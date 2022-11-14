Read full article on original website
eagleeyeauburn.com
Second Auburn High School to be Built
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
Troy, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes Academy building – heart of Lowndesboro community for nearly 100 years
Lowndes Academy began serving Lowndes County families’ educational needs in 1966. But the school’s legacy spans back nearly a century through a historic structure at the heart of the Lowndesboro community. The campus’ main building, constructed in 1924, remains a source of pride today for students who connect...
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka basketball sweeps Elmore County in home opener
Elmore County had no answer for Wetumpka’s Zariah Fannin on Tuesday night. Fannin, Wetumpka’s star senior, scored 25 points as the Lady Indians beat Elmore County, 66-24, in Wetumpka’s home opener. Fannin scored 17 of her 25 points in the first half as Wetumpka (3-1) jumped out...
weisradio.com
Seven area football players recognized for second-round playoff performances by AHSAA
MONTGOMERY – Pike County High School wide receiver Ian Foster’s ability to deliver in the clutch lifted the Bulldogs to a 41-39 victory Alabama Christian last week and earned the multi-talented athlete this week’s AHSAA State Playoff Round 2 Spotlight. Foster snagged five pass receptions for 155...
The Extra Point: Dothan vs. Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WDHN) — Coming off of the first playoff win for a Dothan City School since 1997, the Dothan Wolves visited the Auburn Tigers in the second round. During the regular season, Auburn dominated Dothan 42-14. Dothan falls 48-20.
opelikaobserver.com
Auburn Goes Crazy for Cadillac
AUBURN — Interim Auburn head football coach Cadillac Williams said “it’s bigger than me” following the Tigers’ 13-10 win over Texas A&M on Saturday. Still, after the game, the Auburn players presented Williams with the game ball. It was the first ever win for Williams...
montgomeryindependent.com
City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation City Wide Youth Basketball League
The City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation invites Montgomery youth to register for the City Wide Youth Basketball League. The basketball league is available to boys and girls in four age divisions: 8u, 10u, 12u and 14u. There is a cost of $25 per player. All registrations, practices and games will take place in one of the city’s community centers.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass native named Director of Governmental Relations at Troy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University alumnus William Filmore has been named Director of Governmental Relations at the university. Filmore, who is from Dale County, previously served as the Director of Legislative Affairs for AL Governor Kay Ivey. During his time with Gov. Ivey, he served as a senior staff advisor on both fiscal and policy decisions.
Renaming of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis schools will be first to test Alabama monuments law
The central office auditorium was tense on Thursday evening as Montgomery school board members considered the fate of two high schools, which, for more than 50 years, have borne the names of Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis. One board member prepared a presentation, fit with a re-enactment of The...
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
Auburn football: Opelika-Auburn News swipes Bryan Harsin for lack of humility
Opelika-Auburn News deputy editor Justin Lee, a man no one can confuse with a fan of the last Auburn football coach, took a shot at currently unemployed Boise native Bryan Harsin on Twitter for his lack of humility. Harsin, of course, was fired unceremoniously on Halloween with a press release...
Wetumpka Herald
Elmore County Coach of the Year: Stanhope Elmore makes history in Freeney’s second year
Despite losing eight seniors and arguably the best player in program history from last year’s class, the Stanhope Elmore volleyball team and head coach Flavia Freeney turned in a stellar season in 2022. Stanhope Elmore, in Freeney’s second year and first full-season as head coach of the Mustangs, finished...
WSFA
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Chamber of Commerce Awards Grants
OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber of Commerce hosted a reception and press conference to announce and honor this year’s Small Business Grant recipients on Nov. 7, 2022. Eight local small businesses received grants at this year’s recipient press conference. “Our partnership with the city of Opelika and...
WSFA
Selma school, city leaders host forum to address dangers to youths
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A group of leaders from the city of Selma, Dallas County, and Selma City Schools is calling on the community to “save the youth.”. The cry for help comes after a Selma High School student died and four others were rushed to the hospital on Nov. 8 during a campus emergency.
selmasun.com
Selma High students organize prayer walk
Selma High students Walteria Curtis and Alexis Perry organized a community prayer walk on Sunday at Selma High that drew hundreds. Community members walked arm-in-arm around the front entrance to “pray for the community, over the city and for my fellow classmates with all that has been going on over the past couple of days,” Curtis said on social media.
Wetumpka Herald
New family, same old family tradition at Wetumpka's Skatezone 2000
Perdue’s hope to continue legacy of Skatezone built by the Cole family. For more than two decades Skatezone 2000 has provided entertainment for the youth of Wetumpka and beyond. Now another family is continuing the tradition of clean family fun — Gardner and Tina Perdue. The Perdues were...
Auburn football: Paul Finebaum says Cadillac should be candidate for HC
The Auburn football team is riding the high of a victory for the first time in quite awhile during the 2022 season after interim head coach Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to a win over the Texas A&M Aggies this past weekend. The Auburn football fanbase spent a good bit...
