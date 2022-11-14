Read full article on original website
Man allegedly threatened lives of Sacramento government officials before hours-long standoff with police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was accused of threatening to harm current and running Sacramento council members, according to a felony complaint filed by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. The complaint, filed Tuesday, alleges 37-year-old Alexander Hoch threatened great bodily harm to and the lives of candidate Karina...
Police boost patrols as Sacramento region deals with 'a problem with organized retail crime'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol says people can expect to see more patrols at shopping centers as this year's busy holiday shopping season kicks into high gear. Black Friday is next week, and CHP has a message for anybody planning to commit organized retail theft. “Crime doesn’t pay....
DA: Ex-St. Francis High coach kissed, groped 13-year-old victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A former St. Francis High School coach was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault on a minor, the Sacramento County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday. Aaron Daniel Rios was a track and cross-country coach for the school at the time of the incident and he...
'Some of the most despicable allegations' | Ex-Stockton officer and current officer appear in court
STOCKTON, Calif. — One former Stockton police officer and a current Stockton police officer both were arraigned on serious felony charges in the same downtown Stockton courtroom Monday afternoon. Both are separate cases.. Instead of a navy blue police uniform, former Stockton Police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed was dressed in...
How Gov. Newsom's pause on $1B in homeless prevention funding hurts these counties
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The third round of California's Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) Grant funding worth $1 billion is being kept from cities, counties and continuums of care. Gov. Newsom announced Nov. 3 he's holding the funds until he meets with local leaders in "mid-November" to come...
Sacramento Superior Court rolling out jury summons postcards in November
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Superior Court announced earlier this month it will officially roll out its new system of jury summoning this Friday. Residents in Sacramento will receive postcards in place of traditional enclosed jury duty summons beginning Nov. 18. The change is being made in effort to...
Man wanted for killing Natomas gas station employee arrested in Chicago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man wanted for killing an employee at a Natomas gas station in August is now in custody. According to Sacramento Police, 22-year-old Rashawn Anderson was arrested in Chicago Monday. He faces extradition back to Sacramento to face homicide charges. CASE HISTORY. The shooting happened in...
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing person in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A man was arrested Monday night after allegedly stabbing a person in Fairfield. Fire department officials were flagged down about a person who had been stabbed multiple times around 7 p.m. behind Fire Station 37 off Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department.
1 dead, mom and children hospitalized after Rio Vista crash
RIO VISTA, Calif. — One man is dead after a collision along River Road in Rio Vista Thursday afternoon. The Rio Vista Police Department says a man was driving a sedan carrying a 13-year-old boy when it crashed head-on into a minivan carrying a mother, a three-year-old and a three-month-old. The collision happened in front of 240 River Road.
Sacramento's collection of odd and horrifying medical devices | Bartell's Backroads
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — You may know that Sacramento is home to the State Capitol and the Tower Bridge. But what you may not know is that Sacramento is also home to a fully functioning iron lung, and it’s located at the Sierra Sacramento Valley Medical Society’s Museum of Medical History.
Sacramento County to spend $40M launching homeless shelter—before operational costs
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County Supervisors recently approved $17 million in improvement costs for a recently-purchased industrial building they plan to launch as a Safe Stay Community site to shelter unhoused residents. A Safe Stay Community, also known as a sanctioned encampment, is a temporary shelter intended to...
Man found dead day after alleged DUI crash
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officials are investigating the cause of a body discovered in the bushes near Highway 50 and Mosquito Rd. Placerville area CHP officers were dispatched to a crash Nov. 11 on Highway 50 at Mosquito Road where the driver of a Mercedes-Benz fled the scene, according to officials.
Repairs starting for Stockton neighborhood after alleged wire theft left streets in the dark, official says
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been lights out for several weeks in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood for the past number of weeks. Back in October, Stockton City Councilmember Kimberly Warmsley said there were estimates of roughly 20 lights out in the sprawling neighborhood, leaving my community members in the dark without streetlights.
Councilman visits encampment where homeless are pushing back
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's a crisis averted, for now. That’s what residents of a homeless encampment are saying after the City of Sacramento canceled a so-called ‘sweep’ that was expected Wednesday. On Tuesday, advocates pleaded with the city council at their meeting not to clear the...
Yolo County murder suspect dies by suicide in El Dorado County, sheriff's office says
POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — Multiple agencies are investigating after a Yolo County murder suspect died by suicide Sunday. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, they were on the lookout for a Yolo County suspect. Deputies found the vehicle on Ice House Road. The El Dorado County...
Toddler killed, two others injured in crash on I-80E on-ramp
AUBURN, Calif. — A toddler was killed and his mother seriously injured Wednesday after an accident on an I-80E on-ramp. According to California Highway Patrol, the mother and toddler were in a Volkswagen sedan moving slowly because it had a flat tire. Their vehicle was hit by a pickup...
Improvements are in the works for the Del Rio Trail in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Big changes are coming to Del Rio Trail in Sacramento! The trail is nearly five miles of old railway corridor stretching from Land Park and South Sacramento, between Freeport Road and Interstate 5. Right now, there are old tracks going through it and some parts of...
Heavy police presence near McKinley Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers are attempting to serve a warrant in the 3000 block of C Street, according to officials. The heavy police presence can be seen on C Street surrounding a home on the block. Police have blocked off C and 30th streets and Alhambra Boulevard.
Family pleads for answers after 19-year-old shot, killed in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A family is calling for justice after a 19-year-old was killed in a shooting in Stockton just over two months ago. Having received little information about what happened to her son, the mother of 19-year-old Sauci Haywood is still hoping someone may come forward with information about what happened to her son.
Man killed in Citrus Heights shooting
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A fight involving a group turned into a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to police, just before 8 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 7700 block of Antelope...
