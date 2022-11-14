Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman in NY Uses Child to Take Inappropriate PhotosBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Staten Island happenings roundup with cool events on tap: ‘Dead Giveaway’ a Murder Mystery at the Little Victory Theatre
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s the week before Thanksgiving and there’s lots to do before the traditional all-American holiday arrives. But there’s still plenty on tap the weekend before Turkey Day, so take a moment to zero in on our latest compilation. Here are just some...
Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ new this week? Host, musical guest for next ‘SNL’ episode on Nov. 19, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fans of “Saturday Night Live” will have to wait until December for a new episode: The NBC variety sketch show is on a two-week break just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The good news, however, is that the host and musical guest are...
Karlus Trapp returns to Staten Island for two live gigs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fresh from the Sunshine State, Staten Island’s own Karlus Trapp returns to the Big Apple for select performances, including two at a pair of borough restaurants. On Sunday, Nov. 20, the talented musician will strum, sing and whistle at Don Cheech during Sunday brunch...
How to watch both new and old seasons of ‘Yellowstone’ without ads
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The new season of “Yellowstone” premiered this week, with a two-hour premiere on Paramount Network. And there’s a way to watch the hit television series without ads. The fifth season kicked off on Sunday, and the show will continue to air weekly at...
24 quirky vintage photos show the NYC Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade the way it used to be
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As we look ahead to a bigger, better Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year — featuring four new balloons and four new floats — why not take a minute to enjoy these vintage snapshots from parades gone by?. The parade will step...
Who will be this year’s Miss Staten Island? We’ll find out Sunday. Meet the contestants.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Miss Staten Island/Miss Richmond County Scholarship Competition with culminate with the crowning of four new titleholders on the stage of the Historic Old Bermuda Inn Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m. when educational scholarships will be distributed to contestants. Thirteen young women will compete...
Need some extra cash? Here’s how to get paid $2,500 for watching holiday movies.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- To help make the upcoming jolly season even merrier, Cable TV has announced an opportunity for viewers to apply for a position to get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies of their choice in 25 days. Along with that, those who are chosen for the...
Best global eats on Staten Island: It’s Mexican – with a regional twist
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There always is more to a grocer than meets the eye on Staten Island, something at which to marvel particularly on Port Richmond Avenue. In the instance of Plaza San Jeronimo Deli at 465, a casual little restaurant thrives at the back of the store. And upon becoming familiar with this vibrant tienda, the connection to another wonderful food destination on the strip becomes solidified — the sit-down, family-style Tex-Mex San just a few doors away at 461.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 17, 2022: John Cichon, veteran, police officer, firefighter, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. John J. Cichon peacefully entered into eternal rest on Nov. 15, 2022. Born in 1930 to John and Sophie Cichon, their baby boy was one of seven. John was a proud American who honorably served his country in the United States Army. He would go on to serve the people of New York City for 31 years. He started out as an New York Police Officer and later became an F.D.N.Y. Firefighter. He married the love of his life, Helen L. Cichon, in 1957 and would faithfully remain by her side for 63 years until her passing. He was a founding member of Engine Co. 166 Ladder Co. 86 where he proudly served as a firefighter from 1963 until his retirement in 1986. As a member of the Cichon American Legion Post, he was both proud and humbled; proud of the ultimate sacrifice his brothers Henry and Stanley made during WWII, yet humbled by the attention. A visit to this unsung hero’s home would always be met with a warm welcome, a huge smile and a hot cup of coffee. Read the full obit on SILive.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 16, 2022: Leo Katz, Tottenville HS teacher, tennis coach, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. WW II Navy Veteran, Educator, Beloved Tennis Coach Leo Katz, a long time resident of Staten Island, a retired Tottenville high school teacher and tennis coach died peacefully on Nov. 12, 2022 in Crystal River, Florida at the age of 97. Originally born in Brooklyn, New York to Ben and Bertha Katz, he moved to Staten Island as an adult and retired to Florida in 1980. Leo was a veteran of World War II serving in the Navy. After the war he continued his education and received his teaching degree. He later obtained his Masters in Arts at Columbia University. He taught History at Tottenville High School retiring in 1980. He was also a beloved and respected tennis coach at the school. He was active in many tennis clubs, including the Tottenville Racquet Club, Burlington Tennis Club in Vermont and Crystal River Country Club in Florida to name a few. He was an active member of the USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) . The USPTA granted him the title of Master. In 2019 he was awarded a certificate for being a member for 60 years. Read the full obit on SILive.
5 new stores are being added to this N.J. outlet mall just in time for the holidays
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Jersey Shore Premium Outlets is upping its game this holiday season, adding five new major brands to its already heavy roster of designer stores in preparation for the Christmas rush, according to a recent report. The Monmouth County open-air shopping destination, located at 1 Premium Outlet...
Staten Island Starbucks location, where workers recently celebrated union status, is now closed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In early September, West Brighton Starbucks workers banded together, voting unanimously to form the coffee chain’s first borough-based union. Alleging a frequent turnover in management and inconsistent scheduling, the shop’s 15 employees joined a national surge in Starbucks’ worker-organization efforts, successfully bargaining for better working conditions and fair wages.
‘Incredibly Blessed’ hosts 225 guests at LiGreci’s Staaten to honor community leaders (photos)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — LiGreci’s Staaten in West Brighton was the setting for a special Veterans Day dinner-dance that honored local military families for their service on Nov. 11. The non-profit organization “Incredibly Blessed” welcomed 225 guests who danced the night away and bought raffles for a chance...
Which supermarkets are opening on Staten Island in 2023?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The face of food shopping is about to change on Staten Island, with a number of big-name supermarket brands bringing their goods to the borough next year. So, what’s in store for shoppers? Here’s a look at what companies are coming and where they’re setting up shop:
Former Park Hill Apartments resident finds success with unique balloon-decor business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Growing up in the Park Hill Apartments in Clifton was tough for Francesca Navarro. But it got even tougher when her father, a superintendent for the public housing development, died when she was only 13 years old. “Because my father was the superintendent of the building,...
Bishops John O’Hara and Peter Byrne con-celebrate traditional medieval Red Mass
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Bishop John J. O’Hara and Bishop Peter Byrne, episcopal vicars of Staten Island, con-celebrated the 39th annual Red Mass in Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church, West Brighton. The age-old tradition, which marks the beginning of the court year, dates back to the 13th century and...
See how much these 10 Port Richmond homes sold for this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- From the North Shore to the South Shore, and everywhere in between, we’re taking a look at real estate prices across the borough. In the past two years, we’ve looked at houses that sold in New Springville, Great Kills, Prince’s Bay, Willowbrook, Eltingville, Castleton Corners, Tottenville, New Dorp and Rosebank.
Hanks leads tour of stalled North Shore waterfront projects for NYC commissioners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – North Shore Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks is working to fulfill her campaign promise of revitalizing the North Shore waterfront, making it a destination for Staten Island residents and tourists alike. Hanks (D-North Shore) brought nine city agency commissioners to Staten Island for a walkthrough of the...
Black Friday 2022: Check out these 10 early deals at Best Buy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the holiday shopping season starts to heat up, Best Buy is offering some early Black Friday deals this week. The retailer’s official Black Friday sale kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 20, but here are 10 deals worth snagging now. The Samsung 75-inch 4K...
Park Hill Apartments tenants protest poor living conditions: ‘We have had enough’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- “We have had enough” were words echoed by numerous Park Hill tenants during a protest against poor living conditions, which they said have been ongoing for several years. The tenants, along with members of grassroots organization Citizen Action of New York, gathered outside the...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0