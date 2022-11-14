Read full article on original website
Djokovic “very happy to receive the news” that he will be able to play Australian Open, as visa ban set to be lifted
Novak Djokovic says he is “very happy to receive the news” that he will be able to play at the Australian Open in January. The former world No 1 was handed a three-year ban from entering Australia after his visa was rescinded in 2022 over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Djokovic eases into semifinals with victory over Rublev
TURIN, Italy — Five-time champion Novak Djokovic eased into the final four of the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Andrey Rublev. It took the seventh-seeded Djokovic just 68 minutes to see off Rublev and make it two wins out of two in Turin to qualify for his 11th semifinal in 15 appearances at the year-end tournament.
Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin
Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis notch stunning comeback win as Special Ks stay alive at ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have claimed their first doubles win at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. After losing their opening group stage match at the end-of-season tournament, the Special Ks have bounced back to score a thrilling come-from-behind victory. The Australian duo defeated No. 5 seeds Ivan...
Boosted by Australian visa, Djokovic 'flawless' against Rublev
Novak Djokovic confirmed Wednesday he has received a visa to travel to Melbourne to play in the 2023 Australian Open after missing this year's tournament when he was deported over his vaccine status. Djokovic is ranked just eighth in the world in part because he missed tournaments, including the Australian Open and US Open, over his vaccination status.
Confident Casper Ruud is in statement-making mode at the ATP Finals, and angling for a win against his idol Nadal
Casper Ruud has exceeded his wildest dreams this week at the ATP Finals, by becoming the first player to qualify for the semi-finals after two impressive performances against Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz. The Norwegian has already had a season to remember, reaching Grand Slam finals at Roland-Garros and the...
Report: Arsen Zakharyan To Change Citizenship
Dinamo Zagreb's Arsen Zakharyan is attempting to become an Armenian citizen to help facilitate a transfer.
Culture clash? Conservative Qatar preps for World Cup party
A recent outpouring of local anger to scenes of foreign artists and models reveling in Qatar underscored the tensions tearing at the conservative Muslim emirate
Official: Russian missile strike hits Ukraine’s Odesa region
A Russian missile strike hit Ukraine’s southern Odesa region for the first time in weeks on Thursday, the regional governor said. An infrastructure target was hit, Odesa regional Gov. Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram, warning about the threat of a “massive missile barrage on the entire territory of Ukraine.”
Russia-Ukraine war live news: blasts heard in Crimea; Putin trying to ‘freeze Ukraine into submission’, US envoy says
Explosions reported in occupied town of Dzhankoi; UN security council warns against risks of ‘catastrophic spillover’ of war
Alcaraz confirmed as Year End World No.1, youngest ever after Nadal eliminated
Carlos Alcaraz will finish the year as the number one ranked player in the world as Nadal's elimination from the ATP finals ensures it. Carlos Alcaraz wasn't able to take part in the ATP Finals due to an injury but the Spaniard will still finish the year as the best player in the world. There were some small chances for Nadal and Tsitsipas to overtake him but ultimately both of them failed in that regard.
Juventus star calls on Italy to rebuild ahead of Euro 2024 and the World Cup in 2026
Leonardo Bonucci has called on Italy to rebuild their team ahead of Euro 2024 and the World Cup in 2026 after they missed out on Qatar 2022. The Azzurri could not qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and won Euro 2020. Fans were delighted by that win and...
Myanmar to release former British envoy, Australian economist in prisoner amnesty, state media says
A British ambassador, an Australian economist and a Japanese journalist are reportedly set to be released by Myanmar's ruling military junta under an amnesty -- along with more than 6,000 other prisoners.
Women lead climate talks' toughest topic: reparations
Men usually outnumber and outrank women negotiators in climate talks, except when it comes to global warming's thorniest diplomatic issue this year — reparations for climate disasters. The issue of polluting nations paying vulnerable countries is handed over to women, who got the issue on the agenda after 30 years. Whether this year’s United Nations climate talks in Egypt succeed or fail mostly will come down to the issue called loss and damage in international negotiations, officials and experts say. It’s an issue that intertwines equity and economics, balancing the needs of those hurt and those who would pay....
Asia-Pacific leaders tackle trade, sustainability in Bangkok
The Ukraine war, great power rivalry in Asia, inflation and food and energy shortages are among the troubles vying for attention at an Asia-Pacific Rim summit
Watch: Julian Alvarez Scores For Argentina
In preparation for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Argentina take on the UAE in a friendly, in which Julian Alvarez has been given a start alongside Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.
