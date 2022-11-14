ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Pediatric groups urge Biden to issue national emergency over respiratory viruses

The Children's Hospital Association and American Academy of Pediatrics are calling on federal officials to declare a national and public health emergency to free up resources and give hospitals more flexibility to respond to an "alarming surge of pediatric hospitalizations" from respiratory syncytial virus and flu. In a Nov. 14...
beckershospitalreview.com

Where are the 22 Leapfrog straight-'A' hospitals?

The Leapfrog Group released its fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grade on Nov. 16, assigning "A" through "F" letter grades to nearly 3,000 general acute care hospitals in the U.S. for patient safety performance. Leapfrog has assigned letter grades every fall and spring to hospitals since 2012, evaluating how well they...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Ohio measles outbreak hospitalizes 7 children

Health officials in central Ohio are investigating a measles outbreak that has infected at least 18 children, all of whom are unvaccinated, CBS News reported Nov. 16. The outbreak has infected children at seven day cares and one school, Kelli Newman, a spokesperson for Columbus Public Health, told CBS. Seventeen of the 18 measles cases are among kids under the age of 5, and seven children have been hospitalized.
COLUMBUS, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

HHS to partner with health systems on national patient safety alliance

HHS is partnering with some of the country's largest health systems on a national alliance to advance patient safety that will launch next year. On Nov. 14, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and leaders from the CDC, FDA, CMS and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, convened a listening session with CEOs of the some of the largest U.S. health systems and patient safety advocates to discuss the launch of the National Healthcare System Action Alliance to Advance Patient Safety.
beckershospitalreview.com

340B safety-net hospitals lost $2.96M from drugmaker restrictions, AHA finds

The average 340B safety-net hospital, which cares for a disproportionate share of low-income and uninsured patients, reported annual losses of $2.96 million, and the average critical access hospital lost an average of $507,000 as a result of drug company 340B restrictions, according to a survey conducted by the American Hospital Association.
beckershospitalreview.com

Baptist Health South Florida welcomes clinical wellness pharmacists

Baptist Health South Florida is the first health system in the nation to hire clinical wellness pharmacists, the 11-hospital system said Nov. 15. The system welcomed clinician wellness pharmacists Marissa Brooks, PharmD, and Brandon Welch, PharmD. Dr. Brooks will focus on oncology, community health and employee health, and Dr. Welch will specialize in executive health, orthopedics and sports medicine.
FLORIDA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

US News names 2022-23 Best Nursing Homes: 5 things to know

U.S. News and World Report published its 2022-23 Best Nursing Homes ratings Nov. 15. 1. This year's ratings feature two new measures for weekend staffing and infection rates that resulted in hospitalizations. The weekend staffing measure is part of the long-term care rating, while the infection rates measure is part of the short-term rehabilitation rating.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

How technology enables better access & outcomes amidst a mental healthcare crisis

Even before the pandemic, nearly one out of five American adults and one in five children and teens suffered from a mental health condition, from anxiety to depression to suicidal ideation. What compounds this crisis is the lack of behavioral health providers available to meet people’s mental health needs.
beckershospitalreview.com

Pharmacist viewpoint: Punishing retailers for opioid crisis 'unacceptable'

Walmart proposed a $3.1 billion settlement for its pharmacies' role in opioid abuse, and the move has one independent pharmacist worried about unintended consequences, CBS affiliate KTVQ reported Nov. 16. "Addiction has been a problem in society for years, and it's going to be a problem for years to come,"...
BILLINGS, MT
beckershospitalreview.com

Researchers found C. difficile has a secret ally

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia researchers found that Enterococcus, an antibiotic-resistant pathogen, works with Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, to change the metabolic environment in the gut so C. diff can thrive, Science Daily reported Nov. 16. C. diff is a bacteria that causes severe intestinal illness; it is difficult to...
beckershospitalreview.com

Michigan hospital adds wide MRI equipment to ease patient anxiety

Sparrow Clinton Hospital in St. Johns, Mich., has added wide bore MRI equipment to give patients more room and ease anxiety about undergoing a scan. The new equipment features a bore size about four inches wider than a standard MRI unit, "which makes a big difference for the elderly, very young, and patients who are larger," the hospital said in a Nov. 15 news release. "The equipment also provides better clarity in its images, reducing exam time and increasing patient satisfaction."
SAINT JOHNS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy