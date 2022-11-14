ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

eagleeyeauburn.com

Second Auburn High School to be Built

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
AUBURN, AL
High School Football PRO

Troy, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The UMS-Wright Preparatory School football team will have a game with Charles Henderson High School on November 17, 2022, 17:00:00.
TROY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka basketball sweeps Elmore County in home opener

Elmore County had no answer for Wetumpka’s Zariah Fannin on Tuesday night.  Fannin, Wetumpka’s star senior, scored 25 points as the Lady Indians beat Elmore County, 66-24, in Wetumpka’s home opener. Fannin scored 17 of her 25 points in the first half as Wetumpka (3-1) jumped out...
WETUMPKA, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Dothan vs. Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WDHN) — Coming off of the first playoff win for a Dothan City School since 1997, the Dothan Wolves visited the Auburn Tigers in the second round. During the regular season, Auburn dominated Dothan 42-14. Dothan falls 48-20.
DOTHAN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Auburn Goes Crazy for Cadillac

AUBURN — Interim Auburn head football coach Cadillac Williams said “it’s bigger than me” following the Tigers’ 13-10 win over Texas A&M on Saturday. Still, after the game, the Auburn players presented Williams with the game ball. It was the first ever win for Williams...
AUBURN, AL
montgomeryindependent.com

City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation City Wide Youth Basketball League

The City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation invites Montgomery youth to register for the City Wide Youth Basketball League. The basketball league is available to boys and girls in four age divisions: 8u, 10u, 12u and 14u. There is a cost of $25 per player. All registrations, practices and games will take place in one of the city’s community centers.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass native named Director of Governmental Relations at Troy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University alumnus William Filmore has been named Director of Governmental Relations at the university. Filmore, who is from Dale County, previously served as the Director of Legislative Affairs for AL Governor Kay Ivey. During his time with Gov. Ivey, he served as a senior staff advisor on both fiscal and policy decisions.
TROY, AL
AL.com

These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight

Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Chamber of Commerce Awards Grants

OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber of Commerce hosted a reception and press conference to announce and honor this year’s Small Business Grant recipients on Nov. 7, 2022. Eight local small businesses received grants at this year’s recipient press conference. “Our partnership with the city of Opelika and...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Selma school, city leaders host forum to address dangers to youths

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A group of leaders from the city of Selma, Dallas County, and Selma City Schools is calling on the community to “save the youth.”. The cry for help comes after a Selma High School student died and four others were rushed to the hospital on Nov. 8 during a campus emergency.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Selma High students organize prayer walk

Selma High students Walteria Curtis and Alexis Perry organized a community prayer walk on Sunday at Selma High that drew hundreds. Community members walked arm-in-arm around the front entrance to “pray for the community, over the city and for my fellow classmates with all that has been going on over the past couple of days,” Curtis said on social media.
SELMA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

New family, same old family tradition at Wetumpka's Skatezone 2000

Perdue’s hope to continue legacy of Skatezone built by the Cole family. For more than two decades Skatezone 2000 has provided entertainment for the youth of Wetumpka and beyond. Now another family is continuing the tradition of clean family fun — Gardner and Tina Perdue. The Perdues were...
WETUMPKA, AL

