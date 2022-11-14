ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rifles, pistols stolen from gun shop in Chalfont, Bucks County

Police are looking for five suspects who broke into a gun shop in Bucks County and stole multiple weapons.

The break-in happened around 4:15 a.m. Saturday at Target World, located in Chalfont.

At first, they tried to penetrate a metallic gate blocking access to the showroom.

But New Britain Township Police Chief Richard Clowser says, "They did, however, find a weakness in the facility as far as the glass window and were able to break that window and make entry."

The owner, by the way, has already sealed off that window with brick and mortar rather than replace it.

The thieves went on to smash the glass showcase inside and steal a variety of rifles and pistols.

Clowser says he is hoping the public can help his department catch the people responsible.

"Obviously," he says, "these people intended to take these weapons for illegal purposes. So, getting them off the streets is vitally important as quick as we can."

Surveillance video also captured images of the getaway vehicle which appears to be a black Hyundai sedan with a non-functioning driver-side brake light.

"This is a big deal for us. Unfortunately, it happened. We are going to put measures in place, of course, with the owner of Target World to make sure there are additional security measures that can be taken so it doesn't happen again," Clowser said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Britain Twp. Police .

