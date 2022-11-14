Idaho Woman Charged as Cops Tear Up Her Yard in Search of Missing 6-Yr-Old Boy

The backyard of a house in Idaho is being dug up entirely after a “very credible tip” led police to a residence near the home of missing six-year-old Michael Vaughan, who disappeared in July 2021. Police Chief J.D Huff told KTVB that the dig at the home in Frutiland, which also includes two K-9 officers, will not “stop until the entire backyard is excavated,” according to the publication. The home is approximately four minutes from the child’s home—though the current residents do not own the property and claim to have no knowledge or connection to the Vaughan case. “During the course of the investigation we received information the remains of Michael Vaughan might be found (behind the house)... As a result we obtained a search warrant. We have not found anything yet but we will continue to excavate in hopes of finding his remains.” Chief Huff told KTVB at the scene. Michael, who had the nickname “Monkey,” was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021.430 update - Michael Vaughan https://t.co/9RrZcIoVEG— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) November 13, 2022 Read it at KTVB

FRUITLAND, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO