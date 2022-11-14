ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland, ID

Idaho Woman Charged as Cops Tear Up Her Yard in Search of Missing 6-Yr-Old Boy

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43SYUp_0jAjZIWa00
Payette County Jail

An Idaho woman whose yard has been dug up for days in the search for the body of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan has been arrested and charged with failure to report a death. A reported “credible lead” from inside the residence led investigators to the home of Sarah Wondra, 35, just four minutes from Vaughan’s home. The 6-year-old vanished from the neighborhood in July, 2021. Authorities have not yet confirmed the location of the child’s remains, but have said they will not stop the search until they’ve excavated the entire backyard and dug three to four feet deep. “Our investigation determined Sarah Wondra may have had knowledge of Michael's death and failed to report it,” Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said. “We do not believe she is the only person that has knowledge of this and we will be seeking out those people who could possibly be connected.”

Read it at KTVB News

Comments / 6

Michelle Main Chappell
3d ago

Don't know how someone could do that and not let the police know. RIP little angel.

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Idaho Woman Arrested in Disappearance of a 5-Year-Old Boy Recorded TikTok Videos in Front of His Missing Poster

A 35-year-old woman in Idaho has been arrested in connection with the disappearance a 5-year-old boy more than a year ago. Sarah Anne Wondra was taken into custody and charged with one count of failure to notify authorities of a death with the intent to prevent discovery of the manner of death in the case of Michael Joseph Vaughan, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
FRUITLAND, ID
Daily Mail

Idaho woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of five-year-old Michael Vaughan posted TikTok in front of his missing poster months after he vanished- while cops continue to dig up her backyard in search for remains

A woman arrested this week in connection to the disappearance of an Idaho boy can be seen in front of a fridge displaying a poster of the missing child just months after he vanished, newly revealed TikToks show. Sarah Wondra, 35, was arrested on Monday and charged with failure to...
FRUITLAND, ID
TheDailyBeast

Home’s Entire Backyard Dug Up in Search For Missing Boy Michael Vaughan

The backyard of a house in Idaho is being dug up entirely after a “very credible tip” led police to a residence near the home of missing six-year-old Michael Vaughan, who disappeared in July 2021. Police Chief J.D Huff told KTVB that the dig at the home in Frutiland, which also includes two K-9 officers, will not “stop until the entire backyard is excavated,” according to the publication. The home is approximately four minutes from the child’s home—though the current residents do not own the property and claim to have no knowledge or connection to the Vaughan case. “During the course of the investigation we received information the remains of Michael Vaughan might be found (behind the house)... As a result we obtained a search warrant. We have not found anything yet but we will continue to excavate in hopes of finding his remains.” Chief Huff told KTVB at the scene. Michael, who had the nickname “Monkey,” was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021.430 update - Michael Vaughan https://t.co/9RrZcIoVEG— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) November 13, 2022 Read it at KTVB
FRUITLAND, ID
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy