into the modern-day NFL with a competent offense. Buckle up Bears fans, the fun is only beginning with Justin Fields.

