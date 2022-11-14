Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Thursday Weathercast
When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. Muslim Vermonters now have the chance to access the food they need in an easy way. UVM Health Network officials say the organization lost tens of millions of dollars in fiscal year 2022, and on Thursday they released a plan to get back on track.
WCAX
New report finds recreation plays outsize role in Vt. economy
When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. 1st-of-its kind program to help feed Muslims in Burlington area. Muslim Vermonters now have the chance to access the food they need in an easy way. UVM Health Network reports $90M FY’22 loss. Updated: 2 hours ago. UVM Health...
WCAX
Vermont increases minimum wage in 2023
Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets. Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years. As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue.
WCAX
Vt. ramps up new version of relocation incentives
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont for the past four years has offered incentive grants in an effort to attract out-of-staters to move here. The program was launched in 2018 and was the first of its kind in the nation. Since then, around 435 new workers have made use of the grants.
WCAX
State officials tour NEK to discuss unspent ARPA funding
When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. 1st-of-its kind program to help feed Muslims in Burlington area. Muslim Vermonters now have the chance to access the food they need in an easy way. UVM Health Network reports $90M FY’22 loss. Updated: 2 hours ago. UVM Health...
WCAX
Wednesday Weathercast
Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets. Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years. As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue.
WCAX
Hundreds meet in Burlington to seek housing crisis solutions
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Housing professionals gathered in Burlington Wednesday to find solutions to the state’s housing crisis. The Vermont Statewide Housing Conference is the largest event of its kind in the state, with a record attendance this year of more than 400. Attendees included state legislators, housing developers, bankers, and advocates. The goal is to learn about the implications of this month’s election on housing and try to find innovative ways to address the crisis itself as well as other factors such as homelessness and discrimination.
WCAX
Will Vermont’s weed advertising restrictions stunt new industry?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has adopted some of the most restrictive cannabis advertising rules in the country — regulations that some entrepreneurs say could stifle small businesses hoping to grow in the fledgling market. Among the restrictions: All ads must be approved in advance by Vermont Cannabis Control...
WCAX
Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID
Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets. Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years.
WCAX
Return of winter weather spotlights Vermont’s homeless dilemma
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first snowfall of the year has renewed concerns over adequate emergency shelter space for vulnerable Vermonters. This year it comes as the state announced changes in eligibility, restoring pre-pandemic policies. “The change for the winter season is that we have expanded eligibility for the Emergency...
WCAX
Vermont Development Conference brings together industry professionals
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders in commercial real estate and development in Vermont are getting together to talk about future growth in the Green Mountains. Thursday marks the eighth annual Vermont Development Conference. It’s being held at the Burlington Hilton and is billed as the only statewide event connecting groups of professionals in the development industry. They’re expected to discuss economic trends, permitting, growth, and designing for the future.
WCAX
Vt. Electric Co-Op files for rate hike in electric bills
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Around 38,000 northern Vermont customers could see a surge in their electric bills this winter. The Vermont Electric Cooperative has filed a request for an 8.19% rate increase that would kick in in the new year. The utility says the rising cost of wholesale power due...
WCAX
Vt. Rep. John Palasik dies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state Rep. John Palasik has died. The Republican from Milton was first elected to the Statehouse in 2018. He also served in the Army, the Vermont National Guard, and in the Milton Police. In a statement, Governor Phil Scott said Palasik died Tuesday morning. “John...
WCAX
Vermont family featured in HBO's 'Santa Camp'
Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets. Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years. As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue.
WCAX
Late night weather forecast
Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years. As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue.
WCAX
Some Vermont ski resorts ready to start their lifts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skiers and riders won’t have to wait much longer to hit the slopes. Killington and Stowe both plan to open before the weekend hits. Ski Vermont says the snowfall plus the snow guns running mean places like Sugarbush could run their lifts this weekend as planned.
WCAX
Many Vermont bee species in urgent need of conservation, study finds
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Bees inhabiting your backyard could be on the decline according to the Vermont Center for Ecostudies. The center has released a report on Vermont’s wild bees after about three years of surveying. The big finding-- of 350 wild bee species in Vermont, 55 are in urgent need of conservation action.
WCAX
Man charged in Vt. with transporting people who entered US illegally
HIGHGATE CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A man has pleaded not guilty in Vermont to charges he unlawfully transported people who he knew entered the U.S. illegally. Two weeks ago, Border Patrol Agents in Highgate Center pulled over Sebastian Buitrago-Valero, 23, of Chicago, after witnessing people emerge from a ditch and enter his car.
WCAX
What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The world’s population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection. Much of the growth is coming from developing nations in Africa including Nigeria, where the population in 30 years is expected to put it in a tie for third place with the United States after India and China.
WCAX
Skiers prepare to hit the slopes
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow guns are running at full blast on mountains across our region as some skiers and riders prepare to hit the slopes. Thursday is the opening day for pass-holders at Killington with only intermediate and expert terrain available. Killington opens Friday to the general public, while...
Comments / 0