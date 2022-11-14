Read full article on original website
Bill upending how Utahns pay for water gets dammed up in the legislature
A bill that would have dramatically changed how Utahns pay for water will not be advancing in the state legislature this year.
Utah elected officials urge Ron DeSantis to make 2024 presidential bid
86 Utah elected officials have called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to make a bid for President of the United States in 2024
New meat, poultry investment could help Utah
The Biden-Harris administration recently announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to increase meat and poultry competition and economic opportunities.
Public lands to be managed by state? Utah officials say it’s unlikely for now
(The Center Square) – Approximately 63 percent of Utah’s public lands is managed by the federal government, according to the latest drafting of the state’s resource management plan. But could the oversight for Utah’s public lands, along with the revenue they generate, ever be handed over to the state? Executive Director of the State’s Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Redge Johnson told the State Federalism Committee this week that, while...
kuer.org
If former Rep. Joel Ferry resigns again, what happens to his Utah Legislature seat?
After Joel Ferry was confirmed by the Utah Senate in August to be the state’s new Department of Natural Resources executive director, he resigned from his seat in the Legislature. But the Republican decided to remain on the ballot for the 2022 midterm election. Now, he leads the House...
ksl.com
These Utah Republicans want Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024
SALT LAKE CITY — Republicans in Utah might be ready for the party to move on from former President Donald Trump. On Monday, 86 elected officials in Utah signed on to a letter urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to open an exploratory committee to consider running for president in 2024. Although the letter didn't mention the former president by name, it appears to be a rebuke of the Trump wing of the party after several pundits have blamed Trump in part for the GOP's disappointing showing nationally in the midterm elections.
Utah mother, son plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges
Court document revealed that a mother and son from Utah have pleaded guilty to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Phoenix New Times
5 Signs That Arizona Republicans Are Melting Down After Their Election Day Belly Flop
All of the election results still aren’t clear in Arizona, but one thing certainly is: The red wave predicted to sweep over the state didn’t materialize on November 8. Commence the recriminations, drain circling, and downward spirals. As early results started coming in on election night, the moods...
Idaho Voted BLUE For President? How Did We Miss This?
If you live in Idaho, or have friends/family that do, you're sure to see something resembling this comment on social media:. Idaho is a red state! Always has been, always will be!. Well, yeah. About that. In 2022, Idaho re-elected Governor Brad Little, a republican. Again, no rigged voting allegations...
KSLTV
UDOT jokingly offers another suggestion for Utah flag
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation appears to be offering another design idea for Utah’s new flag. “A little disappointed the design committee chose not to include the state flower on the new Utah flag. This is what we proposed. Smh,” read a 4:20 p.m. Tuesday tweet from UDOT, along with a picture of the flag.
kjzz.com
Changes to social study standards irk those who wrote them
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In a marathon, eight-hour meeting on Oct. 20, Utah State Board of Education member Jennie Earl, made motion after motion, to make big changes to a re-write of Utah’s social studies standard. The lengthy meeting, included multiple additions and subtractions proposed by Earl.
KSLTV
Third annual Utah Early Childhood Mental Health Summit addresses access to mental healthcare
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah aims to be a national leader in addressing mental health issues, including the mental health of the youngest Utahns. The Children’s Center Utah is raising awareness and providing hope for those kids and their families. Today they hosted the third annual Utah Early Childhood Mental Health Summit.
Lawmakers propose income tax cut, amendment on property taxes
Despite recession storm clouds on the horizon, Utah's financial picture is looking good. The Utah State Legislature's powerful Executive Appropriations Committee
KSLTV
Human-caused wildfires decrease in Utah for second year
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox is thanking Utahns for using their fire sense after the state recorded a drop in human-caused wildfires for the second year in a row. “Thank you for dousing campfires. Thank you for maintaining vehicles to prevent road fires, for being safe with fireworks, and for using fire safety basics. Thank you for doing your part to preserve the beauty of our great state. And thank you for using your fire sense,” he said in a video message shared Wednesday morning.
Delayed $600 State Checks To Idaho Residents
The rebate received approval in September. At that time, Idaho allocated a package to reduce the record budget surplus and cut taxes. But the process of handing out the money has been slower than expected. The state faced issues each step of the way; it is not the only one with distribution challenges. The same occurred in Illinois and Indiana.
KSLTV
LGBTQ resource centers for Utah on hold due to funding issues
PROVO, Utah — A Utah nonprofit dedicated to helping LGBTQ youth is becoming another victim of tough economic times. For almost six years, Encircle has helped nearly 60,000 LGBTQ teens with three centers across the state. Stephenie Larsen is the founder and CEO of Encircle. She opened the first...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Could Utah follow new Nevada law that bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026?
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
KSLTV
Sunday Edition: A Look Back on Election Day
This week on Sunday Edition, we look back on election day. Doug sits down with Boyd Matheson of Inside Sources to look at the results of Utah’s biggest races and how things are shaking out in the closest races across the country. Sherrie Swensen, Salt Lake County Clerk, discusses voter turnout in her county as she wraps up overseeing her final election. She takes a look back at how elections have changed over the years. We also look at the latest scores from the Dignity Index which evaluates the messages used by the candidates in the race- this time scoring their victory and concession messages. Plus, a look at what’s next for the Dignity Index.
Ammon Bundy Reacts To Losing Idaho Governor’s Race
In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
New billion-dollar Utah prison experiences water pipe break
Officials tell FOX 13 News normal operations have resumed after a water break at the new Utah State Prison occurred in the female housing section on Tuesday.
