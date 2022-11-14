Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nnbw.com
People: Kylie Rowe joins Lyon Living team and the Reno Experience District
Reno native Kylie Rowe has joined the Lyon Living team and the Reno Experience District as chief experience officer, adding a vast array of experience in leadership, business development and marketing communications to the project. As chief experience officer, Rowe will bring her background in economic and community development, entrepreneurship,...
2news.com
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center on Maternity Care
The hospital says they have an experienced staff at their maternity units and they're trying to cultivate a sense of community. After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will...
nnbw.com
Harris brothers open Street CRE in Reno
Street CRE is a full-service brokerage providing professional advisory across all segments of the commercial real estate market in Nevada. This includes industrial, office, retail, multi-family, and property management, with a keen focus on owners and new development services. Matthew and Benjamin Harris saw a unique opportunity in the Northern...
FOX Reno
Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ask any two longtime native Renoites where they were born and at least one is likely to point to St. Mary’s. The hospital shared that task with Washoe Medical Center, now Renown, for more than a century. So news that would no longer be happening came as a shock to some.
KOLO TV Reno
Swift Institute helping turn off lower back pain with Intracept Procedure
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Patients with chronic lower back pain could benefit from a new procedure being offered in Northern Nevada. Swift Institute has added the Intracept to its pain treatment care, with Dr. Hugh McDermott recently becoming the first are surgeon to perform the procedure at an ambulatory surgery center.
2news.com
City of Reno Asking Community for Input on Cannabis Consumption Lounges
(Nov. 16, 2022) The City of Reno’s Business License team invites stakeholders to two public meetings to be held on the first floor of Reno City Hall in the Council Chamber. The meetings will be hybrid, meaning the public can participate in person or virtually. One takes place soon,...
KOLO TV Reno
Pet of the Week
Record-Courier
School board challengers win races
School Board challengers Susan Jansen, Katherine Dickerson and David Burns won their races after their opponents conceded. Two more days and 5,087 more ballots counted brought the Douglas County results of the 2022 general election into closer focus. Two-term school board trustee Robbe Lehmann said he conceded his race to...
2news.com
Peppermill Reno hosting Pie it Forward Bake Sale to benefit The Empowerment Center
Get your Thanksgiving Pie and help a great cause! The Peppermill Reno will be hosting their 7th annual Pie it Forward bake sale and selling freshly baked pumpkin pies for $7. All proceeds will go directly to The Empowerment Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping women who suffer from substance abuse.
matadornetwork.com
This Reno Hotel Redefines Lodging in a City Known for Gaming Resorts
There’s a hotel in Reno that has a 164-foot outdoor climbing wall soaring above the Reno Arch on the corner of Virginia Street and Commercial Row. Not what you’d expect in a city packed with casino resorts and sports bars. But that’s what the Whitney Peak Hotel does: it shatters stereotypes. Instead of catering to a gambling crowd, it provides a refuge for outdoor enthusiasts and business travelers passing through.
mynews4.com
Saint Mary's hospital in Reno closing maternity ward immediately
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center's Maternal Child Health Services (MCH) has closed, the hospital announced Friday evening. According to the hospital, they have made the difficult decision to close the program after careful evaluation. Declining birth rates, staffing realignments, and limitations...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Measure G easily passes in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Voters overwhelmingly supported the City’s Measure G in the November election. Measure G — the City’s Cannabis Funding/Taxation Measure — received 63% approval from voters with 3,461 supporting the measure and 2,040 against. The measure was placed on the ballot...
KOLO TV Reno
Campaign signs being removed throughout Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now that the Midterm electiona are over, many are wondering when campaign signs around town will start to go away. The City of Reno says they take a proactive approach on having them removed and have sent letters to candidates and property owners with deadlines on when they need to be taken down. It warns that if campaign signs aren’t removed, code enforcement will issue citations to both the candidate and property owners.
2news.com
Sparks and Reno Walmart Supercenters to Celebrate Grand Re-Openings with Community Celebrations
On Friday, November 18 at 8 a.m., the Sparks community will be welcomed back to the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 5065 Pyramid Way. After, at 9 a.m., the Reno community will be welcomed back to the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 250 Vista Knoll Parkway. A celebratory community event...
KOLO TV Reno
Winter wellness: tips from the health district to beat cold and flu season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the time of year when you may start to get sick. There are some recommendations to stay healthy and avoid the common cold, Flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Keeping up with common health practices like washing your hands, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, and disinfecting touching surfaces are important reminders.
kunr.org
Two newcomers, one incumbent elected to Washoe County Commission
In District 2, which covers South Reno to Washoe Valley, Washoe County assessor and Republican Mike Clark beat retired civil engineer and Democrat Keith Lockard. Clark’s top priorities are cleaning up the Truckee River, addressing mental health issues among people experiencing homelessness, and ensuring money “isn’t wasted” by the county. Clark has received funding from Robert Beadles, a prominent local GOP donor who has made false claims about Nevada’s election system and cited antisemitic propaganda online. He was also temporarily banned from county property for sending mass mailers, including a photo of a female county official in a bathing suit. Clark has a background in mortgage real estate and said his proudest moment as an assessor was concluding a property tax dispute in Incline Village and Crystal Bay that resulted in Washoe County being responsible for refunding excess taxes to residents.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe residents protest US 50 corridor plan
Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment on the East Shore Corridor Management Plan at today’s meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors. The Board is scheduled to meet 9:30 a.m. to noon, but public comment on matters not on the agenda occurs...
KOLO TV Reno
Sunday Supper at Duke's inside Legends Bay Casino in Sparks
KOLO TV Reno
Local woman rides bike 3,300 miles, sets Guinness record
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On July 8th, Cindy Norris left northern Washington on her bike. On that day she knew she had more than 3,300 miles ahead of her, but didn’t really know what to expect. “The bliss of being a novice and not knowing what lies ahead helped...
