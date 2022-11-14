ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. Muslim Vermonters now have the chance to access the food they need in an easy way. UVM Health Network officials say the organization lost tens of millions of dollars in fiscal year 2022, and on Thursday they released a plan to get back on track.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New report finds recreation plays outsize role in Vt. economy

When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. 1st-of-its kind program to help feed Muslims in Burlington area. Muslim Vermonters now have the chance to access the food they need in an easy way. UVM Health Network reports $90M FY’22 loss. Updated: 2 hours ago. UVM Health...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont increases minimum wage in 2023

Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets. Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years. As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. ramps up new version of relocation incentives

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont for the past four years has offered incentive grants in an effort to attract out-of-staters to move here. The program was launched in 2018 and was the first of its kind in the nation. Since then, around 435 new workers have made use of the grants.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

State officials tour NEK to discuss unspent ARPA funding

When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. 1st-of-its kind program to help feed Muslims in Burlington area. Muslim Vermonters now have the chance to access the food they need in an easy way. UVM Health Network reports $90M FY’22 loss. Updated: 2 hours ago. UVM Health...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Wednesday Weathercast

Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets. Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years. As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Hundreds meet in Burlington to seek housing crisis solutions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Housing professionals gathered in Burlington Wednesday to find solutions to the state’s housing crisis. The Vermont Statewide Housing Conference is the largest event of its kind in the state, with a record attendance this year of more than 400. Attendees included state legislators, housing developers, bankers, and advocates. The goal is to learn about the implications of this month’s election on housing and try to find innovative ways to address the crisis itself as well as other factors such as homelessness and discrimination.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Will Vermont’s weed advertising restrictions stunt new industry?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has adopted some of the most restrictive cannabis advertising rules in the country — regulations that some entrepreneurs say could stifle small businesses hoping to grow in the fledgling market. Among the restrictions: All ads must be approved in advance by Vermont Cannabis Control...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Return of winter weather spotlights Vermont’s homeless dilemma

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first snowfall of the year has renewed concerns over adequate emergency shelter space for vulnerable Vermonters. This year it comes as the state announced changes in eligibility, restoring pre-pandemic policies. “The change for the winter season is that we have expanded eligibility for the Emergency...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Development Conference brings together industry professionals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders in commercial real estate and development in Vermont are getting together to talk about future growth in the Green Mountains. Thursday marks the eighth annual Vermont Development Conference. It’s being held at the Burlington Hilton and is billed as the only statewide event connecting groups of professionals in the development industry. They’re expected to discuss economic trends, permitting, growth, and designing for the future.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. Electric Co-Op files for rate hike in electric bills

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Around 38,000 northern Vermont customers could see a surge in their electric bills this winter. The Vermont Electric Cooperative has filed a request for an 8.19% rate increase that would kick in in the new year. The utility says the rising cost of wholesale power due...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. Rep. John Palasik dies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state Rep. John Palasik has died. The Republican from Milton was first elected to the Statehouse in 2018. He also served in the Army, the Vermont National Guard, and in the Milton Police. In a statement, Governor Phil Scott said Palasik died Tuesday morning. “John...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont family featured in HBO's 'Santa Camp'

Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets. Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years. As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Late night weather forecast

Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years. As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue.
MILTON, VT
WCAX

Some Vermont ski resorts ready to start their lifts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skiers and riders won’t have to wait much longer to hit the slopes. Killington and Stowe both plan to open before the weekend hits. Ski Vermont says the snowfall plus the snow guns running mean places like Sugarbush could run their lifts this weekend as planned.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Many Vermont bee species in urgent need of conservation, study finds

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Bees inhabiting your backyard could be on the decline according to the Vermont Center for Ecostudies. The center has released a report on Vermont’s wild bees after about three years of surveying. The big finding-- of 350 wild bee species in Vermont, 55 are in urgent need of conservation action.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Man charged in Vt. with transporting people who entered US illegally

HIGHGATE CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A man has pleaded not guilty in Vermont to charges he unlawfully transported people who he knew entered the U.S. illegally. Two weeks ago, Border Patrol Agents in Highgate Center pulled over Sebastian Buitrago-Valero, 23, of Chicago, after witnessing people emerge from a ditch and enter his car.
CHICAGO, IL
WCAX

What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The world’s population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection. Much of the growth is coming from developing nations in Africa including Nigeria, where the population in 30 years is expected to put it in a tie for third place with the United States after India and China.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Skiers prepare to hit the slopes

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow guns are running at full blast on mountains across our region as some skiers and riders prepare to hit the slopes. Thursday is the opening day for pass-holders at Killington with only intermediate and expert terrain available. Killington opens Friday to the general public, while...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy