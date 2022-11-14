ST GEORGE, Utah — A man is under arrest after police said he crashed through a U-Haul storefront, stole two motorcycles, and then led police on a foot chase. St. George police said that one day after returning a rental truck, 37-year-old Jesse Salmon went back to the location and broke through the store’s front glass. Police said Salmon stole a motorcycle from the store and left. He reportedly returned a few hours later and stole a second motorcycle.

