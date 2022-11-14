ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Best global eats on Staten Island: It’s Mexican – with a regional twist

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There always is more to a grocer than meets the eye on Staten Island, something at which to marvel particularly on Port Richmond Avenue. In the instance of Plaza San Jeronimo Deli at 465, a casual little restaurant thrives at the back of the store. And upon becoming familiar with this vibrant tienda, the connection to another wonderful food destination on the strip becomes solidified — the sit-down, family-style Tex-Mex San just a few doors away at 461.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 17, 2022: John Cichon, veteran, police officer, firefighter, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. John J. Cichon peacefully entered into eternal rest on Nov. 15, 2022. Born in 1930 to John and Sophie Cichon, their baby boy was one of seven. John was a proud American who honorably served his country in the United States Army. He would go on to serve the people of New York City for 31 years. He started out as an New York Police Officer and later became an F.D.N.Y. Firefighter. He married the love of his life, Helen L. Cichon, in 1957 and would faithfully remain by her side for 63 years until her passing. He was a founding member of Engine Co. 166 Ladder Co. 86 where he proudly served as a firefighter from 1963 until his retirement in 1986. As a member of the Cichon American Legion Post, he was both proud and humbled; proud of the ultimate sacrifice his brothers Henry and Stanley made during WWII, yet humbled by the attention. A visit to this unsung hero’s home would always be met with a warm welcome, a huge smile and a hot cup of coffee. Read the full obit on SILive.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 16, 2022: Leo Katz, Tottenville HS teacher, tennis coach, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. WW II Navy Veteran, Educator, Beloved Tennis Coach Leo Katz, a long time resident of Staten Island, a retired Tottenville high school teacher and tennis coach died peacefully on Nov. 12, 2022 in Crystal River, Florida at the age of 97. Originally born in Brooklyn, New York to Ben and Bertha Katz, he moved to Staten Island as an adult and retired to Florida in 1980. Leo was a veteran of World War II serving in the Navy. After the war he continued his education and received his teaching degree. He later obtained his Masters in Arts at Columbia University. He taught History at Tottenville High School retiring in 1980. He was also a beloved and respected tennis coach at the school. He was active in many tennis clubs, including the Tottenville Racquet Club, Burlington Tennis Club in Vermont and Crystal River Country Club in Florida to name a few. He was an active member of the USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) . The USPTA granted him the title of Master. In 2019 he was awarded a certificate for being a member for 60 years. Read the full obit on SILive.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Starbucks location, where workers recently celebrated union status, is now closed

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In early September, West Brighton Starbucks workers banded together, voting unanimously to form the coffee chain’s first borough-based union. Alleging a frequent turnover in management and inconsistent scheduling, the shop’s 15 employees joined a national surge in Starbucks’ worker-organization efforts, successfully bargaining for better working conditions and fair wages.
The Staten Island Advance

