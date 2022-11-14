ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Community Impact Houston

New local footwear store opens in Pearland

FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
PEARLAND, TX
Bloofin Sushi Restaurant to fill out Hughes Landing's Restaurant Row in The Woodlands

Bloofin will offer a selection of sushi options. (Courtesy Howard Hughes Corp.) Contemporary sushi restaurant Bloofin Sushi Restaurant has been announced as the newest addition to Restaurant Row on Hughes Landing Boulevard in The Woodlands. According to a news release from The Howard Hughes Corp., Bloofin will serve contemporary sushi dishes for lunch and dinner along with a collection of imported sakes and cocktails. Serving as its second location, the restaurant will fill the final space in the 79-acre urban area known as Restaurant Row. Bloofin is scheduled to open in late spring 2023. www.bloofinsushi.com.
Filipino eatery Patis & Toyo coming to Katy Asian Town next spring

Patis & Toyo, a Filipino eatery, plans to open at Katy Asian Town in March. (Courtesy Patis & Toyo) A new Filipino restaurant is coming to Katy Asian Town early next year. Patis & Toyo plans to open at 23220 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 160, Katy, in March. Customers can expect dishes such as Lechon-style tender pork ribs and tosilog, a popular Filipino breakfast dish composed of a protein, garlic fried rice and a sunny-side-up egg. 713-363-0010. www.patistoyorestaurant.com.
KATY, TX
Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocates in Cypress

Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocated Oct. 30 to 17820 Mound Road, Ste. B, Cypress. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocated Oct. 30 to 17820 Mound Road, Ste. B, Cypress. The practice was previously located at 17302 House & Hahl Road, Cypress. Owner Nicole Bankhead said the new location provides a waiting area, coffee, water and a relaxing environment for clients. Serenity Wellness & Counseling offers both online and in-person counseling sessions, neurofeedback, medication management and dietitian consultations in one central location. 281-944-7922. www.serenitywellnessandcounseling.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Scooter's Coffee now serving coffee, quick bites in Jersey Village

Scooter's Coffee offers coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Scooter's Coffee) A new location of Scooter’s Coffee opened Monday, Nov. 14, at 8307 Jones Road, Jersey Village, near the Hwy. 290 intersection. The drive-thru coffee franchise serves up hot, cold and blended coffee beverages. Smoothies, teas, breakfast sandwiches and baked goods are also on the menu. This location is owned by Tony and Lisa Guerrero, and operates Mon.-Sat. from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays. www.scooterscoffee.com.
HOUSTON, TX
See which local organizations are hosting food drives, distribution events this holiday season

With Thanksgiving coming up Nov. 24 and other seasonal holidays following, several local organizations in Houston and Montrose are hosting food drives and distribution events in the coming days and weeks. (Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels) With Thanksgiving coming up Nov. 24 and other seasonal holidays following, several local organizations in Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Gentle Ben’s in Alvin expanding store with new deck, offering gift baskets

The bourbon gift box includes a 94 proof craft bourbon, two glasses and six branded coasters. (Courtesy Gentle Ben's) The tasting room and distillery Gentle Ben’s at 5318 FM 517, Ste. C, Alvin, is getting a new deck and a new sound system for the expanded area, which is expected to be completed by late November or early December. Gentle Ben’s will also soon offer two gift baskets for the holiday season: a vodka and gin basket, and a 94 proof bourbon basket—both with glasses and coasters.
ALVIN, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Get Thanksgiving To Go In Pearland For 2022

This year, let Pearland restaurants take the labor out of Thanksgiving, with options ranging from full meals to à la carte starters, meats, sides and desserts. We’ve even added a few catering options from Pearland small businesses, so you can support budding local producers while dining on delicious fare. For more restaurants to visit the rest of the year, check out the Visit Pearland dining website.
PEARLAND, TX
Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill now open by the Lago Mar Lagoon in Texas City

Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill held its grand opening Nov. 11. (Courtesy Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill) Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill held its official grand opening Nov. 11 at 12930 Crystal View Blvd., Texas City. The restaurant offers traditional American staples, such as burgers, a full-service bar and patio seating with views of the 12-acre Lago Mar Lagoon, which is the largest in Texas. 832-730-3778. www.bluelagoonbargrill.com.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Houston Premium Outlets welcomes 2 new retailers

Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced this week three new retailers. (Courtesy Houston Premium Outlets) Two new retailers opened at Houston Premium Outlets, 29300 Hempstead Road, Cypress, on Nov. 4. 1. Windsor Fashions opened a new location near Nautica. The retailer sells women’s clothing and accessories for special occasions and...
HOUSTON, TX
First Watch to open in Conroe in February 2023

First Watch, opening next year in Conroe, offers breakfast, brunch and lunch. (Courtesy of Mac Haik Restaurant Group) First Watch, a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant, will be opening at 449 S. Loop 336 W., Ste. 1000, Conroe, according to Lacey Martin, the vice president of marketing for Mac Haik Restaurant Group.
CONROE, TX
Agreement could spur multimillion-dollar redevelopment at The Woodlands Mall with 2 hotels, parking garage, new retail space

A joint meeting of The Woodlands Township board of directors and The Woodlands Township Economic Development Zone was held Nov. 16. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Nov. 16 approved two items that could allow for a potential multimillion-dollar economic development project at The Woodlands Mall including at least 80,000 square feet of new retail space, two hotels and a parking garage.
Shhh Coffee & Boba lounge now serving drinks in El Lago

Shhh Coffee & Boba Lounge opened in October and offers a variety of drinks. (Courtesy Shhh Coffee & Boba Lounge) Shhh Coffee & Boba Lounge opened on Oct. 1 at 4004 E. NASA Parkway, El Lago. The lounge regularly holds open mic nights on Wednesdays and serves a variety of pastries, coffee and boba tea. 281-549-4368. bit.ly/3X0e7XI.
EL LAGO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Where to eat like the French without leaving Houston

HOUSTON – Houston is undoubtedly a food city -- and tomorrow night there is a special event where you can enjoy decadent dishes from some of Houston’s top French chefs. Jacques Fox, executive chef and owner of Artisans, and French wine expert Julien Nolan shared details on The French Food & Wine Festival happening in downtown Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
