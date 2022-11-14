ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

POLITICO

Reaction is pouring in after Nancy Pelosi announced she would not seek another term in the House Democratic leadership.

Ways and Means Chair Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.) put it this way: "No Speaker of the House has ever achieved more. From her historic rise to the first female Speaker to her long list of accomplishments, she has never wavered from her commitment and service to the American people. Her legacy is unmatched, and she truly is irreplaceable."
LOUISIANA STATE
POLITICO

DeSantis hits back at Trump ahead of 2024 announcement

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday brushed off the criticism of former President Donald Trump, contrasting his own landslide reelection in last week’s midterm with the relatively poor electoral showings by Trump-backed candidates across the country. Trump, who once counted DeSantis among his staunchest allies, is expected to launch...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Biden, the non boogeyman

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. For the past few years, Republican operatives have undertaken an extensive effort to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

Some of the new members of the 118th Congress are returning to Hill life after serving as staffers earlier in their careers. Here are a few of them.

Members-elect have done everything from working in district offices to serving as chiefs of staff. Welcome back: Sen.-elect Katie Britt beat out Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) in the primaries and won big in the general election to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (D-Ala.). But before her campaign, she had served as Shelby's chief of staff from 2016 to 2018.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

With House called, Pelosi plots major announcement

MAKING HOUSE CALLS— It’s official, Republicans will control the House next year. Last night, more than a week after Election Day, the call of Rep. Mike Garcia’s win in California over Democratic challenger Christy Smith pushed Republicans to the 2018 seat threshold needed to hold the House. Seven House races remain uncalled: one in Alaska, one in Colorado and five in California. Democrats lead in four of them.
COLORADO STATE
POLITICO

It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me: Some lawmakers are calling for the breakup of Ticketmaster after people struggled to get their hands on Taylor Swift tickets.

"Break them up," AOC wrote of Ticketmaster. What's happening: Some Democrats are calling for action against Ticketmaster after the website went down and struggled with overwhelming demand for Taylor Swift concert tickets. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) led the charge. Other members, like Reps. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) and David Cicilline (D-R.I.),...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Conflict rages in Donetsk

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian missiles and shells hit Ukrainian positions in several regions and there was no let up in heavy fighting in Donetsk in the east, the Ukrainian military said on Thursday night as Moscow's occupying forces appeared more active.
POLITICO

Ivanka Trump on dad's announcement night: I'm done with politics

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump and a political adviser in his administration, doesn’t plan to be involved in politics “going forward,” she wrote Tuesday evening on Instagram. “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the...

