Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State Rep. Thomas M. Bennett involved in car accident
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Thomas M. Bennett was involved in a single-car accident near Gibson City on Sunday while on his way home from an event. The Bennett family confirmed in a Facebook post that he was taken to the hospital where they’ve been observing him and running some tests. Bennett will […]
Central Illinois Proud
Road closed in Bloomington due to 9-car crash
UPDATE (6:56 p.m.)– Roads have been reopened at this time. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– At approximately 5:16 p.m., the Bloomington Police Dept. (BPD) closed down Southbound Veterans Parkway near the Bunn Street overpass due to a nine-car collision. As of 5:40 p.m., additional accidents have been reported on Veteran’s...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Captain Aaron Marcott Named New Danville Fire Chief
After nearly a quarter-century of service to the Danville Fire Department, Captain Aaron Marcott has been named as the new Danville Fire Chief to replace the retiring Chief Don McMasters. Marcott, born in Watseka and a 1993 graduate of Rossville-Alvin High School, says he always wanted to be a firefighter....
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
Champaign Co. State’s Attorney responds to school threats
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana High School students will learn from home tomorrow after their third lockdown in just over a week. Police say the school got two threats: the first one last night and the second one this morning while students were in class. The school district says the threats came in emails from […]
Illinois quick hits: Bolingbrook bank robbed; McLean County jailer jailed
Republicans pick new statehouse leaders Illinois Republicans have selected new legislative leaders for the term that begins Jan. 11. The GOP will continue in the superminority next year. House Republicans selected Savanna state Rep. Tony McCombie to lead the caucus after House Minority Leader Jim Durkin said he wouldn't seek the position. Republican senators also...
New mayoral candidate vows to “make Danville great again”
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One more citizen has announced his candidacy for Danville mayor. Danville native Jacob Lane announced this week he is running for mayor of Danville. Lane said in a release he was inspired to run after not receiving help from the current administration. “The one time I needed the city’s help, I […]
Central Illinois Proud
Normal PD welcomes newest ‘paw’-cifer to force
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police Department welcomed its newest ‘paw’-cifer to the force. Officer Olive is a black lab/coonhound mix and is the department’s new facility dog. Paws Giving Independence, a Peoria non-profit, trained Olive and gave her to the Normal Police Department at no...
WCIA
Nine-vehicle crash shuts down major road in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department said a stretch of Veterans Parkway is shut down Wednesday evening due to a nine-vehicle crash, amidst several other crashes on that road. The crash that has the road shut down happened near the Bunn Street overpass. The closure affects both...
Central Illinois Proud
No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday night
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police have yet to make an arrest after a teenage boy was shot late Wednesday night. According to a press release from BPD, officers were dispatched to the area of Deville Drive just before 11 p.m. for a shots fired incident. They located a teenage male victim with a gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital. His injuries were non-life-threatening.
Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end. She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
Fairlawn Dr. in Urbana to be closed to through traffic
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fairlawn Dr. will be closed to through traffic beginning Nov. 16. Bob Brown Construction will be installing a new water service for the Urbana School District. The City of Urbana said access will be maintained to all properties along Fairlawn between South Vine Street and Anderson Street during the project. The […]
wjol.com
Horrific Crash But Miraculously Driver Survives
Crash on Tuesday happened in front of the Homer fire department at 143rd and I-355. One vehicle wedged underneath a Homer Tree Service semi-truck on Tuesday. It happened in front of the Northwest Homer Fire Protection Station 1 along 143rd Street near I-355. Officials tell WJOL that 143rd was closed for about an hour and a half. One person, the driver of the vehicle, was transported to the hospital. Their condition is not known.
Mounds of dirt left on Urbana gravesites; cemetery says ‘it’s pretty normal’
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people responded to a woman’s social media post showing a pile of dirt on her father’s grave. She said cemetery staff left it there, but one of the owners called it an “unfounded” claim. “This isn’t what somebody wants to see when they come out here and spend time […]
wglt.org
The long and traumatic road to exoneration after DCFS wrongfully removes children from home
Patty Krueger and her husband were managing a hectic household in October 2017, keeping up with numerous doctor visits for their seriously ill infant son and caring for his older brother, when a call to the state’s child abuse hotline turned their life upside down. When the baby was...
Crews respond to fire at former Firestone in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The former Firestone in Hoopeston went up in flames this afternoon. Crews battled the fire for hours at the intersection of IL Route 1 and Penn St. The damaged was so bad, they needed to tear the whole building down. Five other departments came to help out. “We came in for […]
25newsnow.com
1 person wounded in Bloomington mobile home park, building hit in separate gunfire report
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police say one person was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday night in a mobile home park on the city’s south side. A building was hit by gunfire on the city’s east about 90 before that, but police don’t know now of any connection.
WAND TV
Champaign firefighters called out for house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out for a house fire late Sunday night. Crews responded to a fire inside a home at 1402 W Bradley Ave. at 11 p.m. Heavy fire was coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to quickly put...
U of I student charged with burglary
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student has been arrested and charged after U of I Police officials said he broke into his neighbors’ apartment over the weekend and stole several items. Souvik Ghosh, 19, was arrested on Monday, accused of entering an unlocked apartment and taking a number of items, all while […]
Central Illinois Proud
Flu Activity bottlenecking local hospitals
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Hospitals in Central Illinois are becoming overwhelmed due to increasing seasonal flu activity. OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health’s Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin campuses, Hopedale Medical Complex, and Kindred Hospital have asked the public to voluntarily limit hospital visits as a precautionary measure to prevent further flu spread.
Comments / 1