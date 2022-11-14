Read full article on original website
CMF-SS Volunteer Auxiliary Honors Their Own
Sulphur Springs, Texas – An important part of the quality care offered at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is the long-serving Volunteer Auxiliary. These men and women donate their time to greet, direct, and assist patients and visitors. They are easily identified by their striking purple jackets, usually over an all-white outfit.
8 Personnel Changes Approved For Sulphur Springs ISD
Eight personnel changes were approved for Sulphur Springs ISD by district trustees at the regular November school board meeting this week. Four staff members, three teachers and an aide on three campuses submitted resignations. One replacement has been approved, and one hired to fill a new position. One aide also will be transferring to another campus.
Angelica Washington
Funeral services for Angelica Washington, age 28, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at West Oaks Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Levelle Hendricks officiating. Formal visitation will be Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Angelica passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home.
East Texas Weekend Happenings & Events November 19th and 20th
At this point, it looks like East Texas is in for another nice, cool, and dry weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures hovering around 50 degrees all weekend. It's going to be another perfect fall weekend to get out and do something within the community or get a jump start on putting the Christmas lights on the house and get inflatables out and staked down.
Make It To The Table This Thanksgiving
By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. This Thanksgiving holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table. With the Thanksgiving holiday kicking off soon, it is essential to take some time to remember that buzzed driving is drunk driving.
Nov. 4 tornado in Lamar County sent 11 to ER, destroyed or damaged 77 homes
In Lamar County, local officials are still reviewing the effects of the tornadoes that struck Northeast Texas and Southeastern Oklahoma earlier this month. The Paris News reports that 11 people were taken to a local emergency room as a result of injuries caused by the EF-4 tornado on Nov. 4. Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount told the Paris News that the tornado stayed on the ground for more than 25 miles and reached a width of three quarters of a mile. 77 homes in the county either sustained major damage or were destroyed. Blount said material donations to aid victims are being collected at CitySquareParis and monetary donations are being handled by the United Way. The storm system caused major damage in around Powderly, Paris, and Sulphur Springs, Elsewhere in Texas, Cason, Daingerfield, Athens, and New Boston also had major damage. There was one tonado-related death in Cason. In Oklahoma, the storms caused major damage inIdabel and there was one tornado-related death in nearby Pickens, Oklahoma.
East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday giveaway with Tyler church
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church will have a drive-thru holiday food box distribution. The event will take place on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Bapitist Church in Tyler (1607 Troup Highway). Holiday food boxes will...
Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Removes Teacher
Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD says a teacher is no longer employed and the allegations did not involve any students, however a student reported the matter to the administrators according to a public statement by the district. Reportedly the teacher was dismissed after the student reported unprofessional conduct.
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas
TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
Annie’s Room — A Maternal Fetal Telemedicine Room — Unveiled At Christus Medical Plaza
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs hosted a special unveiling ceremony and blessing for Annie’s Room, a maternal fetal telemedicine room at CHRISTUS Medical Plaza in Sulphur Springs, Tuesday evening. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs President and CEO Paul Harvey welcomed everyone to the...
SSISD board briefs for November 14, 2022
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, November 14, 2022. Public hearing was held on the Amended Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Ashoka Steel Mills LLC, Comptroller Application #1768. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS. Craig Toney reported on the Educational Performance of Bilingual/ESL...
Historic Walk held in Sulphur Springs Cemetery
Historic Walk held in Sulphur Springs Cemetery Image LOCAL WALKERS — Hopkins County Genealogical Society members taking part in the Talking Tombstones History Walk in Sulphur Springs City Cemetery. Jan Stovall, event facilitator, Pat Goggans who portrayed Gladys May Studer, a young mother whose fascinating life story is woven into local lore. The annual event is a fundraiser for the local Genealogical Research Library, located inside the Sulphur Springs Public Library building. News Staff Tue, 11/15/2022 - 22:22 Body
Holiday Carriage Rides Coming To Downtown Paris
Staging Area is directly across the street from Jaxx Burgers Clarksville Street ~ Downtown Paris, FAQ. • December 10, 2022, beginning at 5:30 pm, each ticket is $25, which is nonrefundable unless we cancel the event. • Arrive at the staging area ten minutes before your scheduled ride. • Each...
Melz Birthday Turkey Giveaway For East Texas Senior Citizens
We do this every year about this time as my birthday once again approaches. But instead of asking YOU for gifts, I want to GIVE BACK to you East Texas, especially to our elderly and senior citizens who made have trouble enjoying Thanksgiving this year. Once Again, I'm Teaming Up...
Do You Want Two Huge Satellite Dishes in Tyler, Texas?
What has been an eye sore for us for the past few weeks could be something that you use. Here at our radio station studios in Tyler, Texas we recently did an upgrade on some satellite equipment that we use. But part of that process included removing the old equipment and now it’s just sitting around and before we just haul it away, we wanted to see if you could use it.
Obituary – Louis Michael Hathcoat
A graveside service for Louis Michael Hathcoat, age 69, of Yantis, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Reilly Springs Cemetery with Jeff Harris officiating. Micheal Young, Tuner Hathcoat, Tucker Hathcoat, Doug Linneberger, Corbin Foster and Drew Guenther will be serving as pallbearers; and Lanny Vines, Windell House, Nolan House and Mercedes Young serving as honorary pallbearers. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Hathcoat died peacefully surrounded by family members on November 16, 2022, at CHRISTUS Mother Frances – Tyler.
Bertrand (Bert) Jones
Bert retired from the fire department in Massachusetts. He relocated to the Pleasant Grove area of Sulphur Springs, Texas. He quickly became a friend to numerous people in the neighborhood and in Sulphur Springs. He was quick to help whenever he felt the need and never met a stranger. He belonged to Sulphur Springs Masonic Lodge and was a member of First Baptist Church.
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 16)
Tuesday night at 1:11, Paris Officers worked a Burglary of a Habitation on the house workers were restoring in the 800-block of West Austin Street. Someone had pried open a window to gain entry and possibly used a croquet mallet as the prying tool. An Airless Paint Sprayer with two 50-foot hoses, valued at $1,200, was taken.
Power restored to south Tyler after outage
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are nearly 700 people without power in south Tyler on Wednesday morning. According to ONCOR, 670 people are without power and the company expects restoration by noon. An employee at Green Acres Baptist Church said they are on emergency power and have been told the neighborhood is experiencing an outage.
Mirna Campos
A graveside service for Mirna Campos, age 57, of Brashear, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Rockdale Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, at 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Campos passed away on November 13, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler, Texas.
