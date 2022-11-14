ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NFL Monday Night Football tracker: Eagles look to stay undefeated against Commanders

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oBOX_0jAjXaHy00

The Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and even the Indianapolis Colts have taken over the headlines at different points in the 2022 NFL season. But the best team in the NFL is the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL, something that has been overshadowed by the Bills' opening-night excellence, the Dolphins' explosive offense and the Colts' drama-filled hiring of Jeff Saturday. The Eagles, meanwhile, just continue to win games. Led by an improved Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia is a perfect 8-0 to start the season.

Things haven't gone as well for the Commanders. The team sits at just 4-5, good for last in the NFC East. Taylor Heinicke has led to the team to a 2-1 record while filling in for Carson Wentz, and will be looking to pull off a major upset over the Eagles on Monday.

Will Hurts and the Eagles take care of business against a floundering Commanders squad? Or can Washington shock the world and catch Philadelphia on an off night?

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we provide the latest scores, news and updates from Monday's contest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fantasy Football Fact or Fluke: How do you know when to start a player coming off injury?

Trust is a major factor in fantasy football and not an issue that is solved in a one-and-done kind of way. Players earn our trust mainly through what they do on the field but also what their coaches say about them — and nothing derails the trust train faster than injuries. If a player leaves a game hurt or sustains an injury during practice, he pops up on the team’s injury report and fantasy players naturally wonder: Can I trust him?
MINNESOTA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
204K+
Followers
142K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy