People: Kylie Rowe joins Lyon Living team and the Reno Experience District

Reno native Kylie Rowe has joined the Lyon Living team and the Reno Experience District as chief experience officer, adding a vast array of experience in leadership, business development and marketing communications to the project. As chief experience officer, Rowe will bring her background in economic and community development, entrepreneurship,...
2news.com

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center on Maternity Care

The hospital says they have an experienced staff at their maternity units and they're trying to cultivate a sense of community. After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will...
nnbw.com

Harris brothers open Street CRE in Reno

Street CRE is a full-service brokerage providing professional advisory across all segments of the commercial real estate market in Nevada. This includes industrial, office, retail, multi-family, and property management, with a keen focus on owners and new development services. Matthew and Benjamin Harris saw a unique opportunity in the Northern...
FOX Reno

Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
KOLO TV Reno

St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ask any two longtime native Renoites where they were born and at least one is likely to point to St. Mary’s. The hospital shared that task with Washoe Medical Center, now Renown, for more than a century. So news that would no longer be happening came as a shock to some.
KOLO TV Reno

Swift Institute helping turn off lower back pain with Intracept Procedure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Patients with chronic lower back pain could benefit from a new procedure being offered in Northern Nevada. Swift Institute has added the Intracept to its pain treatment care, with Dr. Hugh McDermott recently becoming the first are surgeon to perform the procedure at an ambulatory surgery center.
KOLO TV Reno

Pet of the Week

Record-Courier

School board challengers win races

School Board challengers Susan Jansen, Katherine Dickerson and David Burns won their races after their opponents conceded. Two more days and 5,087 more ballots counted brought the Douglas County results of the 2022 general election into closer focus. Two-term school board trustee Robbe Lehmann said he conceded his race to...
matadornetwork.com

This Reno Hotel Redefines Lodging in a City Known for Gaming Resorts

There’s a hotel in Reno that has a 164-foot outdoor climbing wall soaring above the Reno Arch on the corner of Virginia Street and Commercial Row. Not what you’d expect in a city packed with casino resorts and sports bars. But that’s what the Whitney Peak Hotel does: it shatters stereotypes. Instead of catering to a gambling crowd, it provides a refuge for outdoor enthusiasts and business travelers passing through.
mynews4.com

Saint Mary's hospital in Reno closing maternity ward immediately

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center's Maternal Child Health Services (MCH) has closed, the hospital announced Friday evening. According to the hospital, they have made the difficult decision to close the program after careful evaluation. Declining birth rates, staffing realignments, and limitations...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Measure G easily passes in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Voters overwhelmingly supported the City’s Measure G in the November election. Measure G — the City’s Cannabis Funding/Taxation Measure — received 63% approval from voters with 3,461 supporting the measure and 2,040 against. The measure was placed on the ballot...
KOLO TV Reno

Campaign signs being removed throughout Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now that the Midterm electiona are over, many are wondering when campaign signs around town will start to go away. The City of Reno says they take a proactive approach on having them removed and have sent letters to candidates and property owners with deadlines on when they need to be taken down. It warns that if campaign signs aren’t removed, code enforcement will issue citations to both the candidate and property owners.
KOLO TV Reno

Winter wellness: tips from the health district to beat cold and flu season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the time of year when you may start to get sick. There are some recommendations to stay healthy and avoid the common cold, Flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Keeping up with common health practices like washing your hands, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, and disinfecting touching surfaces are important reminders.
kunr.org

Two newcomers, one incumbent elected to Washoe County Commission

In District 2, which covers South Reno to Washoe Valley, Washoe County assessor and Republican Mike Clark beat retired civil engineer and Democrat Keith Lockard. Clark’s top priorities are cleaning up the Truckee River, addressing mental health issues among people experiencing homelessness, and ensuring money “isn’t wasted” by the county. Clark has received funding from Robert Beadles, a prominent local GOP donor who has made false claims about Nevada’s election system and cited antisemitic propaganda online. He was also temporarily banned from county property for sending mass mailers, including a photo of a female county official in a bathing suit. Clark has a background in mortgage real estate and said his proudest moment as an assessor was concluding a property tax dispute in Incline Village and Crystal Bay that resulted in Washoe County being responsible for refunding excess taxes to residents.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe residents protest US 50 corridor plan

Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment on the East Shore Corridor Management Plan at today’s meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors. The Board is scheduled to meet 9:30 a.m. to noon, but public comment on matters not on the agenda occurs...
KOLO TV Reno

Local woman rides bike 3,300 miles, sets Guinness record

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On July 8th, Cindy Norris left northern Washington on her bike. On that day she knew she had more than 3,300 miles ahead of her, but didn’t really know what to expect. “The bliss of being a novice and not knowing what lies ahead helped...
