Calvert County, MD

Convicted Murderer Loses Bid To Reduce Life Sentence In Calvert County, State's Attorney Says

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U72lC_0jAjYxNe00
Ancil Tony Hamrick Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff

A man convicted of a grisly murder in Maryland more than two decades ago will stay behind bars after losing his bid to have his sentence reduced.

Ancil Tony Hamrick, who was convicted in 2001 of a “brutal Calvert County murder” was convicted by a jury for the murder of Darlene Turney after allegedly breaking in, and attempting to strangle her before stabbing her to death with a knife.

He had argued that his sentence was illegal because his convictions for first-degree murder and burglary should have been treated as the same offense, according to prosecutors.

However, Judge Mark Chandlee of the Calvert County Circuit Court disagreed, ruling that “the sentence was legal," State’s Attorney Robert Harvey, Jr. announced on Monday, Nov. 14.

With the judge's ruling, Hamrick's sentence will remain at life in prison for murder, plus 20 additional years for burglary. He is currently detained at the Jessup Correctional Institute in Maryland.

Comments / 4

Phil Layshio
2d ago

This guy screwed up....he should have committed the crime in Baltimorgue City. If he did, the city's liberal judges would have let him out in addition to Mosby being a better advocate for criminals than any public defender.

Reply
2
