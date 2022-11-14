ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fork, UT

KSLTV

One arrested after man found dead in Tooele apartment

TOOELE, Utah — A 60-year-old man died Thursday morning and Tooele police say one person has been arrested. Officials with the Tooele Police Department said officers were dispatched to a basement apartment in the area of Date Street and Third Street at approximately 2:25 a.m. and found a 55-year-old man, who was not conscious and not breathing.
TOOELE, UT
KSLTV

Police: 3-year-old child dies from gunshot wound

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 3-year-old child died Thursday morning due to a gunshot wound, according to police. Sgt. Aaron Cheshire with the Taylorsville Police Department said officers responded to an apartment complex near 1645 W. Thornhill Drive after the child’s parents called 911, saying the child had shot themselves.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Lehi police arrest man after shot fired through neighbor’s wall

LEHI, Utah — A gunshot fired through the wall of a townhome Wednesday led officers to arrest the neighbor, following the discovery of greater destruction inside that man’s home next door. Noel Mendez said he and his family awakened Wednesday morning to find a hole in his wall...
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

How waiving down a stranger changed the life of a vet with hearing loss

SALEM, Utah — Thursday was the day Keith Bench wasn’t sure would ever come. Finally, he wasn’t going to feel left out anymore simply because he couldn’t hear well. “He’s got a severe hearing loss. It’s significant enough that it’s tough to connect with people,” said Cory Cook, who is an audiologist with Earlux. “That hearing is so important to connect us with people.”
SALEM, UT
KSLTV

Residents displaced after 2-alarm fires in SLC, Provo

PROVO, Utah — It was a busy night for firefighters across the Wasatch Front as crews responded to fires at homes in Salt Lake City and Provo, along with a third blaze in Santaquin. 2-alarm Provo house fire. Battalion Chief Tommy Torgersen with Provo Fire & Rescue said four...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

New numbers show Utahns are driving faster than ever before

SANDY, Utah — Is it a dangerous “new normal” on the roads? Speeding is such an issue in parts of Utah, some cities have even started “slow down” campaigns. Speeding in school zones in Sandy is up nearly 30% this year and that’s just the beginning of what appears to be a reckless new trend on the roads.
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

5 things to know about Utah’s new top federal prosecutor

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah has a new top cop at the federal level. Trina Higgins, the new U.S. Attorney for Utah, is a trailblazer. But she’s also staying close to her roots in the Beehive State. Her appointment to the job was celebrated Thursday at Utah’s federal...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Free air purifiers are available for Utah schools to help with dirty air, RSV

SALT LAKE CITY — It doesn’t take a website or a special device to see how dirty Utah’s air can be. But some parents, like Brad Plotow, might notice it more than others. “What’s in the air affect my family directly,” Plotow said. “What’s in the air affects my family directly. I’ve got a son who has go induced-asthma and so just allergies can be a trigger for him to miss school.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Suzanne Harrison declares victory over incumbent in Salt Lake County Council race

DRAPER, Utah — Suzanne Harrison declared victory in her race for an at-large seat on the Salt Lake County Council on Monday night. With the latest vote count update on Monday evening, Harrison, a current Democratic state representative, led incumbent Richard Snelgrove, a Republican, by more than 31,000 votes — or 10%. Harrison nearly doubled her lead since the last week, after pulling ahead by 16,000 votes on Wednesday.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

