Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing person in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A man was arrested Monday night after allegedly stabbing a person in Fairfield. Fire department officials were flagged down about a person who had been stabbed multiple times around 7 p.m. behind Fire Station 37 off Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department.
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

1 dead, mom and children hospitalized after Rio Vista crash

RIO VISTA, Calif. — One man is dead after a collision along River Road in Rio Vista Thursday afternoon. The Rio Vista Police Department says a man was driving a sedan carrying a 13-year-old boy when it crashed head-on into a minivan carrying a mother, a three-year-old and a three-month-old. The collision happened in front of 240 River Road.
RIO VISTA, CA
ABC10

Man found dead day after alleged DUI crash

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officials are investigating the cause of a body discovered in the bushes near Highway 50 and Mosquito Rd. Placerville area CHP officers were dispatched to a crash Nov. 11 on Highway 50 at Mosquito Road where the driver of a Mercedes-Benz fled the scene, according to officials.
PLACERVILLE, CA
ABC10

Councilman visits encampment where homeless are pushing back

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's a crisis averted, for now. That’s what residents of a homeless encampment are saying after the City of Sacramento canceled a so-called ‘sweep’ that was expected Wednesday. On Tuesday, advocates pleaded with the city council at their meeting not to clear the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Toddler killed, two others injured in crash on I-80E on-ramp

AUBURN, Calif. — A toddler was killed and his mother seriously injured Wednesday after an accident on an I-80E on-ramp. According to California Highway Patrol, the mother and toddler were in a Volkswagen sedan moving slowly because it had a flat tire. Their vehicle was hit by a pickup...
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

Heavy police presence near McKinley Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers are attempting to serve a warrant in the 3000 block of C Street, according to officials. The heavy police presence can be seen on C Street surrounding a home on the block. Police have blocked off C and 30th streets and Alhambra Boulevard.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Family pleads for answers after 19-year-old shot, killed in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A family is calling for justice after a 19-year-old was killed in a shooting in Stockton just over two months ago. Having received little information about what happened to her son, the mother of 19-year-old Sauci Haywood is still hoping someone may come forward with information about what happened to her son.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Citrus Heights shooting

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A fight involving a group turned into a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to police, just before 8 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 7700 block of Antelope...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
ABC10

ABC10

