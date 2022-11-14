Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One arrested after man found dead in Tooele apartment
TOOELE, Utah — A 60-year-old man died Thursday morning and Tooele police say one person has been arrested. Officials with the Tooele Police Department said officers were dispatched to a basement apartment in the area of Date Street and Third Street at approximately 2:25 a.m. and found a 55-year-old man, who was not conscious and not breathing.
Police: 3-year-old child dies from gunshot wound
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 3-year-old child died Thursday morning due to a gunshot wound, according to police. Sgt. Aaron Cheshire with the Taylorsville Police Department said officers responded to an apartment complex near 1645 W. Thornhill Drive after the child’s parents called 911, saying the child had shot themselves.
Advocates share message after 3-year-old kills self with unsecured gun
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Gun violence prevention advocates are sharing a message after a toddler shot and killed himself in Taylorsville, highlighting what they say is a concerning trend with children and guns in Utah. And they’re hoping for legislation to help turn the numbers around. Police raced to...
Lehi police arrest man after shot fired through neighbor’s wall
LEHI, Utah — A gunshot fired through the wall of a townhome Wednesday led officers to arrest the neighbor, following the discovery of greater destruction inside that man’s home next door. Noel Mendez said he and his family awakened Wednesday morning to find a hole in his wall...
West Valley City Police search for driver who fled the scene of a fatal accident
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly killed a man crossing the street Monday night. “I can’t imagine somebody would hit somebody and then run off and leave them,” said Mike Miller, who lives a few houses away from where the crash happened.
Wednesday’s Child: Angel wants to be a big brother for a new family
WEST JORDAN, Utah — It doesn’t matter if it’s shooting hoops or throwing a baseball, 12-year-old Angel loves being active. “I like to play sports at school, mostly basketball,” Angel said. Sports are an escape for Angel, who has lived in foster care for nearly two...
Utah teen dies from injuries after being hit by car in Centerville
MURRAY, Utah — A 16-year-old girl has died from her injuries, according to her family, after she was struck by a car in a Centerville crosswalk last week. The crash occurred at 2025 N. Main Street on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police said the teen was crossing Centerville’s Main Street...
Family mourns loss of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy killed by cement truck
Investigators said at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a cement truck heading southbound on Redwood Road hit Baker’s car as he was eastbound on Mountain View Corridor. “The only thing we know is somehow there wasn’t enough time for him to stop at the light,” Cami Beacham, Baker’s sister-in-law, said.
Get Gephardt: Received a package delivery text? Scammers are luring Utahns with fake tracking alerts
HEBER CITY, Utah — Utahns are getting targeted by scammers sending out fake delivery notices. The alerts, made to look as though they have been sent by UPS, Fedex, Amazon, the postal service, and others, are designed to trick recipients into giving personal information or to install malware on their devices.
How waiving down a stranger changed the life of a vet with hearing loss
SALEM, Utah — Thursday was the day Keith Bench wasn’t sure would ever come. Finally, he wasn’t going to feel left out anymore simply because he couldn’t hear well. “He’s got a severe hearing loss. It’s significant enough that it’s tough to connect with people,” said Cory Cook, who is an audiologist with Earlux. “That hearing is so important to connect us with people.”
Students escape house fire in Provo; fire crews stress caution during holidays
PROVO, Utah — Firefighters responded to house fires in Salt Lake and Utah counties Thursday morning, including one that initially trapped some Brigham Young University students. There was yellow tape up from a fire that burned the back side of a home in the area of 200 North and...
Residents displaced after 2-alarm fires in SLC, Provo
PROVO, Utah — It was a busy night for firefighters across the Wasatch Front as crews responded to fires at homes in Salt Lake City and Provo, along with a third blaze in Santaquin. 2-alarm Provo house fire. Battalion Chief Tommy Torgersen with Provo Fire & Rescue said four...
New numbers show Utahns are driving faster than ever before
SANDY, Utah — Is it a dangerous “new normal” on the roads? Speeding is such an issue in parts of Utah, some cities have even started “slow down” campaigns. Speeding in school zones in Sandy is up nearly 30% this year and that’s just the beginning of what appears to be a reckless new trend on the roads.
5 things to know about Utah’s new top federal prosecutor
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah has a new top cop at the federal level. Trina Higgins, the new U.S. Attorney for Utah, is a trailblazer. But she’s also staying close to her roots in the Beehive State. Her appointment to the job was celebrated Thursday at Utah’s federal...
Free air purifiers are available for Utah schools to help with dirty air, RSV
SALT LAKE CITY — It doesn’t take a website or a special device to see how dirty Utah’s air can be. But some parents, like Brad Plotow, might notice it more than others. “What’s in the air affect my family directly,” Plotow said. “What’s in the air affects my family directly. I’ve got a son who has go induced-asthma and so just allergies can be a trigger for him to miss school.”
Orem comes together with ‘Peace and Pie’ event following divisive election
OREM, Utah — It has been a very divisive and contentious election season in Orem. Many residents strongly disagreed over Proposition 2, a chance for the city to break off from the Alpine School District and create its own district. Ultimately, 72% of voters decided to strike it down...
‘Pretty shocking’: Utah woman warns others about radon after cancer diagnosis
LEHI, Utah — A Utah woman is warning others about the danger of radon after she received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis for non-smoking lung cancer. “The oncologist explained that it had metastasized,” Lehi resident Kerri Robbins said. “So it had gone from my lungs to my brain.”
Satisfying those sweet tooth cravings at Flake Pie Co. with Casey Scott
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Thanksgiving is just weeks away, and you might be craving some pie. Casey Scott was in South Jordan to check out Flake Pie Company.
Third annual Utah Early Childhood Mental Health Summit addresses access to mental healthcare
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah aims to be a national leader in addressing mental health issues, including the mental health of the youngest Utahns. The Children’s Center Utah is raising awareness and providing hope for those kids and their families. Today they hosted the third annual Utah Early Childhood Mental Health Summit.
Suzanne Harrison declares victory over incumbent in Salt Lake County Council race
DRAPER, Utah — Suzanne Harrison declared victory in her race for an at-large seat on the Salt Lake County Council on Monday night. With the latest vote count update on Monday evening, Harrison, a current Democratic state representative, led incumbent Richard Snelgrove, a Republican, by more than 31,000 votes — or 10%. Harrison nearly doubled her lead since the last week, after pulling ahead by 16,000 votes on Wednesday.
