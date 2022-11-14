ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

MLive

Jackson, Hillsdale schools reopening Thursday, Nov. 17, following ransomware attack

JACKSON, MI - Schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will reopen Thursday, Nov. 17, after a ransomware attack forced them to shut down for three days. “Around-the-clock work” by the district’s technical team and cybersecurity experts will allow schools to reopen, as restoration efforts to network systems continue, Jackson County Intermediate School District Superintendent Kevin Oxley said.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Dundee Community Schools superintendent responds to recent school threats

DUNDEE, Mich. — Dundee Community Schools in Monroe County, Michigan, has dealt with four school threats in the past couple of weeks. Superintendent Scott Leach said the first one occurred on Oct. 26, when several Dundee Middle School students overheard a conversation between two classmates discussing committing violent acts against the school. The students quickly reported it to the school's administration and resource officers, who took immediate action.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson to install new sewer monitoring system

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It will be a lot easier for Jackson city officials to stop a sewer backup before it gets worse. City of Jackson to residents: “Don’t flush your wipes!”. The city approved the purchase of a new camera system Tuesday night to better allow officials...
JACKSON, MI
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: Two BCSD Correction Officers complete academy training

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Corrections Officers Richard Norton and Tristian Spaulding recently completed a local corrections officer training academy held at Lansing Community College. The four-week academy offers what the Sheriff’s Office calls a comprehensive, interactive instruction program in various...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
MLive

These were the 10 most dangerous intersections in Jackson County in 2021

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Vehicle crash rates have been increasing across Michigan since 2020, and Jackson County’s roadways are no different. Michigan Auto Law -- which specializes in car, truck and motorcycle crashes -- compiles vehicle crash report data from police departments across the state and creates lists to warn drivers about the risks of intersections.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Downtown Jackson to host, ‘Christmas Star’ theme parade

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson will hold its 31st annual Christmas parade on Friday at 6 p.m. Organizations from across the area will be showing off their floats in downtown Jackson featuring marching bands and Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The parade route follows West Michigan Avenue through downtown Jackson from...
JACKSON, MI
MLive

2 new roundabouts another step closer in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Construction on two new roundabouts is expected to begin soon in Jackson County. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 15, unanimously approved contracts with the Michigan Department of Transportation to build the new roundabouts at the intersections of Dearing and McCain roads and Rives Junction and Springport roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

City of Lansing to distribute food to residents with drive-thru

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost their job is welcome to participate in the drive-thru mobile food distribution. Along with the Greater Lansing Food Bank, the City of Lansing will hold a Drive-Thru Mobile Food...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson ice rink works to leave mark on community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For more than 40 years the Optimist Ice Arena in Jackson has lived by the slogan ‘friend of youth’. It’s a mission the non-profit says is about serving the community. “It’s in my heart that I want to see this place succeed and keep going,” said Optimist Ice Arena Manager, Don […]
JACKSON, MI
wlen.com

County National Bank Announces Promotion of Randy Tate

Lenawee County, MI – Joe Williams, President and CEO of County National Bank, announced the recent promotion of Randy Tate to Vice President – Loss Mitigation Officer. Randy joined CNB in 2009 as Loss Mitigation Manager with extensive experience and training in loss mitigation & delinquency management with both Fannie Mae and The Federal Housing Association.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
MICHIGAN STATE

