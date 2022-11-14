Read full article on original website
$15 more for turkey without a digital coupon? It’s a ‘staggering’ sham, consumer groups tell grocery stores.
Some consumers are left out of supermarket sales because they don’t have access to digital-only deals, a coalition of consumer advocacy groups said Thursday. In a letter to the presidents of a dozen large supermarket chains, they urged the companies to offer alternatives to the millions of consumers who miss out on the sales because they don’t have internet access, a smartphone or who are not tech-savvy enough to take advantage of the offers.
