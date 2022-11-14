ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennismajors.com

Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin

Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
“It’s nice to say that I was able to beat him finally” – Felix Auger-Aliassime takes confidence from “really important win” over Nadal

Felix Auger-Aliassime has been ticking off boxes one by one in 2022. The 22-year-old tasted ATP Cup glory at the start of the season, as he clinched victory for Canada; he notched his first career ATP title in February; more recently, the Montreal native reeled off a career-best 16-match win streak to assure qualification for the Nitto ATP Finals for the first time.
“It has been lost over the years in our sport” – Tsitsipas keen on bringing serve-and-volley tennis into the limelight

Back in 2020, when Maxime Cressy rampaged the net point after point during his second-round loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the US Open, the Greek came away impressed. “His game is very unorthodox to be honest with you. You don’t have players like this on Tour,” Tsitsipas said. “He’s a rare species of a tennis player, that’s what he is.”
Fast courts at ATP Finals in Turin don’t just favour big servers, says Taylor Fritz

After five-days of serve-centric tennis at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, the general assessment from viewers is that the conditions favor big servers. American Taylor Fritz, who dropped just 17 points on serve during his three-set triumph over Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday evening in Turin, says it swings both ways.
From Carlitos to Alcaraz, Episode 5: Physical and mental strength, like no young player in the history of the men’s game

5/6 : We can talk endlessly about Carlos Alcaraz’s rise, and the bright future that is in store for the surging Spaniard. And when we do it is imperative to remember that his well-rounded tennis sits on a foundation of sound body and mind. This soundness has helped create a nimble competitor who is now able to navigate challenges like only an elite champion can. See how he, his long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and other instrumental characters helped shape the foundation of Carlitos from a very young age.

