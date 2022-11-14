ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

The Center Square

Public lands to be managed by state? Utah officials say it’s unlikely for now

(The Center Square) – Approximately 63 percent of Utah’s public lands is managed by the federal government, according to the latest drafting of the state’s resource management plan. But could the oversight for Utah’s public lands, along with the revenue they generate, ever be handed over to the state? Executive Director of the State’s Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Redge Johnson told the State Federalism Committee this week that, while...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

These Utah Republicans want Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — Republicans in Utah might be ready for the party to move on from former President Donald Trump. On Monday, 86 elected officials in Utah signed on to a letter urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to open an exploratory committee to consider running for president in 2024. Although the letter didn't mention the former president by name, it appears to be a rebuke of the Trump wing of the party after several pundits have blamed Trump in part for the GOP's disappointing showing nationally in the midterm elections.
UTAH STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Voted BLUE For President? How Did We Miss This?

If you live in Idaho, or have friends/family that do, you're sure to see something resembling this comment on social media:. Idaho is a red state! Always has been, always will be!. Well, yeah. About that. In 2022, Idaho re-elected Governor Brad Little, a republican. Again, no rigged voting allegations...
IDAHO STATE
KSLTV

UDOT jokingly offers another suggestion for Utah flag

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation appears to be offering another design idea for Utah’s new flag. “A little disappointed the design committee chose not to include the state flower on the new Utah flag. This is what we proposed. Smh,” read a 4:20 p.m. Tuesday tweet from UDOT, along with a picture of the flag.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Changes to social study standards irk those who wrote them

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In a marathon, eight-hour meeting on Oct. 20, Utah State Board of Education member Jennie Earl, made motion after motion, to make big changes to a re-write of Utah’s social studies standard. The lengthy meeting, included multiple additions and subtractions proposed by Earl.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Human-caused wildfires decrease in Utah for second year

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox is thanking Utahns for using their fire sense after the state recorded a drop in human-caused wildfires for the second year in a row. “Thank you for dousing campfires. Thank you for maintaining vehicles to prevent road fires, for being safe with fireworks, and for using fire safety basics. Thank you for doing your part to preserve the beauty of our great state. And thank you for using your fire sense,” he said in a video message shared Wednesday morning.
UTAH STATE
C. Heslop

Delayed $600 State Checks To Idaho Residents

The rebate received approval in September. At that time, Idaho allocated a package to reduce the record budget surplus and cut taxes. But the process of handing out the money has been slower than expected. The state faced issues each step of the way; it is not the only one with distribution challenges. The same occurred in Illinois and Indiana.
IDAHO STATE
KSLTV

LGBTQ resource centers for Utah on hold due to funding issues

PROVO, Utah — A Utah nonprofit dedicated to helping LGBTQ youth is becoming another victim of tough economic times. For almost six years, Encircle has helped nearly 60,000 LGBTQ teens with three centers across the state. Stephenie Larsen is the founder and CEO of Encircle. She opened the first...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Sunday Edition: A Look Back on Election Day

This week on Sunday Edition, we look back on election day. Doug sits down with Boyd Matheson of Inside Sources to look at the results of Utah’s biggest races and how things are shaking out in the closest races across the country. Sherrie Swensen, Salt Lake County Clerk, discusses voter turnout in her county as she wraps up overseeing her final election. She takes a look back at how elections have changed over the years. We also look at the latest scores from the Dignity Index which evaluates the messages used by the candidates in the race- this time scoring their victory and concession messages. Plus, a look at what’s next for the Dignity Index.
UTAH STATE
105.5 The Fan

Ammon Bundy Reacts To Losing Idaho Governor’s Race

In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
IDAHO STATE

