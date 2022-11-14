Elon Musk cancels ‘$400’ Twitter staff lunches, removes other employee benefits

A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees were bracing for widespread layoffs at Twitter on Friday, as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. Jeff Chiu, Associated Press

Elon Musk’s reworking of newly acquired Twitter continues, as the CEO said in a statement on Sunday that previously free lunches at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters would no longer be covered by the company.

This follows just days after The New York Times reported on Musk’s “Twitter Takeover,” covering the changes he has made to counter what he calls the “massive negative cash flow and bankruptcy.” The Times wrote that Musk would, in fact, be cutting free meals — Musk wrote a Twitter post on Sunday confirming the claim. Said breakfasts and lunches had reportedly been $400 per person for the past year despite “almost no one” working in person during that time, according to Musk.

What caused even more of a stir was when Tracy Hawkins, former vice president of work transformation, countered in her own Twitter post that Musk had not been truthful.

“This is a lie. I ran this program up until a week ago when I resigned because I didn’t want to work for @elonmusk,” Hawkins wrote. “For breakfast & lunch we spent $20-$25 a day per person. This enabled employees to work thru lunchtime & mtgs. Attendance was anything from 20-50% in the offices.’’

Hawkins is one of over 50% of Twitter’s employees who either left or was fired with little notice when Musk took ownership, The New York Times reported. Employees were given notice last month that many would be laid off after Nov. 1, and many found out through email or by being locked out of their work accounts. Mass layoffs began on Friday, with the number rising to over 4,400, according to reporter Casey Newton of Platformer.

Musk responded to Hawkins’ tweet that her statistics were “false,” claiming there were more people preparing breakfast meals than those eating them.

“Twitter spends $13M/year on food service for SF HQ. Badge in records show peak occupancy was 25%, average occupancy below 10%,” Musk wrote.

According to Bloomberg, Musk had announced to Twitter staff that other employee benefits and accommodations, such as working remotely, would no longer be available to the employees that had not been fired or left of their own volition. The company’s “Days of Rest” — days off for employees so they can reset for the coming month — were removed from online calendars.

Musk’s efforts to prevent bankruptcy have since gone beyond employee benefits. Musk said in the same address to staff that 80-hour work weeks were to be expected, with 40 hours becoming the bare minimum for Twitter employees.

“If you don’t want to come, resignation accepted,” Musk said, according to Bloomberg. “We all need to be more hardcore.”