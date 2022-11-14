ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Hilltoppers' offensive line thriving in new blocking scheme

None of Science Hill’s current offensive lineman were born when Alex Gibbs became widely known for his zone-blocking scheme in the National Football League. But the Hilltoppers have made giant strides with the technique, and have rushed for more than 300 yards in each of their three biggest games of the season. The result is a trip to Maryville for Friday’s Class 6A state quarterfinal contest.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Boone coaching staff playing a role in historic season

When a high school football team goes on a long winning streak, sometimes it’s tradition and talent meshing together. But when a program bucks against all school history to win 12 straight games, rest assured this is true: a lot of people are doing a bunch of things right.
BOONE, NC
Johnson City Press

No. 22 Tennessee rolls past Florida Gulf Coast 81-50

KNOXVILLE — Olivier Nkamhoua and Josiah-Jordan James each scored 18 points to lead No. 22 Tennessee to a 81-50 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday night. “We focused on learning a tough loss the hard way,” said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. “We talked about defense. Who do we want to be? What do you want to be?”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU fires softball coach

East Tennessee State fired softball coach Belinda Hendrix on Tuesday after one tumultuous season. A news release from the ETSU athletic department said the school “has parted ways with Hendrix for cause following numerous complaints from student-athletes, parents, and community members who cited an unhealthy team culture.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Photo gallery: West Ridge at Cocke County basketball

Cocke County was led by Kyler Hayes’ 16-point performance in a 55-52 victory over West Ridge on Tuesday night. West Ridge, which had the upper hand at halftime, was led by Wade Witcher with 16 points, including the 1,000th point of his career. Dawson Arnold collected 10 while Houston Sherfey finished with nine.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Home visit for Williams gives Tar Heels legend time to reflect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — College basketball coaching legend Roy Williams was back in his hometown Sunday, presenting the Most Valuable Player award at the Asheville Championship. Williams, who won three national championships at North Carolina as a head coach, finished with 903 victories, fifth on the all-time list of Division I men’s coaches.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Johnson City Press

ETSU announces 2022 Notable Women award winners

East Tennessee State University’s Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program has announced Dr. Cerrone Foster and Dr. Mary Mullins as the 2022 recipients of the Notable Women of ETSU Award. On Wednesday, ETSU faculty and students gathered to celebrate the university’s accomplished women at the annual Notable Women...
Johnson City Press

Milton Marathon returns to ETSU

East Tennessee State University will hold a Milton Marathon, with a public reading of John Milton’s 1667 masterpiece, “Paradise Lost,” on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Reece Museum. ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland and Provost and Senior Vice President for Academics...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 16

Nov. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported that “T. E. Hurst of Johnson City arrived in the city yesterday.”. “Miss E. C. Smith arrived yesterday from Johnson City.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter County Courthouse, TCAT Elizabethton unite on food drive

ELIZABETHTON — Imagine having to make a choice between preparing for a successful future and dropping out of school to take a job because you are starving. That is the reality for enough students that the Tennessee Board of Regents has recognized the problem. For the past 24 years,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

New deli opens in Johnson City Mall

Al’s Deli had its grand opening last weekend in the Mall at Johnson City. The deli, located next to Pal’s in the food court, is owned and operated by Al Rugovac. He moved from the Bronx to Johnson City two years ago with his wife and six kids, but he already had connections in the area.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

The Hogslop String Band brings combo of genres to the Carter Fold

HILTONS, Va. — The hogslop of yore can’t be tied down to just one ingredient, in the same way the bluegrass band by the same name isn’t defined by just one sound. The Hogslop String Band likely just hopes you aren’t as disgusted by the latter as you are by the former.
HILTONS, VA
Johnson City Press

Five far SWVA local election counts certified

GATE CITY – Election officials settled five town elections in far Southwest Virginia Tuesday. Scott County Registrar Mike Edwards said election officials completed their canvass of write-in ballots and mailed ballots for the winning candidates in town council races in Clinchport, Duffield and Nickelsville. Preliminary results were posted on the state Department of Elections website Tuesday.
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Johnson City Press

City starting citizen-led study of Lynn Garden redevelopment plan

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to enter into a partnership to develop a corridor development plan for Lynn Garden Drive in an effort to help revitalize the area. “This will look for ways we can provide recommendations on a redevelopment standpoint,” Kingsport City Manager...

