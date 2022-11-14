Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wichita teen gets probation, jail sanction in preschool teacher’s hit-and-run crash death
Lynny Marie Poell, 26, was hit at Douglas and Greenwood in Wichita during a night out with friends last summer. She died on June 11, 2021.
KWCH.com
Suspected DUI driver charged in couple’s death on N. Wichita interchange
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of driving under the influence when his truck hit two people working to change a tire on the side of a highway, faced his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court where he heard charges against him in connection with the couple’s deaths.
classiccountry1070.com
Suspect arrested in porch thefts in Maize, Derby
Police have arrested a 30-year-old Wichita man in connection with porch thefts that were reported in Maize and in Derby. Maize police arrested a photo that was from the Watercress neighborhood and it showed a man getting away with a package that had been delivered Tuesday. A red and gold van was seen in the photo. A Facebook group from Derby posted a photo with a similar van from porch thefts that were reported earlier, and a resident of the Tallgrass East neighborhood in Wichita also posted a photo that appeared to be of the same van.
KAKE TV
Man charged in deaths of 2 people changing flat tire in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 26-year-old man has been charged after police say he struck and killed two people who were changing a flat tire on a north Wichita highway interchange. Travis Mock appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the...
KWCH.com
Man arrested for package thefts in Maize, Derby
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police arrested a man accused of stealing packages from homes in Derby and Maize on Wednesday. Online jail records showed Anthony Estrada, 30, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on three counts of misdemeanor theft. Police released photos on Tuesday showing someone taking packages from...
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying man suspected of aggravated battery with a firearm
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is suspected of aggravated battery with a firearm.
Police ID Kansas man who died in pedestrian accident
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 45-year-old Kristopher Lacy of Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Just before 8p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the intersection of Seneca Street and Haskell Avenue in Wichita for a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.
Police provide update following fatal pedestrian crash in south Wichita
Emergency services are responding to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in south Wichita Tuesday night.
WIBW
Two hospitalized after rollover crash following attempted U-turn
UDALL, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men well into their 70s were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash that was the result of an attempted U-turn by another vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 57 on southbound Kansas 15 Highway - about 4 miles north of Udall - with reports of an injury crash.
Update: Police identify man hit, killed in south Wichita on Tuesday night
The Wichita Police Department said a 45-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car in south Wichita on Tuesday night.
KAKE TV
'Please be extra cautious': Police reveal location with highest accident rate in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say that Kellogg and Seneca is the highest accident location in the city of Wichita and they will be stepping up traffic enforcement in response. Officers will be focusing on the area until the end of the year. They will be issuing citations for...
Highest crash location in Wichita? WPD takes action
WPD is going to be focusing on the highest crash location in Wichita through the end of the year.
KWCH.com
Porch pirate may be linked to thefts in Maize, Derby
MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maize Police Department is warning residents about others who might try to steal their holiday cheer. Around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, police said a van and an unknown suspect came into the Watercress neighborhood and stole a package that had been delivered earlier in the day and left on the front porch of a residence. Police shared a photo of the suspect who appeared to be dressed in all black and the suspect vehicle which appears to be a red or maroon van or SUV with a tan bottom.
KWCH.com
Wichita police searching for missing man with mental limitations
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 23-year-old Bruce “Bubba” Wylie. Bruce was last seen last night walking in the area of the 1100 block of North Madison Ave. He was pushing a cart like the one pictured above, police say.
Help sought to locate man missing since October
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man missing since October. Leonard Anthony Williams, 67, who goes by Tony, was last seen on October 9 around 9 p.m. He is described as around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. Williams was last seen wearing […]
Update: Man seriously injured in Derby crash
A person has been injured in a car crash in Derby Tuesday afternoon.
City of Hutchinson to install park surveillance cameras
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Following numerous vandalism reports in the city's parks, cameras will be installed in the areas where infrastructure is close enough to allow for it, starting with Orchard Park. Todd Davis. Director Of Information Technologies presented to the council at their meeting Tuesday. "We're looking at like...
classiccountry1070.com
WPD to focus on Kellogg & Seneca traffic enforcement
Wichita police officers will be working to reduce the number of crashes at Kellogg and Seneca. Officials say this intersection sees the highest rate of crashes in the city. Previous statistics have also identified Kellogg at Rock and Broadway as two other intersections with high rates of crashed. Officers will...
Crews battle duplex fire in southeast Wichita
Firefighters battled a southeast Wichita duplex fire Wednesday afternoon in the 21-hundred block of Pinecrast. First responders found heavy fire in the rear of the structure.
Missing man found safe
Wichita police have located a 23-year-old man with mental limitations.
Comments / 0