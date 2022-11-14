Read full article on original website
Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin
Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
Nadal on Djokovic playing the Australian Open: “That’s the best news possible”
Rafael Nadal said he welcomed the news that Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play in next year’s Australian Open. The Serb had been handed a three-year visa ban after he was eventually sent home from Melbourne in January over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19. But a...
“It’s nice to say that I was able to beat him finally” – Felix Auger-Aliassime takes confidence from “really important win” over Nadal
Felix Auger-Aliassime has been ticking off boxes one by one in 2022. The 22-year-old tasted ATP Cup glory at the start of the season, as he clinched victory for Canada; he notched his first career ATP title in February; more recently, the Montreal native reeled off a career-best 16-match win streak to assure qualification for the Nitto ATP Finals for the first time.
“It was a pure roller coaster” – Tsitsipas survives epic clash to eliminate Medvedev at ATP Finals
In terms of drama, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev’s 11th career meeting was a perfect 10. The pair of former ATP Finals champions engaged in a see saw battle that lasted two hours and 21 minutes and featured more plot changes than an Agatha Christie novel. In the end...
“It has been lost over the years in our sport” – Tsitsipas keen on bringing serve-and-volley tennis into the limelight
Back in 2020, when Maxime Cressy rampaged the net point after point during his second-round loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the US Open, the Greek came away impressed. “His game is very unorthodox to be honest with you. You don’t have players like this on Tour,” Tsitsipas said. “He’s a rare species of a tennis player, that’s what he is.”
“I’ve played a long year” – Felix Auger-Aliassime ran out of steam against Fritz in his 21st match in a month and a half
After a career-best 57 wins, his first four ATP titles and a berth in the prestigious ATP Finals, Felix Auger-Aliassime will head into the off-season surrounded by nothing but good vibes. And, when it finally ends after next week’s Davis Cup, he’ll be due an extended vacation. 🏆...
Fast courts at ATP Finals in Turin don’t just favour big servers, says Taylor Fritz
After five-days of serve-centric tennis at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, the general assessment from viewers is that the conditions favor big servers. American Taylor Fritz, who dropped just 17 points on serve during his three-set triumph over Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday evening in Turin, says it swings both ways.
Confident Casper Ruud is in statement-making mode at the ATP Finals, and angling for a win against his idol Nadal
Casper Ruud has exceeded his wildest dreams this week at the ATP Finals, by becoming the first player to qualify for the semi-finals after two impressive performances against Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz. The Norwegian has already had a season to remember, reaching Grand Slam finals at Roland-Garros and the...
“It means I was not good enough” – after seven consecutive top-10 losses, Daniil Medvedev vows to improve
Prior to the Australian Open final earlier this year, Daniil Medvedev had reeled off 20 wins in his last 27 matches against top-10 talent. With a two sets to love lead over Rafael Nadal in the final, the then world No 2 ended up losing a heartbreaker to the Spaniard – he has not earned a top-10 win since.
“All the hard work pays off” – No 1 Alcaraz proud to make history as he sets sights on 100 percent health in 2023
Several years ago, if you had pooled a thousand tennis journalists about the chances of a teenager finishing an ATP season as the No 1 player, most would have called you crazy. Today in Turin, as 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz lofted and then kissed his year-end No 1 trophy while cameras clicked and fans cheered, crazy has come true.
From Carlitos to Alcaraz, Episode 5: Physical and mental strength, like no young player in the history of the men’s game
5/6 : We can talk endlessly about Carlos Alcaraz’s rise, and the bright future that is in store for the surging Spaniard. And when we do it is imperative to remember that his well-rounded tennis sits on a foundation of sound body and mind. This soundness has helped create a nimble competitor who is now able to navigate challenges like only an elite champion can. See how he, his long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and other instrumental characters helped shape the foundation of Carlitos from a very young age.
Nadal casts doubt on his Davis Cup future: “Let’s see if I am able to play again one day. I am not sure about it”
For many people, their first real sight of Rafael Nadal in full flight came at the end of 2004, when at the age of 18, he beat Andy Roddick in a stunning four-set display as Spain went on to win the Davis Cup in Seville. In a glorious career that...
