This week on Sunday Edition, we look back on election day. Doug sits down with Boyd Matheson of Inside Sources to look at the results of Utah’s biggest races and how things are shaking out in the closest races across the country. Sherrie Swensen, Salt Lake County Clerk, discusses voter turnout in her county as she wraps up overseeing her final election. She takes a look back at how elections have changed over the years. We also look at the latest scores from the Dignity Index which evaluates the messages used by the candidates in the race- this time scoring their victory and concession messages. Plus, a look at what’s next for the Dignity Index.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO