Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers' offensive line thriving in new blocking scheme
None of Science Hill’s current offensive lineman were born when Alex Gibbs became widely known for his zone-blocking scheme in the National Football League. But the Hilltoppers have made giant strides with the technique, and have rushed for more than 300 yards in each of their three biggest games of the season. The result is a trip to Maryville for Friday’s Class 6A state quarterfinal contest.
Johnson City Press
Boone coaching staff playing a role in historic season
When a high school football team goes on a long winning streak, sometimes it’s tradition and talent meshing together. But when a program bucks against all school history to win 12 straight games, rest assured this is true: a lot of people are doing a bunch of things right.
Johnson City Press
No. 22 Tennessee rolls past Florida Gulf Coast 81-50
KNOXVILLE — Olivier Nkamhoua and Josiah-Jordan James each scored 18 points to lead No. 22 Tennessee to a 81-50 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday night. “We focused on learning a tough loss the hard way,” said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. “We talked about defense. Who do we want to be? What do you want to be?”
Johnson City Press
Lady Blue Devils' season ends with state semifinal loss to unbeaten Glenvar
SALEM — The streak continues. Glenvar kept its record perfect with a 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 win over Gate City on Tuesday in the VHSL Class 2 state volleyball semifinals.
Johnson City Press
ETSU fires softball coach
East Tennessee State fired softball coach Belinda Hendrix on Tuesday after one tumultuous season. A news release from the ETSU athletic department said the school “has parted ways with Hendrix for cause following numerous complaints from student-athletes, parents, and community members who cited an unhealthy team culture.”
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: West Ridge at Cocke County basketball
Cocke County was led by Kyler Hayes’ 16-point performance in a 55-52 victory over West Ridge on Tuesday night. West Ridge, which had the upper hand at halftime, was led by Wade Witcher with 16 points, including the 1,000th point of his career. Dawson Arnold collected 10 while Houston Sherfey finished with nine.
Johnson City Press
Home visit for Williams gives Tar Heels legend time to reflect
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — College basketball coaching legend Roy Williams was back in his hometown Sunday, presenting the Most Valuable Player award at the Asheville Championship. Williams, who won three national championships at North Carolina as a head coach, finished with 903 victories, fifth on the all-time list of Division I men’s coaches.
Johnson City Press
ETSU announces 2022 Notable Women award winners
East Tennessee State University’s Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program has announced Dr. Cerrone Foster and Dr. Mary Mullins as the 2022 recipients of the Notable Women of ETSU Award. On Wednesday, ETSU faculty and students gathered to celebrate the university’s accomplished women at the annual Notable Women...
Johnson City Press
School officials respond to reports of assault on Daniel Boone High School football team
Washington County school district officials on Tuesday said they have corroborated allegations that a student had physically assaulted another student at Daniel Boone High School. According to a news release from the school district, on Nov. 6, a parent reported that her son, a member of the Daniel Boone High...
Johnson City Press
Milton Marathon returns to ETSU
East Tennessee State University will hold a Milton Marathon, with a public reading of John Milton’s 1667 masterpiece, “Paradise Lost,” on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Reece Museum. ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland and Provost and Senior Vice President for Academics...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 16
Nov. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported that “T. E. Hurst of Johnson City arrived in the city yesterday.”. “Miss E. C. Smith arrived yesterday from Johnson City.”
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Packing party in wintry Wednesday temperatures prepares for Saturday's 80th Santa Train
KINGSPORT — More than 150 of Santa's greater Tri-Cities elves were hard at work at the Food City on Eastman Road Wednesday. They kept warm with work as temperatures dipped below 40 degrees into the evening and night.
Johnson City Press
Rogersville drag strip hosting races and car show Saturday
Cherokee Race Park is hosting both racing and a car show Saturday. There are races at the 1/8-mile drag strip scheduled for the Pro, No Box and Junior Dragster divisions. Gates open at 10 a.m. with time trials to begin at noon.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Courthouse, TCAT Elizabethton unite on food drive
ELIZABETHTON — Imagine having to make a choice between preparing for a successful future and dropping out of school to take a job because you are starving. That is the reality for enough students that the Tennessee Board of Regents has recognized the problem. For the past 24 years,...
Johnson City Press
UPDATE: TBI to investigate reported assaults at Daniel Boone High School
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist the Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into a reported assault of a football player by another student, the WCSO said Wednesday. “In the interest of transparency and due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, Tennessee Bureau...
Johnson City Press
“We deserve to feel safe”; students speak out about discomfort at Daniel Boone High School
Following news of a sheriff's department investigation of a reported assault of a Daniel Boone High School football player, students and community members have voiced their discomfort and concerns for student safety. School system officials on Tuesday said an assault did occur, and on Wednesday the Washington County Sheriff's Office...
Johnson City Press
New deli opens in Johnson City Mall
Al’s Deli had its grand opening last weekend in the Mall at Johnson City. The deli, located next to Pal’s in the food court, is owned and operated by Al Rugovac. He moved from the Bronx to Johnson City two years ago with his wife and six kids, but he already had connections in the area.
Johnson City Press
The Hogslop String Band brings combo of genres to the Carter Fold
HILTONS, Va. — The hogslop of yore can’t be tied down to just one ingredient, in the same way the bluegrass band by the same name isn’t defined by just one sound. The Hogslop String Band likely just hopes you aren’t as disgusted by the latter as you are by the former.
Johnson City Press
Five far SWVA local election counts certified
GATE CITY – Election officials settled five town elections in far Southwest Virginia Tuesday. Scott County Registrar Mike Edwards said election officials completed their canvass of write-in ballots and mailed ballots for the winning candidates in town council races in Clinchport, Duffield and Nickelsville. Preliminary results were posted on the state Department of Elections website Tuesday.
Johnson City Press
City starting citizen-led study of Lynn Garden redevelopment plan
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to enter into a partnership to develop a corridor development plan for Lynn Garden Drive in an effort to help revitalize the area. “This will look for ways we can provide recommendations on a redevelopment standpoint,” Kingsport City Manager...
