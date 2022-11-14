In Lamar County, local officials are still reviewing the effects of the tornadoes that struck Northeast Texas and Southeastern Oklahoma earlier this month. The Paris News reports that 11 people were taken to a local emergency room as a result of injuries caused by the EF-4 tornado on Nov. 4. Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount told the Paris News that the tornado stayed on the ground for more than 25 miles and reached a width of three quarters of a mile. 77 homes in the county either sustained major damage or were destroyed. Blount said material donations to aid victims are being collected at CitySquareParis and monetary donations are being handled by the United Way. The storm system caused major damage in around Powderly, Paris, and Sulphur Springs, Elsewhere in Texas, Cason, Daingerfield, Athens, and New Boston also had major damage. There was one tonado-related death in Cason. In Oklahoma, the storms caused major damage inIdabel and there was one tornado-related death in nearby Pickens, Oklahoma.

LAMAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO