ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Djokovic eases into semifinals with victory over Rublev

TURIN, Italy — Five-time champion Novak Djokovic eased into the final four of the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Andrey Rublev. It took the seventh-seeded Djokovic just 68 minutes to see off Rublev and make it two wins out of two in Turin to qualify for his 11th semifinal in 15 appearances at the year-end tournament.
tennismajors.com

Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin

Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
AFP

Boosted by Australian visa, Djokovic 'flawless' against Rublev

Novak Djokovic confirmed Wednesday he has received a visa to travel to Melbourne to play in the 2023 Australian Open after missing this year's tournament when he was deported over his vaccine status. Djokovic is ranked just eighth in the world in part because he missed tournaments, including the Australian Open and US Open, over his vaccination status.
The Associated Press

Official: Russian missile strike hits Ukraine’s Odesa region

A Russian missile strike hit Ukraine’s southern Odesa region for the first time in weeks on Thursday, the regional governor said. An infrastructure target was hit, Odesa regional Gov. Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram, warning about the threat of a “massive missile barrage on the entire territory of Ukraine.”
tennisuptodate.com

Alcaraz confirmed as Year End World No.1, youngest ever after Nadal eliminated

Carlos Alcaraz will finish the year as the number one ranked player in the world as Nadal's elimination from the ATP finals ensures it. Carlos Alcaraz wasn't able to take part in the ATP Finals due to an injury but the Spaniard will still finish the year as the best player in the world. There were some small chances for Nadal and Tsitsipas to overtake him but ultimately both of them failed in that regard.
The Independent

Women lead climate talks' toughest topic: reparations

Men usually outnumber and outrank women negotiators in climate talks, except when it comes to global warming's thorniest diplomatic issue this year — reparations for climate disasters. The issue of polluting nations paying vulnerable countries is handed over to women, who got the issue on the agenda after 30 years. Whether this year’s United Nations climate talks in Egypt succeed or fail mostly will come down to the issue called loss and damage in international negotiations, officials and experts say. It’s an issue that intertwines equity and economics, balancing the needs of those hurt and those who would pay....

Comments / 0

Community Policy