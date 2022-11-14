Read full article on original website
Related
kiowacountypress.net
Utah landowners, tribes fight plan to pump rural water to Cedar City
(Utah News Connection) From one side of the city limits sign, a groundwater pipeline proposal in a sparsely populated Utah county looks like a crucial investment in economic expansion for a growing metropolis. From the other, less crowded side of the road, the project appears to be a water grab...
KSLTV
Police search for endangered Hurricane child, taken by non-custodial parents
HURRICANE, Utah — Police are looking for 3-year-old Legend Giles after his non-custodial parents refused to return him to his biological parents Thursday. According to a Utah Department of Public Safety alert, Steven and Wacey Giles failed to meet with Giles’s biological mother on Monday. Authorities say they tried to contact the two suspects but have been unsuccessful.
luxury-houses.net
On top of the World! A Truly One of a Kind Contemporary Estate in Saint George Utah Hit The Market for $8.95 Million
2399 N Kiva Trail Home in Saint George, Utah for Sale. 2399 N Kiva Trail, Saint George, Utah is a truly one of a kind contemporary estate sits 28 feet above the street below, boasts 360 degree views, including a picture perfect framing of Snow Canyon, Red Mountain, Pine Valley Mountain, Movie Rock, and the Kachina Cliffs. This Home in Saint George offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2399 N Kiva Trail, please contact Brady Platt (Phone: 801-372-8066) at The Real Estate Collective LLC for full support and perfect service.
kslnewsradio.com
Man steals electric motorcycles from U-Haul, prompting long police chase
ST GEORGE, Utah — A man is under arrest after police said he crashed through a U-Haul storefront, stole two motorcycles, and then led police on a foot chase. St. George police said that one day after returning a rental truck, 37-year-old Jesse Salmon went back to the location and broke through the store’s front glass. Police said Salmon stole a motorcycle from the store and left. He reportedly returned a few hours later and stole a second motorcycle.
sunnewsdaily.com
OPINION | Top 3 local restaurants you need to eat at in St. George
There’s nothing like getting good quality food while also supporting a local business. After living in St. George for almost three years, I have been to an array of incredible, local restaurants in the city, but I definitely have my favorites. St. George is a hub for local restaurants....
KSLTV
Wanting to change your Medicare plan? There’s help out there
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Choosing a health care plan can be overwhelming. That’s especially so for older Americans who want to be prepared if their health takes a turn. Medicare open enrollment is now open until Dec. 7th, and there is help if you want to make changes.
890kdxu.com
Earthquake Reported Near Utah-Arizona Border
(Colorado City, AZ) -- Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
Comments / 0