STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. John J. Cichon peacefully entered into eternal rest on Nov. 15, 2022. Born in 1930 to John and Sophie Cichon, their baby boy was one of seven. John was a proud American who honorably served his country in the United States Army. He would go on to serve the people of New York City for 31 years. He started out as an New York Police Officer and later became an F.D.N.Y. Firefighter. He married the love of his life, Helen L. Cichon, in 1957 and would faithfully remain by her side for 63 years until her passing. He was a founding member of Engine Co. 166 Ladder Co. 86 where he proudly served as a firefighter from 1963 until his retirement in 1986. As a member of the Cichon American Legion Post, he was both proud and humbled; proud of the ultimate sacrifice his brothers Henry and Stanley made during WWII, yet humbled by the attention. A visit to this unsung hero’s home would always be met with a warm welcome, a huge smile and a hot cup of coffee. Read the full obit on SILive.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO