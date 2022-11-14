Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
James Click out as Astros GM in Unprecedented Move – Assistant GMs Re-sign MonteroThe Veracity Report
Related
Natural wine shop Imperial Wine opens in Sugar Land
From left, co-owners Clay Taylor and Chad Starrett recently opened a new natural wine shop in Sugar Land's Imperial neighborhood. (Courtesy Imperial Wine) A new natural wine shop has opened its doors in Sugar Land’s Imperial neighborhood. Imperial Wine, located at 106 Bay View Drive, Ste. C, opened on...
New local footwear store opens in Pearland
FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
Bloofin Sushi Restaurant to fill out Hughes Landing's Restaurant Row in The Woodlands
Bloofin will offer a selection of sushi options. (Courtesy Howard Hughes Corp.) Contemporary sushi restaurant Bloofin Sushi Restaurant has been announced as the newest addition to Restaurant Row on Hughes Landing Boulevard in The Woodlands. According to a news release from The Howard Hughes Corp., Bloofin will serve contemporary sushi dishes for lunch and dinner along with a collection of imported sakes and cocktails. Serving as its second location, the restaurant will fill the final space in the 79-acre urban area known as Restaurant Row. Bloofin is scheduled to open in late spring 2023. www.bloofinsushi.com.
Filipino eatery Patis & Toyo coming to Katy Asian Town next spring
Patis & Toyo, a Filipino eatery, plans to open at Katy Asian Town in March. (Courtesy Patis & Toyo) A new Filipino restaurant is coming to Katy Asian Town early next year. Patis & Toyo plans to open at 23220 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 160, Katy, in March. Customers can expect dishes such as Lechon-style tender pork ribs and tosilog, a popular Filipino breakfast dish composed of a protein, garlic fried rice and a sunny-side-up egg. 713-363-0010. www.patistoyorestaurant.com.
Craft Pita sets Nov. 19 opening date for new store north of West University Place
The second location of the Houston-based Craft Pita will debut Nov. 19 just north of West University Place in Plaza in the Park, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, Ste. C, Houston. (Courtesy Rebekah Flores) The second location of the Houston-based Craft Pita will debut Nov. 19 just north of West University Place...
Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocates in Cypress
Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocated Oct. 30 to 17820 Mound Road, Ste. B, Cypress. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocated Oct. 30 to 17820 Mound Road, Ste. B, Cypress. The practice was previously located at 17302 House & Hahl Road, Cypress. Owner Nicole Bankhead said the new location provides a waiting area, coffee, water and a relaxing environment for clients. Serenity Wellness & Counseling offers both online and in-person counseling sessions, neurofeedback, medication management and dietitian consultations in one central location. 281-944-7922. www.serenitywellnessandcounseling.com.
Scooter's Coffee now serving coffee, quick bites in Jersey Village
Scooter's Coffee offers coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Scooter's Coffee) A new location of Scooter’s Coffee opened Monday, Nov. 14, at 8307 Jones Road, Jersey Village, near the Hwy. 290 intersection. The drive-thru coffee franchise serves up hot, cold and blended coffee beverages. Smoothies, teas, breakfast sandwiches and baked goods are also on the menu. This location is owned by Tony and Lisa Guerrero, and operates Mon.-Sat. from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays. www.scooterscoffee.com.
See which local organizations are hosting food drives, distribution events this holiday season
With Thanksgiving coming up Nov. 24 and other seasonal holidays following, several local organizations in Houston and Montrose are hosting food drives and distribution events in the coming days and weeks. (Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels) With Thanksgiving coming up Nov. 24 and other seasonal holidays following, several local organizations in Houston...
Gentle Ben’s in Alvin expanding store with new deck, offering gift baskets
The bourbon gift box includes a 94 proof craft bourbon, two glasses and six branded coasters. (Courtesy Gentle Ben's) The tasting room and distillery Gentle Ben’s at 5318 FM 517, Ste. C, Alvin, is getting a new deck and a new sound system for the expanded area, which is expected to be completed by late November or early December. Gentle Ben’s will also soon offer two gift baskets for the holiday season: a vodka and gin basket, and a 94 proof bourbon basket—both with glasses and coasters.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving To Go In Pearland For 2022
This year, let Pearland restaurants take the labor out of Thanksgiving, with options ranging from full meals to à la carte starters, meats, sides and desserts. We’ve even added a few catering options from Pearland small businesses, so you can support budding local producers while dining on delicious fare. For more restaurants to visit the rest of the year, check out the Visit Pearland dining website.
Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill now open by the Lago Mar Lagoon in Texas City
Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill held its grand opening Nov. 11. (Courtesy Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill) Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill held its official grand opening Nov. 11 at 12930 Crystal View Blvd., Texas City. The restaurant offers traditional American staples, such as burgers, a full-service bar and patio seating with views of the 12-acre Lago Mar Lagoon, which is the largest in Texas. 832-730-3778. www.bluelagoonbargrill.com.
Zanti Cucina Italiana opens in River Oaks Shopping Center
Zanti Cucina Italiana opened Nov. 5 in a 7,747-square-foot space in the River Oaks Shopping Center on West Gray Street. (Courtesy Priscilla Dickson) The Woodlands-based Italian eatery Zanti Cucina Italiana opened in early November in the River Oaks Shopping Center at 1958 W Gray St., Houston. The eatery specializes in...
Sugar Land signs contract for First Colony Trail construction
The First Colony Trail Project is intended to create a connected trail network within the First Colony area. (Courtesy Pexels) After nine years and a revision of scope, the First Colony Trail and Pedestrian Bridges Project has construction in sight. Sugar Land City Council authorized a $3.3 million contract with...
Houston Premium Outlets welcomes 2 new retailers
Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced this week three new retailers. (Courtesy Houston Premium Outlets) Two new retailers opened at Houston Premium Outlets, 29300 Hempstead Road, Cypress, on Nov. 4. 1. Windsor Fashions opened a new location near Nautica. The retailer sells women’s clothing and accessories for special occasions and...
First Watch to open in Conroe in February 2023
First Watch, opening next year in Conroe, offers breakfast, brunch and lunch. (Courtesy of Mac Haik Restaurant Group) First Watch, a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant, will be opening at 449 S. Loop 336 W., Ste. 1000, Conroe, according to Lacey Martin, the vice president of marketing for Mac Haik Restaurant Group.
FIRST LOOK: New Seabrook restaurant Sunny Seafood making connections with community
The shrimp tacos ($12.99) come grilled or fried with a side. (Photos by Jake Magee/Community Impact) After years working in local sushi restaurants, David Sun decided it was time to venture out on his own. The result is Sunny Seafood, a Seabrook restaurant on the cusp of its grand opening.
Dutch Bros Coffee coming to The Grove at Harper’s Preserve in Conroe on Nov. 18
Dutch Bros is coming to The Grove on Nov. 18. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) The Grove at Harper’s Preserve in Conroe is an upscale retail center at the southwest quadrant of Hwy. 242 and Harper’s Trace, near a CVS Pharmacy. According to a Nov. 14 press release, Dutch Bros Coffee is slated as the first tenant of the development, opening Nov. 18.
Agreement could spur multimillion-dollar redevelopment at The Woodlands Mall with 2 hotels, parking garage, new retail space
A joint meeting of The Woodlands Township board of directors and The Woodlands Township Economic Development Zone was held Nov. 16. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Nov. 16 approved two items that could allow for a potential multimillion-dollar economic development project at The Woodlands Mall including at least 80,000 square feet of new retail space, two hotels and a parking garage.
Shhh Coffee & Boba lounge now serving drinks in El Lago
Shhh Coffee & Boba Lounge opened in October and offers a variety of drinks. (Courtesy Shhh Coffee & Boba Lounge) Shhh Coffee & Boba Lounge opened on Oct. 1 at 4004 E. NASA Parkway, El Lago. The lounge regularly holds open mic nights on Wednesdays and serves a variety of pastries, coffee and boba tea. 281-549-4368. bit.ly/3X0e7XI.
Click2Houston.com
Where to eat like the French without leaving Houston
HOUSTON – Houston is undoubtedly a food city -- and tomorrow night there is a special event where you can enjoy decadent dishes from some of Houston’s top French chefs. Jacques Fox, executive chef and owner of Artisans, and French wine expert Julien Nolan shared details on The French Food & Wine Festival happening in downtown Houston.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0