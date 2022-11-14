Read full article on original website
JACKSON, MI - Schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will reopen Thursday, Nov. 17, after a ransomware attack forced them to shut down for three days. “Around-the-clock work” by the district’s technical team and cybersecurity experts will allow schools to reopen, as restoration efforts to network systems continue, Jackson County Intermediate School District Superintendent Kevin Oxley said.
The ransomware attack that has crippled their shared critical operating systems for schools in both Jackson and Hillsdale counties will keep them closed at least one more day.
DUNDEE, Mich. — Dundee Community Schools in Monroe County, Michigan, has dealt with four school threats in the past couple of weeks. Superintendent Scott Leach said the first one occurred on Oct. 26, when several Dundee Middle School students overheard a conversation between two classmates discussing committing violent acts against the school. The students quickly reported it to the school's administration and resource officers, who took immediate action.
JACKSON, MI - Classes across Jackson and Hillsdale counties are canceled once again on Tuesday, Nov. 15, as the Jackson County Intermediate School District works with law enforcement, including the FBI, to resolve issues with a ransomware incident that caused the district to shut down its technology network system. Public...
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It will be a lot easier for Jackson city officials to stop a sewer backup before it gets worse. City of Jackson to residents: “Don’t flush your wipes!”. The city approved the purchase of a new camera system Tuesday night to better allow officials...
Schools in both Jackson and Hillsdale counties have been closed Monday and Tuesday due to an outage of their shared critical operating systems.
“With increasing food costs for families, we hope this will also alleviate some financial strain during the holiday season," Group Violence Intervention Coordinator Cheryl Ragland said.
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Corrections Officers Richard Norton and Tristian Spaulding recently completed a local corrections officer training academy held at Lansing Community College. The four-week academy offers what the Sheriff’s Office calls a comprehensive, interactive instruction program in various...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Vehicle crash rates have been increasing across Michigan since 2020, and Jackson County’s roadways are no different. Michigan Auto Law -- which specializes in car, truck and motorcycle crashes -- compiles vehicle crash report data from police departments across the state and creates lists to warn drivers about the risks of intersections.
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson will hold its 31st annual Christmas parade on Friday at 6 p.m. Organizations from across the area will be showing off their floats in downtown Jackson featuring marching bands and Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The parade route follows West Michigan Avenue through downtown Jackson from...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Construction on two new roundabouts is expected to begin soon in Jackson County. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 15, unanimously approved contracts with the Michigan Department of Transportation to build the new roundabouts at the intersections of Dearing and McCain roads and Rives Junction and Springport roads.
It's the second day in a row so far, and frustration among parents is growing.
Ransomware attacks are cyberattacks that use software that encrypts files on a computer, making the files useless unless the victim pays the attacker, usually in cryptocurrency.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost their job is welcome to participate in the drive-thru mobile food distribution. Along with the Greater Lansing Food Bank, the City of Lansing will hold a Drive-Thru Mobile Food...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – A lawsuit demanding that several Amish families in Lenawee County comply with sewage disposal practices infringes on religious freedom, their attorneys stated in a recent court filing. Attorneys representing 14 Amish families living in Lenawee County filed a motion Nov. 7, for summary disposition --...
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For more than 40 years the Optimist Ice Arena in Jackson has lived by the slogan ‘friend of youth’. It’s a mission the non-profit says is about serving the community. “It’s in my heart that I want to see this place succeed and keep going,” said Optimist Ice Arena Manager, Don […]
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of 21-year-old Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses. Salter was shot on Friday, November 11, at Campus Pointe plaza, near Western Michigan University, and later died from his injuries at the hospital.
Lenawee County, MI – Joe Williams, President and CEO of County National Bank, announced the recent promotion of Randy Tate to Vice President – Loss Mitigation Officer. Randy joined CNB in 2009 as Loss Mitigation Manager with extensive experience and training in loss mitigation & delinquency management with both Fannie Mae and The Federal Housing Association.
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
Monroe, MI – Michigan communities will soon benefit from the addition of 59 state troopers who graduated this morning from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School…with three of them being assigned to the Monroe Post. Trooper Hill from Willis, Kalnbach from Hudson, and Mangrum from Adrian, will soon be...
